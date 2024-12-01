Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Lavadora 8kg 1200rpm, Clasificación B, Serie 100
Ficha técnica de producto

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Lavadora 8kg 1200rpm, Clasificación B, Serie 100

F2WT2008S3W

Lavadora 8kg 1200rpm, Clasificación B, Serie 100

LG F2WT2008S3W Lavadora vista frontal izquierda
Lavadora de fondo, detrás de un padre con su hija

Higiene y cuidado de la ropa

Cuida los tejidos eliminando alérgenos, suciedad y bacterias.

Atención de alergias

Elimina el 99,9% de los ácaros del polvo de tus telas

Use su ropa con confianza sabiendo que el ciclo LG Allergy Care elimina el 99.9% de los ácaros del polvo.

Lavadora en funcionamiento

Manchas eliminándose
Cuidado de las manchas

Elimina las manchas más resistentes

Su programa de lavado a alta temperatura elimina las manchas más resistentes, como las provocadas por el sudor, café, grasa, etc.

Zoom al panel de control de la lavadora
Programas cortos para coladas pequeñas

Más capacidad en el mismo espacio

Con coladas pequeñas, reduce el tiempo con programas como Rápido 12 o Rápido 60 minutos.

Diseño elegante

 

 

Lavadoras y secadoras se muestran en paralelo en el fondo interior.

Lavadora y Secadora

Fondo interior, se amplía el panel de la lavadora.

Puerta

Fondo interior, se amplía el panel de la lavadora.

Panel de control

RESUMEN

CAPACIDAD
9 Kg
DIMENSIONES (Ancho x Alto x Fondo (mm) )
600 x 850 x 565 / D' : 620, D" : 1100
EFICIENCIA ENERGÉTICA
A
CARACTERÍSTICAS CLAVE
Al-Direct Drive ™ Vapor Steam

Especificaciones técnicas estrella

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    8

  • Dimensiones del producto (AnchoxAltoxFondo mm)

    600 x 850 x 560

  • Velocidad máxima del centrifugado (RPM)

    1400

  • Vapor Steam

    Steam™

Todas las especificaciones

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Color

    Inox antihuellas

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    8

PROGRAMAS

  • Edredón

  • Algodón

  • Cuidado antialérgico (lavadora)

  • Ropa de color

  • Delicado

  • Mixtos

  • Limpieza de la cuba

  • Algodón 20°C

  • Lavado a mano

  • Vaqueros / Ropa oscura

  • Prelavado + Algodón

  • Rápido 12

  • Rápido 60

  • Lana (Lavado a mano/Lana)

  • Eco 40-60

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Tipo de pantalla

    LED Blanco

  • Indicación de bloqueo de puerta

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • 6 Motion DD

  • AI DD - Direct Drive con Inteligencia artificial

  • Añadir prenda

  • Reinicio automático

  • Inverter DirectDrive

  • Sensor de carga

  • Vapor Steam

    Steam™

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Dimensiones de la caja (AnchoxAltoxFondo mm)

    645 x 885 x 610

  • Dimensiones del producto (AnchoxAltoxFondo mm)

    600 x 850 x 560

  • Peso (kg)

    74

  • Peso incluido el embalaje (kg)

    76

ENERGÍA

  • Clase de eficiencia energética (lavado)

    B

OPCIONES ADICIONALES

  • Añadir prenda

  • Bloqueo infantil

  • Finalización diferida

    123 hrs

  • Prelavado

  • Aclarado

  • Aclarado+

  • Vapor Steam

    Steam™

  • Temp.

    Frío/20/30/40/60/95℃

FICHA DE PRODUCTO (CICLO DE LAVADO)

  • Consumo de energía por 100 ciclos (kWh)

    55

  • Clase de eficiencia energética

    B

  • Velocidad máxima del centrifugado (RPM)

    1400

  • Rendimiento del centrifugado: clase energética

    B

  • Capacidad de lavado (kg)

    8

  • Consumo de agua por ciclo (ℓ)

    48

FICHA DE PRODUCTO (CICLO LAVADO+SECADO)

  • Nivel de ruido del secado (nivel de potencia acústica) (dBA)

    78

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

    version 3.0

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

