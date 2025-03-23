Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Monitor LG 27'', IPS, QHD, 75 Hz, USB Type-C™
Monitor LG 27'', IPS, QHD, 75 Hz, USB Type-C™
27BQ75QB-B

27BQ75QB-B

Monitor LG 27'', IPS, QHD, 75 Hz, USB Type-C™

Vista frontal
Vista lateral a -15 grados
Vista lateral a +15 grados
Vista lateral a +20 grados
Vista lateral
Vista trasera
Vista trasera a +15 grados
Vista en primer plano de los puertos
Vista lateral de la pantalla bajando para ajustar la altura
Vista frontal de la pantalla girando +90 grados

Características principales

  • Mejor calidad de imagen gracias a su resolución QHD
  • Ajustes de posición que mejoran la ergonomía de tus condicones de trabajo (inclinación, altura, giro y pivotable).
  • Óptimo para leer en pantalla gracias al modo lectura y con protección antiparpadeo.
  • Ahorro de energía inteligente que proporciona eficiencia energética (Smart Energy Saving).
  • Cuenta con Black Stabilizer que permite colores oscuros más diferenciados.
27" QHD IPS Display

Colores precisos a 178º de ángulo de visión.

Monitor LG QHD (2560x1440) con tecnología IPS ofrece colores claros y constantes. Puede proporcionar una reproducción precisa del color y ayudar a los usuarios a ver la pantalla en gran angular.

Pantalla IPS proporciona un amplio ángulo de visión.

Pantalla

27" QHD (2560x1440) IPS

HDR10 y sRGB 99 % (típ)

Conectividad

Conectividad en cadena 

USB tipo C™

Usabilidad

Múltiples puertos

Diseño ergonómico 

Altavoces interados

HDR, que admite niveles específicos de color y brillo, en comparación con SDR con colores dramáticos del contenido.
HDR10

Contraste detallado

Para comprender mejor la visión de los creadores de contenidos, el monitor LG 27BQ75QB es compatible con el alto rango dinámico del HDR10 estándar de la industria, admitiendo niveles específicos de color y brillo a la altura.

*Brillo: 350 nits (típ.), Gama de colores: sRGB 99 % (típ.).

*Las imágenes están simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

IPS con sRGB 99% (típico): colores precisos y vista amplia.

IPS con sRGB 99% (típ.)

Colores precisos y vista amplia

Con un amplio ángulo de visión, la pantalla IPS cuenta con una cobertura del 99% del espectro sRGB..

*Las imágenes están simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

El modo lectura ajusta la temperatura del color y la luminosidad como si se leyera un libro en papel.

Modo Lectura

Al reducir la luz azul para ayudar a minimizar la fatiga ocular, el modo Lectura ofrece las condiciones óptimas para leer. Con un poco de movimiento del joystick, puedes leer en la pantalla del monitor más cómodamente.

*Las imágenes están simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

Flicker Safe reduce el parpadeo invisible en la pantalla.

Reducción de parpadeo

Flicker Safe reduce el nivel de parpadeo de la pantalla casi a cero, lo que ayuda a proteger tus ojos. El usuario puede trabajar cómodamente durante todo el día.

*Las imágenes están simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

Conexión en cadena

Estación de trabajo productiva

El monitor LG QHD con USB Type-C™ y DisplayPort admite la configuración en cadena. Esto te permite crear una estación de trabajo eficiente conectando dos monitores LG QHD y un portátil mediante un cable DP y un cable USB Type-C™.

Estación de trabajo productiva con USB Type-C™.

*Se puede conectar mediante el cable USB Type-C™ y el cable DisplayPort incluidos en el paquete.

USB tipo C™

Fácil control y conectividad

El puerto USB Type-C™ permite desde la visualización y la transferencia de datos hasta la carga del dispositivo conectado (hasta 65 W), todo al mismo tiempo a través de un solo cable.

Pantalla

Pantalla

Datos.

Datos.

Carga rápida

Carga rápida

USB Type-C™ te ofrece fácil control y conectividad.

*Para funcionar correctamente, se requiere el cable USB Type-C™ incluido en el paquete para conectar el puerto USB Type-C™ al monitor.

Altavoces integrados con MaxxAudio®

Espacio de trabajo ordenado

Este monitor cuenta con altavoces estéreo integrados con MaxxAudio®, lo que te ayuda a ahorrar espacio en el escritorio y ofrece un sonido nítido y realista

Este monitor viene con altavoces integrados con MaxxAudio®.

*Las imágenes están simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

Este monitor ofrece USB Tipo-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, RJ45 (Ethernet), USB (1 arriba/4 abajo) y puerto de salida de auriculares.

Múltiples puertos  

Gran variedad de interfaces

Este monitor ofrece USB Tipo-C™, DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI, RJ45 (Ethernet) y USB (1 arriba/4 abajo) para una visualización fluida y conectividad de hardware compatible con el puerto de salida de auriculares.1

1 El cable USB Tipo-C™ y DisplayPort están incluidos en el paquete (los cables USB, HDMI y RJ45 NO están incluidos).

OnScreen Control ofrece una interfaz de usuario más sencilla.

OnScreen Control

Control con pocos clics

Puedes personalizar el espacio de trabajo dividiendo la pantalla o ajustando las opciones básicas del monitor con solo unos clics del ratón.1

Control con pocos clics DESCARGAR

1 Para descargar la última versión de OnScreen Control, haga clic en el botón DESCARGAR. Es posible que las funciones no funcionen correctamente dependiendo de la PC que esté utilizando el usuario.

*Las imágenes del producto y OnScreen Control en el video tienen fines ilustrativos únicamente y pueden diferir del producto real y del OnScreen Control real.

Diseño ergonómico

Disfruta de un espacio de trabajo cómodo

El diseño ergonómico permite ajustar el monitor en: altura, inclinación, pivote y giro para crear un entorno de trabajo a tu medida.

El monitor ofrece ajuste en inclinación.

Inclinación

-5~35°
El monitor ofrece ajuste de giro.

Giro

0~355°
El monitor ofrece ajuste de pivote.

Pivote

Bidireccional

El monitor ofrece ajuste de altura.

Altura

0~130 mm

El monitor tiene un diseño ergonómico que se ajusta en: inclinación, giro, giro y ajuste de altura.

Especificaciones técnicas estrella

  • Tamaño [pulgadas]

    27

  • Resolución

    2560 x 1440

  • Tipo de panel

    IPS

  • Gama de colores (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Frecuencia de actualización (máx.) [Hz]

    75

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    5 ms (GtG)

  • Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Inclinación (eje horizontal) / Altura / Giro (eje vertical) / Pivotable / Extensible / Retráctil

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Nombre del producto

    27BQ75QB.AEU

  • Año

    2022

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño [pulgadas]

    27

  • Tipo de panel

    IPS

  • Tratamiento de la superficie

    Anti-Reflejos

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    5 ms (GtG)

  • Resolución

    2560 x 1440

  • Paso de píxeles [mm]

    0,2331 x 0,231

  • Profundidad de color (número de colores)

    16,7M

  • Ángulo de visión (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Relación de contraste (típ.)

    1000:1fv

  • Gama de colores (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Gama de colores (mín.)

    sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

  • Frecuencia de actualización (máx.) [Hz]

    75

  • Relación Contraste (Min.)

    700:1

  • Bit de color

    8bit

  • Tamaño [cm]

    68.466

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI

    Sí (x1)

  • Conexión en cadena

    Sí (QHD / 60Hz )

  • DisplayPort

    Sí (Entrada x1 / Salida x1)

  • Versión DP

    1.4

  • USB-C

    Sí (x1)

  • Salida de auriculares

    Salida de Auriculares

  • LAN (RJ-45)

  • Puerto USB descendente

    Sí ( x4 ver 3.0 )

  • Puerto USB ascendente

  • USB-C (Transmisión de datos)

  • USB-C (Resolución máx. en Hz)

    2560 x 1440 a 75 Hz

  • USB-C (Transmisión de energía)

    65 W

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • HDR 10

  • Ahorro inteligente de energía

  • Color Calibrado en Fábrica

  • A prueba de parpadeos

  • Sincronización dinámica de acciones

  • Estabilizador de negro

  • Modo Lector

  • Super Resolución

  • Auto Input Switch

  • Efecto HDR

MECÁNICA

  • Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Inclinación (eje horizontal) / Altura / Giro (eje vertical) / Pivotable / Extensible / Retráctil

  • Diseño sin bordes

    3 Lados con Diseño de Marcos Ultrafinos

  • Montaje en pared [mm]

    100 x 100

  • Soporte OneClick

SONIDO

  • Altavoz

    Vertical

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensión en el envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

    695 x 549 x 197

  • Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    613.5 x 527.6 x 239.6

  • Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    613.5 x 363.5 x 63

  • Peso en el envío [kg]

    10.1

  • Peso con soporte [kg]

    7.9

  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

    5.8

ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Consumo de energía (máx.)

    38 W

  • Consumo de energía (modo de reposo)

    < 0,5 W

  • Consumo de energía (típ.)

    130 W

  • Consumo de energía (CC apagada)

    < 0,3 W

  • Entrada CA

    100-240 V (50/60 Hz)

  • Salida CC

    20.5V 6.5A

ACCESORIO

  • Cable de alimentación

  • USB-C

  • Puerto de pantalla

APLICACIÓN SW

  • Controlador doble

ESTÁNDAR

  • UL (cUL)

  • CE

  • KC (para Rep. de Corea)

CAJA DE CONTROL

  • Cable de alimentación de CA

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

