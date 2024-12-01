Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
4K UHD potente e ideal para multiuso

El LG 4K UHD 43UN700P permite un rendimiento profesional y óptimo, con una mejor calidad de imagen dentro de una pantalla gigante de 42,5 pulgadas.
Descubre espacios para trabajar conjuntamente

Máxima conectividad y comodidad

Gracias al puerto USB Tipo-C™ del LG 4K UHD 43UN700P puedes transmitir datos y carga de hasta 60 W a través de un solo cable. Además, al tener gran amplitud en las entradas y un ajustable soporte, puedes conectar una amplia gama de dispositivos y conseguir un escritorio ordenado para mejorar la eficacia en tus tareas.
Disfruta de más contenido y con mayor comodidad
Estabilizador de negros

Al ser compatible con 4PBP y PIP, incluidos en la función OnScreen Control*, puedes disfrutar de la transmisión de datos mientras navegas por la web y compras online, al mismo tiempo que ves vídeos a través de reproductores de DVD. Todo en una única pantalla gigante.
Compatible con varios dispositivos

Compatible con varios dispositivos

El LG 4K UHD 43UN700P, con una ampliada interfaz, soporta USB Tipo-C™ y otras opciones de conectividad*, lo que permite conectar simultáneamente hasta cuatro dispositivos multimedia diferentes. Así puedes configurar tu propio múltiplex y disfrutar de más contenido.
Edición de vídeo

LG-UHD-4K

Alt text

Para Oficina

Alt text

Para Gaming

Alt text

*Para descargar la última versión de OnScreen Control, visita LG.com.
*HDMI x 4, DisplayPort 1.4 x 1 y USB 3.0 x 2.

Para la creación de Contenido Multimedia

