Presentando Windows 11

Facilita las tareas diarias

Facilita las tareas diarias

Cuando hay mucho que hacer, deja que Windows 11 te ayude. Ahora puedes encontrar tus cosas de manera más rápida con la funcionalidad mejorada de búsqueda que te ayudará a buscar fácilmente en la Web y en tu PC desde un solo lugar.

Más fácil de usar

Todo lo que te encanta de Windows es ahora aún más encantador. El nuevo diseño ordenado hace que buscar y encontrar cosas sea mucho más fácil. Además, nuevas características inteligentes anticipan tus necesidades para ayudarte a hacer las cosas de manera más rápida, divertida y fácil.

El rendimiento que quieres, la seguridad que necesitas

Cuando inviertes en un PC Windows 11, inviertes en el futuro. No solo contarás con el rendimiento y los píxeles que necesitas para impulsar tus pasiones, ayudan a protegerte a ti y a tus cosas.

Optimizado para la productividad

Windows 11 ofrece maneras más eficientes para ser eficaz. Ya sea que se trate de una tarea compleja o simplemente engorrosa, las nuevas herramientas multitarea te ayudan a hacer tus cosas de manera más rápida y fácil... con estilo.​​​​​​

Encuéntralo más rápidamente

El nuevo diseño ordenado y la navegación fácil te ayudan a buscar y encontrar cosas. Y con la nueva funcionalidad de búsqueda, puedes buscar fácilmente en la Web y en tu PC desde un solo lugar.

Un escritorio ordenado lleva a una mente ordenada.

Diseños de acoplamiento, escritorios y acoplamiento simplificado. Todo está ahí para ayudarte a organizar mejor los elementos de la pantalla para que puedas dar rienda suelta a tus mejores ideas.

 

Todo lo que necesitas para estar en tu elemento

Nuevas funciones táctiles.1 Navegación y dictado por voz avanzados.2 Entrada de lápiz digital.3 Crea a tu manera con Windows 11.

 

Protege tus datos y más

Además de darte control sobre tus datos y defenderte contra malware, Microsoft Edge puede examinar la Web para comprobar si tus contraseña se han expuesto. Además, ¡ofrece la protección mejor calificada contra los ataques de suplantación de identidad (phising) y malware en Windows 11!4

Libera todo tu potencial

Características innovadoras, apps premium, almacenamiento adicional en la nube y seguridad avanzada... Windows 11 y Microsoft 3655 tienen lo que necesitas para el éxito.

[1] Requiere un PC con funcionalidad de pantalla táctil.
[2] Varía en función del hardware. Requiere un PC Windows con funcionalidad de micrófono.
[3] Se requiere una tableta o un PC compatible con el lápiz. El accesorio de lápiz digital puede venderse por separado.
[4] Según una prueba independiente de CyberRatings.org, Microsoft Edge ofrece la protección de mayor calificación contra malware y suplantación de identidad (phishing) en comparación con Chrome y otros navegadores populares de Windows 10 y 11.
Informe sobre la protección contra la suplantación de identidad (phishing): https://query.prod.cms.rt.microsoft.com/cms/api/am/binary/RWLycn Informe sobre la protección contra malware: https://query.prod.cms.rt.microsoft.com/cms/api/am/binary/RWLip6
[5] La suscripción se vende por separado.

 

 

