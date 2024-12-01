Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Dos monitores de 27" en uno solo

Cuando ves 2 monitores en 1, cambia la historia
UltraWide Dual QHD (5120 x 1440)

Cuando ves 2 monitores en 1, cambia la historia

El LG UltraWide 49WL95CP es un monitor Dual QHD 32:9 (5120x1440) con un espacio de píxel duplicado 16:9 QHD de 27 pulgadas en una sola pantalla. Con un 70% más de píxeles en comparación con la resolución 32:9 FHD (3840x1080), puedes dar un paso más en las tareas múltiples con un multiplex de formatos múltiples.
Ahorra tiempo

Encuentra referencias y organiza las imágenes de archivo para utilizarlas con imágenes sin procesar. Las miniaturas se pueden visualizar en una sola pantalla sin cambiar de ventana, de manera que el tiempo empleado en la fase de planificación de imágenes se puede reducir.
Gestiona la línea de tiempo completa

Al comprobar el guión del vídeo, puedes revisar los clips de origen de los vídeos. Sin cambiar de ventana, puedes visualizar las miniaturas de los archivos de origen y subir los archivos a la línea de tiempo.
Con Multitarea

Puedes revisar una línea de tiempo de cinco minutos y realizar una tarea de organización sin desplazarte. Para los clips de música utilizados en vídeos de YouTube, las tareas se pueden completar con una herramienta de mezcla y edición de vídeo 1:1.
Aumenta tu espacio de trabajo

Al apilar dos LG UltraWide 49WL95CP Monitors verticalmente, puedes conseguir el mismo espacio de pantalla y la misma nitidez que cuatro monitores QHD de 27 pulgadas, con menos cables y con biseles reducidos.
Dual Controller lo hace todo más fácil
Dual Controller

Dual Controller lo hace todo más fácil

Dual Controller ayuda a controlar varios dispositivos conectados a una sola pantalla, con un único teclado o ratón. Basta con arrastrar y soltar los archivos a los dispositivos conectados.
Configuración versátil de la pantalla
OnScreen Control

Configuración versátil de la pantalla

Con el software OnScreen Control puedes controlar distintos ajustes de la pantalla con un solo clic de ratón. Screen Split te ayuda a dividir toda la zona de la pantalla sin ningún problema.
Fácil control y conectividad
USB Type-C™

Fácil control y conectividad

Cada vez más usuarios utilizan ordenadores portátiles de gama alta como estaciones de trabajo móviles. Al admitir el USB Tipo-C, el LG UltraWide 49WL95CP puede completar tu estación de trabajo portátil con solo un cable.
Sonido Rich Bass
2 altavoces estéreo de 10 W

Sonido Rich Bass

El LG UltraWide 49WL95CP está equipado con 2 altavoces estéreo integrados de 10 W. Puede sonorizar una pequeña sala de edición o una habitación privada sin necesidad de utilizar altavoces externos, gracias a la compatibilidad con Rich Bass.
Disfruta de contenido HDR en tu escritorio
HDR 10

Disfruta de contenido HDR en tu escritorio

Actualmente, la tecnología HDR se aplica a varios contenidos. El LG UltraWide 49WL95CP admite HDR 10 que permite a los espectadores disfrutar de espectaculares colores del contenido.
Control de brillo automático
Sensor de luz ambiente

Control de brillo automático

El sensor reacciona a la luz, lo que hace que la pantalla sea más brillante en las zonas brillantes y más oscura en las oscuras para que el usuario trabaje en un entorno de pantalla óptimo.
Fácil y ergonómico
Diseño ergonómico

Fácil y ergonómico

Gracias al soporte con ajuste de altura, inclinación y rotación puedes personalizar la configuración de tu escritorio con el fin de crear una estación de trabajo más cómoda y personal.
*La resolución máxima no es soportada para algunos modelos MAC, con tarjetas gráficas Intel, cuando se conecta por USB-C.

*El número de pistas y clips indicados puede diferir en función de la configuración.

*El número de pistas y clips indicados puede diferir en función de la configuración.

*El paquete no incluye los soportes ni las abrazaderas para el montaje vertical y deben comprarse por separado.

Dual Controller

dual controller

