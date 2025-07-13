Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Monitor LG UltraWide 40'' Curvo, Nano IPS, 120 Hz, 21:9, DCI-P3 99%
40U990A EU.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
  Disfruta de un 10% de dto adicional en el pago

Monitor LG UltraWide 40'' Curvo, Nano IPS, 120 Hz, 21:9, DCI-P3 99%
40U990A-W

40U990A-W
Vista frontal
Características principales

  • Amplía un 32% más tu superficie útil gracias al formato 21:9 UltraWide™ curvo, con resolución 5K2K (5120 x 2160). Ideal para trabajar y disfrutar de tus contenidos favoritos.
  • Colores más puros y vivos gracias a la tecnología Nano IPS, que cubre más del 99 % del espectro DCI-P3 y garantiza una reproducción precisa desde cualquier ángulo, con una visión constante de hasta 178°.
  • Compatible con VESA DisplayHDR 600, ofrece un brillo máximo de hasta 600 nits y un alto contraste para disfrutar de imágenes más realistas, detalladas y envolventes.
  • Un escritorio más despejado y compatibilidad con todas las marcas gracias al USB-C, Transferencia de imagen, de datos y carga (96W) con un solo cable
  • Conectividad avanzada con 5 puertos USB-C, 1 DisplayPort 2.1, 2 HDMI 2.1 y Thunderbolt 5, permitiendo transferencias ultrarrápidas, amplia compatibilidad y versatilidad de conexión.
  • Altavoces incorporados (2ud, de 10W) para poder reproducir contenidos audiovisuales al completo y con la mejor calidad.
Más
Pantalla Compatibilidad Usabilidad

Logo UltraFine Monitor.



La primera pantalla del mundo con Thunderbolt™5 5K2K¹ Diseñado para la precisión

El monitor UltraFine™ está en un escritorio con un teclado y una tableta gráfica. En la pantalla aparece un programa de edición de vídeo.

*Las imágenes están simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

1https://www.thunderbolttechnology.net/products

5 imágenes distintas con texto en las que mencionan las características clave del monitor UltraFine.

Pantalla 5K2K nítida, ancha y clara

La pantalla 5K2K Nano IPS Black2 (5120x2160) ofrece un 33% más de píxeles3 que la pantalla 4K UHD estándar (3840x2160), lo que proporciona un área de visualización más amplia para ver más contenido y reduce la necesidad de cambiar de un programa a otro. Su alta resolución ofrece imágenes nítidas y detalles precisos, por lo que es adecuado para la edición de vídeo profesional, el diseño gráfico y cualquier trabajo visual en el que la precisión sea fundamental. La nítidez vívida permite detectar hasta los detalles más pequeños sin necesidad de hacer zoom o panorámicas constantes.

*Las imágenes están simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

2Nano IPS es una tecnología IPS avanzada que usa partículas de tamaño nanométrico en los LED de la pantalla.

3El número total de píxeles se ha calculado multiplicando las resoluciones horizontal y vertical, con resultado de 8,29 millones de píxeles para la resolución 4K UHD y 11,05 millones de píxeles para la resolución 5K2K.

Pantalla profesional para un rendimiento a la altura

Para tareas como la corrección del color, la producción musical y la codificación, la pantalla 5K2K de 40 pulgadas proporciona la claridad y la superficie de pantalla necesarias para la concentración y la precisión.

Imagen de una habitación oscura con iluminación azul y violeta, hay un monitor con programas de grabación en la pantalla. En el escritorio hay también un teclado, tablet, cascos y otros accesorios.

Pantalla profesional para un rendimiento a la altura

Un hombre está trabajando con programas de creación de vídeo en el monitor UltraFine.

Pantalla profesional para un rendimiento a la altura

Para tareas como la corrección del color, la producción musical y la codificación, la pantalla 5K2K de 40 pulgadas proporciona la claridad y la superficie de pantalla necesarias para la concentración y la precisión.

Un hombre está trabajando con programas de creación de vídeo en el monitor UltraFine. Hay una cámara a continuación del monitor.

*Las imágenes están simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

Pantalla Nano IPS Black⁴

La tecnología Nano Ips Black controla la luz para ofrecer negros más intensos y una claridad cinematográfica.

DCI-P3 99%

Gama de colores precisa y vibrante ideal para la edición de vídeo y el retoque fotográfico de forma natural.

VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

Certificado según los estándares de VESA DisplayHDR™ 600, mejora el brillo y la precisión del color para ofrecer imágenes más reales y fieles a las originales.

Contraste 2000:1

Un elevado ratio de contraste profundiza las sombras y realza las partes más importantes, incluso en entornos de iluminación variable.

4Nano IPS es una tecnología IPS avanzada que usa partículas de tamaño nanométrico en los LED de la pantalla.

Vista frontal del monitor con una chica en la pantalla para demostrar la precisión de color del equipo.

Diseñado para percibir cada matiz de color

VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 ofrece luces brillantes, sombras profundas y una representación precisa del color para profesionales creativos. Realza las texturas, los elementos y la interacción natural de luces y sombras.

*Las imágenes están simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

Toda la gama de colores que imaginaste

El DCI-P3 99% (típ.)5 ofrece una gama de colores un 25% más amplia que sRGB, cubriendo casi todos los colores utilizados en contenidos impresos, digitales y de radiofusión. Desde los tonos más vivos a los más sutiles, la reproducción precisa del color permite obtener imágenes de vídeo y fotografías realistas.

Imagen a pantalla completa con un programa de diseño para mostrar los colores vibrantes.

*Las imágenes están simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

5Brillo: 450nits (Típ.), Gamut de color: DCI-P3 99% (Típ.)

6Nano IPS es una tecnología IPS avanzada que usa partículas de tamaño nanométrico en los LED de la pantalla.

Una imagen de la cabeza de una cebra desde el lado muestra cómo el ratio de contraste 2000:1 puede mostrar negros más profundos que el ratio de contraste 1000:1.

Contraste 2000:1

*Las imágenes están simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

7Nano IPS es una tecnología IPS avanzada que usa partículas de tamaño nanométrico en los LED de la pantalla.

Ratio de contraste 2000:1 para negros profundos y sombras más intensas

Dado que la relación de contraste influye en la representación precisa del color, la tecnología Nano IPS Black7 mejora la relación de contraste del estándar IPS 1000:1 a 2000:1, ofreciendo colores vibrantes y detalles más nítidos en objetos, sombras y fondos. Experimenta negros más profundos y sombras más detalladas que mantienen una expresión de color consistente en la pantalla de borde a borde y una mayor sensación de realismo que transmite sus salidas visuales de forma natural.

Comodidad visual sin sacrificar calidad de imagen

Esta pantalla está verificada con la calificación 5-Star Eye Comfort de TÜV Rheinland: nueva comodidad visual 3.0, que cumple con altos estándares de confort ocular. Cuenta con una alta frecuencia de actualización, una reproducción precisa del color y una tecnología integrada de baja luz azul que combina ajustes de hardware y software RGB para reducir las emisiones nocivas sin comprometer el color.

8ID de certificado TÜV Rheinland (Eye Comfort): 1111298743

*Las imágenes están simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

 

La primera pantalla Thunderbolt™5 5K2K del mundo⁹

Thunderbolt™ 5 permite la producción de contenidos comerciales como documentales, películas y títulos de juegos en pantalla 5K2K. También ofrece transferencias de datos el doble de rápidas a los dispositivos conectados en comparación con Thunderbolt™ 4 y permite cargar tu portátil (hasta 96W) a través de un único cable, garantizando estabilidad, escalabilidad y seguridad.

Transferencia dos veces más rápida10,11,12

Transferencia dos veces más rápida¹⁰,¹¹,¹²

Hasta 80 GBPS

Suministro de energía de 96W

Suministro de energía de 96W

Pantalla 5K2K

Pantalla 5K2K

Un monitor

9https://www.thunderbolttechnology.net/products

10Para funcionar correctamente, es necesario conectar el cable Thunderbolt 5 incluido en el paquete al puerto Thunderbolt 5 del monitor.

11Para poder usar todas las características del monitor como la carga de 96W y el puerto de salida de resolución 5120x2160 a 120Hz, tu PC debe admitir Thunderbolt 5 o DisplayPort 2.1.

12Los cables DP, HDMI, USB-C y Thunderbolt están incluidos en el paquete.

Espacio de trabajo productivo

Thunderbolt™ 5 y DisplayPort admiten 5K2K Daisy Chain para una configuración optimizada. De esta forma, puedes conectar dos monitores y un portátil para mejorar la productividad.13

Dos monitores UltraFine están puestos lado a lado, conectados con un portátil. El puesto de trabajo muestra cómo se conectan sin problemas todos los dispositivos.

*Las imágenes están simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

13El paquete incluye los cables DP, HDMI, USB-C, cable de alimentación y Thunderbolt.

Imagen con zoom de los puertos del monitor para poder ver la conectividad variada que tiene el equipo.

Múltiples configuraciones con varios puertos

Conecta tu portátil, cámara, tableta o almacenamiento externo a través de puertos versátiles como Thunderbolt™ 5, HDMI 2.1 y USB-C. Obtén un rendimiento fluido y estable sin adaptadores ni divisores adicionales.

*Las imágenes están simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

 

Un monitor UltraFine está ubicado en un espacio virtual con ondas de sonido que salen de la parte inferior del monitor. En la pantalla, una mujer con un traje espacial rojo está de frente.

Siente cada compás y cada escena

Sumérgete en tus contenidos y deja que la acción te rodee. Los dos altavoces integrados de 10W con graves enriquecidos junto a la tecnología AMD FreeSync reproducen cada escena con un sonido más profundo e imágenes fluidas.

*Las imágenes están simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

AMD FreeSync Premium

Con la tecnología AMD FreeSync Premium, consigue un movimiento fluido y sin interrupciones mezclando sonido mientras estás con juegos de ritmo rápido o viendo películas de alta resolución, pues reduce los cuadros interrumpidos y la fragmentación de imagen.

Juego fluido con LG Switch¹⁴

La aplicación LG Switch optimiza tu monitor tanto para el gaming como para el día a día. Personaliza facilmente la calidad de imagen y el brillo que prefieras y aplica tus ajustes al instante con una tecla de acceso rápido. Además, puedes dividir la pantalla de 11 formas distintas e iniciar rápidamente tu plataforma de videollamadas, lo que lo hace aún más cómodo.

*Las imágenes están simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

14Para descargar la última versión de LG Switch app, visita lg.com

Diseño elegante y ordenado

El monitor cuenta con un diseño prácticamente sin bordes y un soporte en forma de L que permite girar, inclinar y ajustar la altura de la pantalla. Está diseñado para ahorrar espacio en el escritorio, hacer que tu flujo de trabajo sea eficiente, y ayudarte a mantenerte enfocado durante más tiempo sin distracciones.

Vista frontal del monitor UltraFine con el infill.

Imagen superior del monitor UltraFine con fondo blanco.

Vista lateral del monitor UltraFine con fondo blanco.

Vista trasera del monitor UltraFine sobre fondo blanco.

Diseño sin bordes

Diseño sin bordes

Giro

Giro

(-20° ~ 20°)

Inclinación

Inclinación

(-5° ~ 20°)

Altura

Altura

(130mm)

*Las imágenes están simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

Imprimir

Especificaciones técnicas estrella

  • Tamaño [pulgadas]

    40

  • Resolución

    5121 x 2160

  • Tipo de panel

    Nano IPS

  • Relación de aspecto

    21:9

  • Gama de colores (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

  • Brillo (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450

  • Curvatura

    2500R

  • Frecuencia de actualización (máx.) [Hz]

    120

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    5 ms (GtG)

  • Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Inclinación (eje horizontal) / Altura / Giro (eje vertical)

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Nombre del producto

    40U990A-W.AEU

  • Año

    2025

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño [pulgadas]

    40

  • Relación de aspecto

    21:9

  • Tipo de panel

    Nano IPS

  • Tratamiento de la superficie

    Anti-Reflejos

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    5 ms (GtG)

  • Resolución

    5121 x 2160

  • Paso de píxeles [mm]

    0,1815 x 0,1815

  • Profundidad de color (número de colores)

    1.06B

  • Ángulo de visión (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brillo (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450

  • Relación de contraste (típ.)

    2000:1

  • Gama de colores (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

  • Curvatura

    2500R

  • Gama de colores (mín.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Frecuencia de actualización (máx.) [Hz]

    120

  • Brillo (mín.) [cd/m²]

    360

  • Relación Contraste (Min.)

    1400:1

  • Bit de color

    8bit+FRC

  • Tamaño [cm]

    100.859cm

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI

    Sí (x2)

  • Conexión en cadena

    YES(UHD/120Hz)

  • DisplayPort

    Sí (x1)

  • Versión DP

    2.1 (UHBR 13.5)

  • Thunderbolt

    Sí (Entrada x1 / Salida x1)

  • USB-C

    Sí (1 x subida / 4 x bajada)

  • Salida de auriculares

    4-anillos (Micro+ Sonido)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

  • Thunderbolt (Transmisión de datos)

  • Thunderbolt (Resolución máx. en Hz)

    5120 x 2160 @ 120Hz

  • Puerto USB descendente

    "USB-C *4EA(15W*1EA, 4.5W*3EA) 10Gbps USB-A *2EA 10Gbps"

  • Puerto USB ascendente

    YES(via Thunderbolt & USB-C 10Gbps)

  • USB-C (Transmisión de datos)

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • HDR 10

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Brillo automático

  • Ahorro inteligente de energía

  • Color Calibrado en Fábrica

  • PIP

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • A prueba de parpadeos

  • Calibración HW

    Apto para Calibración por Hardware

  • Sincronización dinámica de acciones

  • Estabilizador de negro

  • Otros (Características)

    Built-in KVM

  • Modo Lector

  • VRR

  • Super Resolución

  • Pantalla VESAHDR™

    DisplayHDR™600

  • Tecnología Nano IPS

  • Tecla definida por el usuario

  • Auto Input Switch

  • Efecto HDR

MECÁNICA

  • Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Inclinación (eje horizontal) / Altura / Giro (eje vertical)

  • Diseño sin bordes

    3 Lados con Diseño de Marcos Ultrafinos

  • Montaje en pared [mm]

    100 x 100

  • Soporte OneClick

SONIDO

  • Graves intensos

  • Altavoz

    10 W x 2

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensión en el envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

    1206 * 534 * 201 mm

  • Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    947.7 * 614.3 * 260 mm

  • Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    947.7 * 419.8 * 106.3 mm

  • Peso en el envío [kg]

    17.8 kg

  • Peso con soporte [kg]

    14.1 kg

  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

    9.2 kg

ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Consumo de energía (máx.)

    40 W

  • Consumo de energía (modo de reposo)

    < 1.2W

  • Consumo de energía (típ.)

    45 W

  • Consumo de energía (CC apagada)

    < 0,3 W

  • Entrada CA

    100-240 V (50/60 Hz)

  • Tipo

    Fuente de Alimentación Incorporada

  • Salida CC

    300W (20.5V / 15A)

ACCESORIO

  • Informe de calibración (papel)

  • Puerto de pantalla

    Sí (2.1)

  • HDMI

  • HDMI (Color/Longitud)

    Blanco / 1,5 m

  • Cable de alimentación

  • Thunderbolt

  • USB-C

APLICACIÓN SW

  • Controlador doble

  • Estudio de calibración de LG (True Color Pro)

ESTÁNDAR

  • UL (cUL)

  • CE

  • KC (para Rep. de Corea)

CAJA DE CONTROL

  • Cable de alimentación de CA

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

