Guía de instalación de frigoríficos combi

Comprobaciones fundamentales antes de la instalación

Comprobar espacio y accesoConexión al suministro de aguaAlmacenamiento flexible
Comprobar espacio y acceso
Inicio de la guía de compra

¿Dónde puedo instalar un frigorífico combi?

Frigorífico combi de LG en una cocina moderna que muestra la comprobación de acceso y espacio de instalación.

Espacios adecuados, ajuste perfecto

Desde modelos integrados hasta independientes, este frigorífico se instala perfectamente en una gran diversidad de espacios. Asegúrate de comprobar con antelación el tamaño para garantizar que encaja correctamente en una cocina pequeña, comedor o bar doméstico.

Comprobación de espacio

Garantiza un espacio suficiente para la instalación 

Deja al menos 5 cm de separación entre la parte de atrás del frigorífico combi y la pared.

Comprobación de acceso

Confirma una vía de acceso sin obstáculos para la instalación

En el caso de los modelos de frigorífico combi de mayor tamaño, confirma la profundidad y anchura del paso para asegurarte de que puedan pasar por puertas, pasillos y escaleras.

Nivelado

Nivela el producto y ajusta la altura de la puerta

Usa las patas frontales para nivelar el frigorífico combi de manera que las puertas queden alineadas y cierren correctamente. Si la altura es irregular, ajusta las patas con una llave inglesa.

Ajuste perfecto

Se instala fácilmente en espacios reducidos

Con Zero Clearance1), las puertas se abren para un acceso sencillo, incluso cuando está instalado al lado de una pared o en cocinas compactas.

* Las características e instalación pueden variar según el modelo. Las imágenes y vídeos son solo ilustrativos. Consulta el manual del propietario o la página oficial del producto para obtener instrucciones detalladas.

¿Cómo conecto mi frigorífico combi para tener agua y hielo?

Conexión al suministro de agua del frigorífico combi de LG con grifo y manguera en la parte posterior.

Conexión fácil

Comprueba el método de instalación para conectar fácilmente tu Frigorífico combi. Usa el dispensador de bebidas y el fabricador de hielo integrados para tener agua limpia y hielo recién hecho en cualquier momento.

Tipo de conexión al suministro de agua

Instala el conector del tubo de agua

Desenchufa el frigorífico combi con dispensador de hielo antes de conectar el conducto de agua. En el caso de modelos de frigorífico combi con toma de agua, usa el conector correcto según el tipo de válvula y comprueba que no haya fugas y que el agua corra de manera constante.

Tipo de depósito de agua

Llena el depósito del dispensador

En el caso de modelos de frigorífico combi sin toma de agua: Retira el depósito del dispensador, llénalo con agua limpia y colócalo de nuevo en el estante.

* Las características e instalación pueden variar según el modelo. Las imágenes y vídeos son solo ilustrativos. Consulta el manual del propietario o la página oficial del producto para obtener instrucciones detalladas. 

Primer plano de un dispensador de agua y hielo de un frigorífico combi de LG con sistema de filtro UVnano.

Para frigoríficos combi con dispensador de agua con toma de agua: Sustituye el filtro integrado cada seis meses o cuando se encienda la luz. Retira el filtro usado y coloca uno nuevo para mantener el agua limpia y fresca.

Cartel de frigorífico de LG sobre sustitución del filtro de agua limpia, con el botón Explora accesorios.

Sustituye el filtro con regularidad para tener agua fresca

Sustituye el filtro con regularidad para tener agua fresca Explora accesorios

* Las características e instalación pueden variar según el modelo. Las imágenes y vídeos son solo ilustrativos. Consulta el manual del propietario o la página oficial del producto para obtener instrucciones detalladas. 

¿Cómo organizo mi frigorífico combi de forma más cómoda?

Frigorífico combi de LG con las puertas abiertas mostrando compartimentos y estantes de almacenamiento flexible.

Almacenamiento flexible, acceso sencillo

Usa los estantes regulables y compartimentos integrados para un almacenamiento flexible, manteniendo el frigorífico combi organizado y con fácil acceso.

Botellero

Almacena vino o usa como estante

El botellero del frigorífico permite guardar botellas o sirve como estante para artículos más grandes.

My Box

Coloca en cualquier estante del frigorífico combi

Con un filtro de carbón activado que absorbe los malos olores, My Box2) mantiene la frescura del frigorífico combi y se puede colocar tanto encima como debajo de los cajones.

Estante plegable

Crea espacio para artículos altos o grandes

Los estantes plegables permiten tener espacio extra para los artículos voluminosos o altos, facilitando una solución de ahorro de espacio para el almacenamiento flexible.

Minicesta de puerta

Organiza artículos pequeños

Colócala en cualquier lugar de los estantes de la puerta del frigorífico o congelador para guardar de forma ordenada las salsas e ingredientes pequeños.

Cartel de frigorífico de LG sobre organización del almacenamiento con accesorios, con el botón Explora accesorios.

Usa los accesorios de LG para organizar el frigorífico

Usa los accesorios de LG para organizar el frigorífico Explora accesorios

- Las características e instalación pueden variar según el modelo. Las imágenes y vídeos son solo ilustrativos. Consulta el manual del propietario o la página oficial del producto para obtener instrucciones detalladas.

 

1) Zero Clearance 

* Se requiere una instalación adecuada para garantizar el funcionamiento óptimo de la puerta. Consulta el Manual del propietario para obtener instrucciones de instalación detalladas.

 

2) My Box

* Sobre la base de los resultados de pruebas internas de LG en una cámara de 50 L con 20 g de kimchi líquido (pH de 4,44), My Box, con filtro de carbón activado absorbe olores, obtuvo una media de reducción de compuestos orgánicos volátiles totales del 93 % en comparación con una caja sin filtro.  

* Los resultados pueden variar en función del tipo de alimento, la cantidad almacenada y las condiciones reales de uso.

Preguntas frecuentes sobre frigoríficos combi

¿Dónde puedo instalar un frigorífico combi de LG?

Los frigoríficos combi de LG encajan en espacios diversos, con disposiciones desde integradas a independientes. Realiza siempre una comprobación previa para garantizar que encaja correctamente en una cocina pequeña, comedor o bar doméstico.

*Para obtener información detallada sobre el espacio de instalación, visita el sitio web de LG en www.lg.com/es para descargar el manual o ponte en contacto con el servicio de atención al cliente.

¿Cómo conecto mi frigorífico combi para tener agua y hielo?

En los modelos con toma de agua, desenchufa el electrodoméstico antes de conectar el conducto del agua y utilizar el conector adecuado al tipo de válvula. Este es tu tipo de conexión al suministro de agua. En el caso de los modelos sin toma de agua, llena el depósito del dispensador extraíble con agua limpia y colócalo de nuevo en el estante. Este es el modelo con depósito de agua.

* Se pueden adquirir filtros de agua y accesorios para frigoríficos de repuesto. Visita el sitio web de LG en www.lg.com/{Country ISO} para obtener más detalles.

Más información

¿Cómo puedo hacer que las puertas del frigorífico combi se abran con facilidad en espacios reducidos?

Los modelos Zero Clearance* están diseñados de forma que las puertas se pueden abrir suavemente sin golpear la pared, incluso en cocinas compactas o espacios reducidos donde el frigorífico combi está instalado cerca de las superficies circundantes. Una comprobación adecuada de la ruta de acceso antes de la instalación garantiza que el electrodoméstico se pueda colocar de forma segura en su lugar.

* Se requiere una instalación adecuada para garantizar el funcionamiento óptimo de la puerta. Consulta el Manual del propietario para obtener instrucciones de instalación detalladas.

¿Por qué es importante la nivelación cuando se instala un frigorífico combi?

Usa las patas frontales para nivelar y que las puertas queden perfectamente alineadas. Si la altura es irregular, es posible que las puertas no se cierren correctamente. Ajusta las patas con una llave inglesa para reducir la vibración y garantizar un uso estable.

