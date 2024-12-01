We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Microcadena con 300W de potencia, Bluetooth, y funciones DJ
Todas las especificaciones
POTENCIA
-
Potencia total
300w
-
Frontales
150W x 2
AUDIO
-
Reproductor de CD (1 bandeja)
Sí
-
Sintonizador de Radio FM
Sí
-
MP3/WMA CD
Sí
-
Auxiliar
Sí
-
USB
Sí (2)
-
Bluetooth
Sí
CONEXIONES
-
Entradas USB
Sí
-
Entrada Auxiliar L/R
Sí
-
Antena FM
Sí
OTRAS PRESTACIONES
-
Ecualizador Automático (Estándar, Pop, Clásic, Rock, Jazz, Reguetón, Merengue, Cumbia, Salsa, Samba…)
Sí
-
USB Direct Recording
Sí
-
Auto DJ
Sí
-
LG TV Sound Sync
Sí
ACCESORIOS
-
Manual Básico
Sí
-
Antena FM
Sí
-
Mando a Distancia
Sí
-
Pilas AAA
Sí (2)
DIMENSIONES
-
Principal
300 x 163 x 250 mm
-
Altavoces
2x(201 x 306 x 220)mm
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf