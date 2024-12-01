Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27" Full HD IPS Monitor
27" Full HD IPS Monitor

27BA560-B

27" Full HD IPS Monitor

Pantalla de 27 pulgadas Full HD IPS

Cuando ves colores exactos, cambia la historia

El panel IPS Full HD de LG proporciona colores claros y auténticos. Obtén una reproducción de color precisa y visualiza la pantalla desde prácticamente cualquier ángulo.

Un espacio de trabajo con un monitor y un portadocumentos.

*El teclado y el ratón de la imagen no están incluidos en el paquete

Monitor de trabajo versátil para varios espacios

Este monitor es versátil y permite cubrir varias funciones en diversos espacios, tales como oficinas, instituciones públicas y servicio al cliente. Cuenta con una pantalla IPS y un diseño prácticamente sin bordes en tres lados.

Una recepcionista amigable mostrándole a una mujer dónde firmar en una tablet digital.
Una recepcionista amigable mostrándole a una mujer dónde firmar en una tablet digital.
Empleados sentados en mesas de oficina teniendo una conversación.
Eine freundliche Rezeptionistin zeigt einer Frau, wo sie auf einem Tablet unterschreiben muss.
Una recepcionista amigable mostrándole a una mujer dónde firmar en una tablet digital.
Empleados sentados en mesas de oficina teniendo una conversación.

2Este monitor admite una frecuencia de actualización de 100 Hz; se necesita una tarjeta gráfica compatible con HDMI 1.4 y DisplayPort 1.2, y los cables HDMI 1.4 y DisplayPort 1.2 para que funcione correctamente. Tarjeta gráfica no incluida, a la venta por separado.

Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual.

Módulo de alimentación integrada

Aprovecha todo el potencial de tu escritorio

Con el módulo de alimentación integrada, es posible diseñar espacios de trabajo con una distribución ordenada. Así, se optimiza el espacio de uso y la organización para un entorno de trabajo limpio y ordenado.

Vista superior de la distribución ordenada del escritorio gracias al módulo de alimentación.

Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual.

El teclado y el ratón de la imagen no están incluidos en el paquete.

Múltiples puertos

Variedad de interfaces disponibles

El monitor viene equipado con entradas múltiples, lo que permite tener variedad de opciones de conectividad. Podrás conectar numerosos dispositivos para una distribución eficiente del escritorio.

Vista frontal de un espacio de trabajo con múltiples dispositivos conectados al monitor.

  • Icono HDMI.

    HDMI 1.41

  • Icono DisplayPort.

    DisplayPort 1.21

  • Icono USB bajada

    2xUSB 3.0 / 2xUSB 2.0 Bajada1

  • Icono USB 3.0 subida.

    USB 3.0 subida

1Los cables HDMI, USB A a B y DisplayPort están incluidos en el paquete.

Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual.

El teclado y el ratón de la imagen no están incluidos en el paquete.

Vista lateral que muestra una escena de video conferencia en el monitor

Altavoces integrados

Todo listo para tus reuniones virtuales

El monitor cuenta con altavoces integrados, eliminando la necesidad de instalar altavoces adicionales para participar en videoconferencias o ver vídeos.

*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual.

*Webcam no incluida en el paquete, se vende por separado 

Su frecuencia de actualización de 100 Hz proporciona una carga fluida en diversos programas.

Frecuencia de actualización de 100 Hz2

Imagen nítida y fluida

Su frecuencia de actualización de 100 Hz2 proporciona una carga fluida en diversos programas. Reduce la fragmentación de imagen y el desenfoque de movimiento, lo que mejora la productividad en el trabajo3.

2Este monitor admite una frecuencia de actualización de 100 Hz; se necesita una tarjeta gráfica compatible con HDMI 1.4 y DisplayPort 1.2, y los cables HDMI 1.4 y DisplayPort 1.2 para que funcione correctamente. Tarjeta gráfica no incluida, a la venta por separado.

