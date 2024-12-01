Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG MyView Smart Monitor 34'', WQHD (3440 x 1440), 100 Hz, webOS 23, HDR10, , Compatible con Magic Remote, App thinq, sRGB 99%
34SR65QC EU.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
Ficha técnica de producto

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

LG MyView Smart Monitor 34'', WQHD (3440 x 1440), 100 Hz, webOS 23, HDR10, , Compatible con Magic Remote, App thinq, sRGB 99%

34SR65QC EU.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
Ficha técnica de producto
34SR65QC-B

LG MyView Smart Monitor 34'', WQHD (3440 x 1440), 100 Hz, webOS 23, HDR10, , Compatible con Magic Remote, App thinq, sRGB 99%

(0)
front view

Logo LG MyView Smart Monitor.

Infinitas posibilidades de entretenimiento en streaming y teletrabajo en 1 único monitor1.

Hay un monitor encima del escritorio con una película reproduciéndose en la pantalla.

En tu propio espacio,
con tu propia pantalla

LG MyView Smart Monitor está diseñado para el trabajo y el entretenimiento. Mira tus series favoritas fácilmente desde múltiples plataformas de streaming2 y configura tu espacio de trabajo de manera rápida, con ordenador o sin él.

Mayor productividad hasta en 4 pantallas

El formato 21:9 con 32% más de campo de visión3 que el formato tradicional 16:9 es ideal para trabajar. Permite ver distintas ventanas y tener abiertos distintos programas al mismo tiempo. Con las características webOS, la productividad y el entretenimiento están a tu alcance incluso sin un PC.

1No incluye sintonizador TV.

2Se requieren conexión a internet y suscripción a los servicios de streaming relacionados. Los servicios de streaming pueden requerir de pagos por suscripción no incluidos (compra por separado).

3Solo se aplica a contenido producido en un ratio de aspecto 21:9. Para contenido en streaming, se pueden aplicar restricciones según la plataforma.

En la pantalla del producto se muestra la interfaz webOS. De las esquinas inferiores del monitor salen ondas de sonido de los altavoces, y en la parte derecha de la pantalla hay un mando a distancia.

Descubrimientos personalizados con webOS 23

En la mesa hay un monitor que tiene un documento en el que se está trabajando.

Trabaja sin ordenador4

El monitor muestra una imagen con un ratio de aspecto 21:9 con un fondo natural.

División de contenidos hasta en 4 pantallas

En la mesa hay un monitor y a la derecha hay un teléfono que muestra la misma pantalla que aparece en el monitor.

Observa colores reales

Auf dem Tisch steht ein Monitor. Rechts daneben ist ein Telefon zu sehen, das den gleichen Bildschirm wie der Monitor anzeigt.

Comparte contenido desde tus dispositivos2

2Se requieren conexión a internet y suscripción a los servicios de streaming relacionados. Los servicios de streaming pueden requerir de pagos por suscripción no incluidos (compra por separado).

4Home office solo compatible en MS Windows 10/11 Pro o superior. Los servicios de Microsoft 365 y Google pueden requerir de una suscripción.

*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual.

Interfaz webOS23

Disfruta de contenido personalizado5

El único con el que disfrutar de más contenidos6 en streaming2 como: RTVE, Mitele, Orange, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, YouTube, videojuegos y mucho más. LG MyView Smart Monitor WebOS23, más fácil, intuitivo y seguro.

En la pantalla del monitor se muestra la interfaz de webOS. Del monitor salen ondas de sonido por los altavoces desde las esquinas del monitor, y en la parte inferior derecha hay un mando a distancia.

2Se requieren conexión a internet y suscripción a los servicios de streaming relacionados. Los servicios de streaming pueden requerir de pagos por suscripción no incluidos (compra por separado).

5Proporciona un host de apps personalizadas y servicios, incluyendo música, deportes, home office y cloud gaming para cada cuenta registrada.

6Los servicios de streaming y aplicaciones pueden variar según el país.

*Mando a distancia de la imagen incluido en el paquete.

Nueva interfaz de usuario

Fácil e intuitivo

Gracias a webOS232 podrás gestionar tanto tus aplicaciones como las más recientes, además de comprobar las notificaciones fácilmente. 

AI concierge

Todos tus contenidos6 en un solo lugar

AI Concierge es un recomendador inteligente que te sugiere contenidos personalizados en base a tu historial de búsqueda y programas favoritos.7

Home Office

Completa tu Home Office

Accede a tu PC a través de la nube o Cloud PC vía wifi y trabaja con los múltiples servicios de Home Office como Microsoft 365, videollamadas...

2Se requiere conexión a internet y suscripciones para utilizar los servicios de streaming deseados. Los servicios de streaming pueden requerir pagos por suscripción, no proporcionados (compra por separado).

6Los servicios ofrecidos pueden variar en función del país.

7Las palabras clave recomendadas pueden variar en función de la app foreground y el uso horario. Las palabras clave del servicio "Para ti" solo se proporcionan en países que tienen Procesamiento del Lenguaje Natural en su idioma oficial.

*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual.

*El Magic Remote de la imagen no está incluido en el paquete (se vende por separado).

Música

Adaptado a tu gusto

Disfruta de tu música preferida con los dos altavoces estéreo de 5W. Busca canciones, accede a tu historial y encuentra recomendaciones basadas en tus gustos de manera fácil.2,6

Deportes

Apoya a tus deportes favoritos

Sigue las noticias de tus equipos favoritos, encuentra todas las novedades basadas en tu perfil.

Gaming

Sumérgete dentro de tu juego

Accede a tus juegos2,6 a través de cloud sin necesidad de consola con el LG MyView Smart Monitor. También puedes conectar Twitch y YouTube para visualizar contenido gaming.

2Se requieren conexión a internet y suscripción a los servicios de streaming relacionados. Los servicios de streaming pueden requerir de pagos por suscripción no incluidos (compra por separado).

6Los servicios ofrecidos pueden variar en función del país.

*Los dispositivos gaming mostrados en la imagen como el mando, el teclado, el ratón y los cascos no están incluidos en el paquete (venta por separado).

*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual.

Pantalla curva 21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) de 34 pulgadas

Descubre tus contenidos en pantalla más amplia

El monitor con un ratio de aspecto 21:9 proporciona un campo de visión 32%3 más amplio que los formatos condicionales 16:9. Además, su curvatura 1800R te proporciona una experiencia inmersiva.

3Solo se aplica a contenido producido en un ratio de aspecto 21:9. Para contenido en streaming, se pueden aplicar restricciones según la plataforma.

*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual.

Imagen del monitor 21:9 para comparar con el monitor 16:9.
Imagen del monitor 16:9 para comparar con el monitor 21:9.

*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual.

HDR10 con sRGB 99% (Típ.)

Colores más vivos y mejor contraste con HDR10

Para comprender mejor la visión de los creadores de contenido, el monitor es compatible con el alto rango dinámico HDR10, estándar de la industria, admitiendo niveles específicos de color y brillo8 que superan las capacidades de los monitores convencionales.

La pantalla muestra una imagen de colores vibrantes que muestra HDR10 con una cobertura 99% sRGB.

8Brillo 300nits (Típ.), Gamut de color: sRGB 99% (Típ.)

*Las imágenes están simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

Conecta tus dispositivos con ThinQ

Controla tu monitor y todos tus electrodomésticos fácilmente

El panel de control de ThinQ9 hace que tu vida sea más fácil: comprueba y controla fácilmente el estado de tu monitor y tus electrodomésticos en una sola pantalla.6

6Los servicios pueden variar según el país, se requiere conexión a internet.

9Cómo conectar el panel de control ThinQ: Paso1. Descargar la aplicación LG ThinQ de la AppStore (iOS) o Google Play (Android). Instala la aplicación en tu dispositivo móvil y registra tus dispositivos. Paso2. Conecta los dispositivos registrados en la aplicación LG ThinQ en el panel de control ThinQ. LG MyView Smart Monitor puede mostrarse como "TV" al añadir un dispositivo en la aplicación de ThinQ. Si ocurre, puedes cambiar el nombre del producto. (Ajustes de dispositivos -> Editar apodo).

*Mando a distancia de la imagen incluido en el paquete.

Usa tu teclado y tu ratón como un mando

Puedes navegar y seleccionar rápidamente con tu teclado y ratón10, incluso sin un mando a distancia.

Ir atrás.

Presiona la tecla "Esc" en el teclado o el botón derecho del ratón.

Navega por el panel de inicio de webOS

Presiona la tecla "Win" o "F4" en el teclado o haz click en el botón de scroll en el ratón.

Menu de navegación y selección

Navega por el menú usando las teclas de flechas y presiona "Enter" para seleccionar.

Ajusta el volumen

Usa las teclas "F11" y "F12" para subir y bajar el volumen11. Utiliza la tecla "F10" para silenciar.

Descubre canales.

Navega por los distintos canales utilizando las teclas de flecha en el teclado.

10El teclado y el ratón no se incluyen en el paquete (vendidos por separado).

11Esta característica estará disponible después de una actualización de software. La fecha puede variar según el país.

*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual. La imagen muestra de manera representativa el monitor LG MyView Smart Monitor 34SR60QC en blanco con fines ilustrativos. Acude a la galería de imágenes para obtener fotografías del producto real.

Usa tu teléfono como un mando a distancia

Con la aplicación ThinQ12, puedes usar las funciones6 principales del mando a distancia, como encender o apagar, cambiar canales o buscar contenidos.13

12Para funcionar adecuadamente, es necesario conectar el LG MyView Smart Monitor a la aplicación ThinQ.

6Los servicios ofrecidos pueden variar en función del país, región o versión de la aplicación.

13Puedes cambiar el idioma y los ajustes regionales de 22 idiomas para 146 países: Inglés / Coreano / Español / Francés / Alemán / Italiano / Portugués / Ruso / Polaco / Turco / Japonés / Árabe (Arabia Saudita/EAU) / Vietnamita / Tailandés / Sueco / Taiwanés / Indonesio / Danés / Neerlandés / Noruego / Griego / Hebreo (por ejemplo EEUU/Inglés).

*El mando a distancia slim se incluye en el paquete.

*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual.

*Magic Remote de la imagen no está incluido en el paquete (se vende por separado).

AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Comparte contenido desde tus dispositivos

Comparte fácilmente contenido o música desde tu dispositivo inteligente con AirPlay2 (para dispositivos Apple)14, Screen Share15 (para dispositivos Android) o Bluetooth.16

14Apple y marcas y logos relacionados son marcas registradas de Apple Inc. Las funciones disponibles pueden variar en función de países y regiones. Este monitor es compatible con AirPlay2 y HomeKit, se requiere una versión iOS 12.3 o posterior o macOS 10.14.5 o posterior.

15ScreenShare: Disponible en Android o en Windows 8.1 o posterior.

16Conecta tu dispositivo a la misma red Wi-Fi que tu monitor.

Diseño estético y original

Elegante diseño para ahorrar espacio

El diseño virtualmente sin bordes en tres lados se integra a la perfección en tu espacio de trabajo ocupando el mínimo espacio. Permite una experiencia de visualización ideal gracias a sus ajustes en inclinación y altura.17

El producto tiene un borde delgado, y muestra la pantalla inclinada a un ángulo de 15º para proporcionar una vista lateral y enseñar la inclinación y altura.

17Inclinación: 5~20˚, Altura: 0~110mm

Conectividad

Conectividad sin fronteras

El LG MyView Smart Monitor cuenta con dos puertos USB, un puerto USB tipo C y dos puertos HDMI18 compatibles con múltiples dispositivos.

18Se incluye un cable HDMI en el paquete (depende del país).

Imprimir

Especificaciones técnicas estrella

  • Tamaño [pulgadas]

    33.9

  • Resolución

    3440 x 1440

  • Tipo de panel

    VA

  • Relación de aspecto

    21:9

  • Gama de colores (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brillo (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Curvatura

    1800R

  • Frecuencia de actualización (máx.) [Hz]

    100

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    10 ms

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Año

    2023

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño [pulgadas]

    33.9

  • Relación de aspecto

    21:9

  • Tipo de panel

    VA

  • Tratamiento de la superficie

    Anti-Reflejos

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    10 ms

  • Resolución

    3440 x 1440

  • Profundidad de color (número de colores)

    16.7M

  • Ángulo de visión (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brillo (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Relación de contraste (típ.)

    3000:1

  • Gama de colores (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Curvatura

    1800R

  • Gama de colores (mín.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Frecuencia de actualización (máx.) [Hz]

    100

  • Brillo (mín.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Relación Contraste (Min.)

    1500:1

  • Bit de color

    8bit

  • Tamaño [cm]

    86.42

  • Paso de píxeles [mm]

    0,07725 x 0,23175

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI

    Sí (x2)

  • Salida de auriculares

  • LAN (RJ-45)

  • Puerto USB ascendente

    Sí (x2 / ver 2.0)

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • HDR 10

  • Brillo automático

  • PIP

    No

  • PBP

    No

  • A prueba de parpadeos

  • NVIDIA G-Sync

    No

  • Modo Lector

  • Micrófono

    No

  • Estabilizador de negro

  • Ahorro inteligente de energía

MECÁNICA

  • Montaje en pared [mm]

    100 x 100

SONIDO

  • Audio Maxx

    7W

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensión en el envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

    986 x 524 x 212

  • Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    809,1 x 568,4 x 369,4 (Arriba)

  • Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    809,1 x 369,4 x 91,4

  • Peso en el envío [kg]

    10,0

  • Peso con soporte [kg]

    7,0

  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

    5.1

ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Consumo de energía (máx.)

    60W

  • Consumo de energía (modo de reposo)

    < 0,5W

  • Consumo de energía (típ.)

    31W

  • Consumo de energía (CC apagada)

    < 0,5W

  • Entrada CA

    100~240VAC, 50/60Hz

  • Tipo

    Alimentación Externa (Adaptador a Red)

  • Salida CC

    19V 3.4A

ACCESORIO

  • Mando a distancia

  • HDMI

  • Adaptador

  • HDMI (Color/Longitud)

    Blanco / 1,5 m

ESTÁNDAR

  • UL (cUL)

  • RoHS

  • KC (para Rep. de Corea)

  • REACH

  • CE

SENSOR(PANEL) UNIDAD

  • Paso de píxeles

    0,07725 x 0,23175

  • Cable desmontable (fácil de enchufar/desenchufar)

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Qué opina la gente

Encuentra una tienda cercana

Prueba el producto en un lugar cercano.

Recomendado para ti

SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO