We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Facilita las tareas diarias
Cuando hay mucho que hacer, deja que Windows 11 te ayude. Ahora puedes encontrar tus cosas de manera más rápida con la funcionalidad mejorada de búsqueda que te ayudará a buscar fácilmente en la Web y en tu PC desde un solo lugar.