3Comparado con el modelo anterior 27BK55YP por su aumento en la tasa de refresco

Productividad

Pantalla de 27 pulgadas Full HD (1920x1080) IPS

Frecuencia de actualización de 100 Hz2

CLI (Interfaz de línea de comandos/Command Line Interface)

Usabilidad

LG Switch app

Módulo de alimentación integrado y altavoz

Varios puertos

Comodidad y confianza

Peana ergonómica

Modo Lectura y Flicker Safe

EPEAT y Energy Star

LG Switch app ayuda a optimizar el uso del monitor para un entorno de trabajo eficiente. Permite dividir la pantalla en 6 partes, para que puedas hacer varias gestiones al mismo tiempo a través de las teclas rápidas sin esfuerzo.

LG Switch app

Gestiona tu pantalla de manera eficiente

LG Switch app4 ayuda a optimizar el uso del monitor para un entorno de trabajo eficiente. Permite dividir la pantalla en 6 partes, para que puedas hacer varias gestiones al mismo tiempo a través de las teclas rápidas sin esfuerzo.

4Para descargar la última versión de LG Switch app, visita LG.com

Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual.

Diseño ergonómico

Fácil y cómodo

El monitor admite ajustes en inclinación, giro, pivote y altura para adaptar el espacio de trabajo de aquellos que pasan largas horas delante del monitor. Además, la peana ergonómica facilita la comunicación con clientes o compañeros gracias a sus ajustes en altura hacia abajo.

Symbol: One-Click-Installation des Standfußes.

Peana One Click

Fácil instalación

Symbol: Neigungs-/Höhenverstellbar.

Inclinación / Altura

-5~21° / 150mm

Schwenkbar-Symbol.

Giro

±45°

Drehbar-Symbol.

Pivote

Bidireccional

Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual.

Confort visual

Modo lectura5

El modo lectura ajusta la temperatura del color y la luminosidad, permite una condición óptima para leer en el monitor.

Flicker Safe5

Flicker Safe reduce el parpadeo invisible de la pantalla y ofrece un entorno de trabajo cómodo para los ojos.

5Las características mencionadas pueden variar dependiendo de las condiciones de uso reales que el usuario esté utilizando.

Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual.

Interfaz de línea de comandos

Gestión avanzada para monitores

Los monitores B2B LG ofrecen CLI (interfaz de línea de comandos)6, un software para gestionar los dispositivos. Los responsables de IT pueden actualizar el firmware y modificar ajustes como el brillo o el tiempo de respuesta a través del servidor.

6La función de interfaz de línea de comandos solo está disponible para características admitidas por el monitor adquirido. El rango de características admitidas puede variar en función del modelo.

Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual.

Finger-Herz-Logo.

Una vida mejor para todos

El monitor 27BA560 cumple con múltiples estándares como Energy Star y EPEAT.

  • TCO logo.

    Certificado TCO

  • ENERGY STAR logo.

    Certificado ENERGY STAR

  • PCF logo.

    Certificado PCF

  • EPEAT® logo.

    Registrado EPEAT®

Especificaciones técnicas estrella

  • Tamaño [pulgadas]

    27

  • Resolución

    1920 x 1080

  • Tipo de panel

    IPS

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Gama de colores (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brillo (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Inclinación (eje horizontal)

INFORMACIÓN

  • Año

    2024

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño [pulgadas]

    27

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Tipo de panel

    IPS

  • Resolución

    1920 x 1080

  • Profundidad de color (número de colores)

    16.7M

  • Ángulo de visión (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brillo (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Relación de contraste (típ.)

    1300:1

  • Gama de colores (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Gama de colores (mín.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Brillo (mín.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Relación Contraste (Min.)

    910:1

  • Bit de color

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

  • Tamaño [cm]

    68.6

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI

    Sí (x1)

  • DisplayPort

    Sí (x1)

  • Versión DP

    1.2

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Auto Input Switch

MECÁNICA

  • Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Inclinación (eje horizontal)

  • Diseño sin bordes

    3 lados con Diseño de Marcos Ultrafinos

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensión en el envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

    633 x 418 x 141

  • Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    557,5 x 421,2 x 190

  • Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    557,5 x 328,3 x 58,8

  • Peso en el envío [kg]

    3.9

  • Peso con soporte [kg]

    2.6

  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

    2.3

ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Entrada CA

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Tipo

    Fuente de Alimentación Incorporada

ACCESORIO

  • Adaptador

  • Otros (accesorio)

    Herramientas de Usuario (x2)

  • Cable de alimentación

    Depende del país

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

