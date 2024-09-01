About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Lavadoras
Lava-Secadoras
LG WashTower
Secadoras
Torres de lavado y secado
Accesorios Lavadoras y Secadoras

B Lavadoras y Secadoras LG

Descubre más sobre las lavadoras y secadoras LG. Elige estilo y funcionalidad con nuestra gama de lavadoras eficientes. Las lavadoras LG ahorran energía y cuidan tu ropa para dejarla siempre impoluta. Las secadoras LG cuidan tu ropa gracias al secado a baja temperatura (60ºC), reduciendo su desgaste y evitando que los tejidos encojan.

Recomendado para ti

Ventajas de comprar en LG

Iniciar sesiónRegistrarse

Hasta 10% de descuento

5% de bienvenida + 5% comprando 2 o más productos en compras partir de 150€ (excepto pcs y outlet)

Financiación 0% hasta en 12 pagos

O si lo prefieres hasta en 48 meses

Envíos gratis

Recibirás tu pedido coordinado por LG en un plazo estimado de 24-72 horas (días laborables)

¿Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para ayudarte

Ayuda

Información adicional sobre los claims

1.Válido para compras entre el 01/09/2024 y 31/12/2025. La garantía de por vida del motor ofrece una cobertura de 30 años en la pieza: 3 años de garantía legal y 27 años de garantía comercial. Se informa de que el periodo de 30 años excede la vida media útil del producto, calculada en 11 años según un estudio realizado por un organismo independiente en el que LGEES no ha participado. Esta garantía únicamente cubre el coste de la pieza, siendo los costes adicionales responsabilidad del cliente. Los términos de esta garantía comercial sobre el motor (salvo el plazo) son los mismos que los del apartado 5 de la tarjeta de garantía de electrodomésticos en https://www.lg.com/es/soporte/condiciones-de-garantia/. +info https://labuenavidalg.es/lifesgooddayss

SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO