Microcadena con 300W de potencia, Bluetooth, y funciones DJ

Microcadena con 300W de potencia, Bluetooth, y funciones DJ

CK43

Microcadena con 300W de potencia, Bluetooth, y funciones DJ

(0)

Múltiples entradas

Las melodías más bonitas pueden venir de distintas fuentes y, por ello, este sistema de altavoces está equipado con una entrada auxiliar estéreo analógica estándar y dos puertos USB, preparado para aceptar una fuente externa para reproducir música digital de forma cómoda.

EZ File Search

Controla fácilmente el volumen y la pista con unas ruedas suaves en la parte frontal de la unidad principal.

TV Sound Sync

Disfruta de tu serie, película o programa de deportes favoritos con un potente sonido. No se necesitan cables para vincular este producto a tu LG TV compatible. También puedes controlar fácilmente el volumen con el mando a distancia de la tele.

Cuanto más, mejor

Con Wireless Party Link puedes conectar dos sistemas LG Party para crear un sonido envolvente. ¡Y aún mejor! Puedes crear tu audio favorito con cualquier sistema LG Party compatible.

Multi Jukebox

Hasta tres personas diferentes pueden conectar sus dispositivos al sistema de altavoces por Bluetooth y crear una lista de reproducción sobre la marcha, sin necesidad de interrumpir la fiesta. Solo debes seleccionar una canción disponible y añadirla a la cola.

DESCUBRE LA SERIE XBOOM

XBOOM

XBOOM

XBOOM GO

XBOOM GO

XBOOM AI ThinQ

XBOOM AI ThinQ

Todas las especificaciones

POTENCIA

  • Potencia total

    300w

  • Frontales

    150W x 2

AUDIO

  • Reproductor de CD (1 bandeja)

  • Sintonizador de Radio FM

  • MP3/WMA CD

  • Auxiliar

  • USB

    Sí (2)

  • Bluetooth

CONEXIONES

  • Entradas USB

  • Entrada Auxiliar L/R

  • Antena FM

OTRAS PRESTACIONES

  • Ecualizador Automático (Estándar, Pop, Clásic, Rock, Jazz, Reguetón, Merengue, Cumbia, Salsa, Samba…)

  • USB Direct Recording

  • Auto DJ

  • LG TV Sound Sync

ACCESORIOS

  • Manual Básico

  • Antena FM

  • Mando a Distancia

  • Pilas AAA

    Sí (2)

DIMENSIONES

  • Principal

    300 x 163 x 250 mm

  • Altavoces

    2x(201 x 306 x 220)mm

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

