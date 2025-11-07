About Cookies on This Site

Outlet Barra de Sonido - Bluetooth, 810W, 9.1.5 Canales con subwoofer, altavoces traseros para cine en casa, Dolby Atmos, IA Ready, Negro

Outlet Barra de Sonido - Bluetooth, 810W, 9.1.5 Canales con subwoofer, altavoces traseros para cine en casa, Dolby Atmos, IA Ready, Negro

S95TR.OUTLET
Características principales

  • Potencia tu experiencia audiovisual con la máxima conectividad entre tu TV LG y la Barra de Sonido
  • Sonido envolvente Dolby Atmos y su triple altavoz vertical
  • El sonido se adapta a la estancia y contenidos con AI Room Calibration
  • Sonido espacial de triple nivel gracias a sus altavoces traseros con 6 canales
  • Inunda cualquier estancia con un sonido envolvente de 9.1.5 canales
Más

Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto a continuación tienen fines representativos. Consulte la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

S95TR

TechRadar

“El LG S95TR es un sistema de soundbar fantástico”. (TechRadar, 05/2024)

Más información

La combinación perfecta para tu televisor LG

Completa la experiencia audiovisual de tu TV LG con la barra de sonido que encaja a la perfección gracias a su diseño y a la combinación de ambos para un sonido más envolvente.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Siente el sonido absoluto que te envuelve

Barra de sonido LG y televisor LG en una habitación oscura tocando una actuación musical. Las gotas blancas que representan las ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido, ya que el subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde la parte inferior. Barra de sonido LG y televisor LG en una sala de estar tocando una actuación de orquesta. Las ondas blancas de gotas que representan las ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido y se proyectan desde el televisor, ya que el subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde la parte inferior. Barra de sonido LG con tres pantallas de TV diferentes arriba. Uno muestra una película, otro muestra un concierto y el otro muestra un noticiero. Debajo de la barra de sonido, hay tres iconos para mostrar cada género.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.
(1) Función compatible con TVs LG de 2023 y 2024

Siente el realismo con su sonido envolvente

Triple altavoz vertical Dolby Atmos

Siéntete en el epicentro del sonido absoluto envolvente

El canal central ascendente crea un sonido más real, que hace que las voces sean más claras y que la acción en pantalla esté perfectamente sincronizada con el audio, sin retrasos ni interrupciones.

LG Soundbar y LG TV en una habitación negra interpretando una actuación musical. Gotas blancas que representan ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido. Un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo.

*Lo anterior se confirma a través de una investigación de sus propios estándares.
**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Las palabras “UNA EXPERIENCIA” en un patrón degradado verde y amarillo.

Las palabras “UNA EXPERIENCIA” en un patrón degradado verde y amarillo.

Las barras de sonido LG son la pareja perfecta de los TV LG

Dolby Atmos

Lleva el sonido del cine a tu salón con Dolby Atmos

Sumérgete en la experiencia perfecta Dolby con Dolby Vision del TV LG TV y Dolby Atmos de la barra de sonido LG.

Una película se reproduce en un televisor OLED LG y una barra de sonido LG en un moderno apartamento de la ciudad en una vista lateral. Las perlas blancas que representan ondas sonoras se proyectan hacia arriba y hacia abajo desde la barra de sonido y el televisor, creando una cúpula de sonido en el espacio. Logotipo de Dolby Atmos Logotipo de DTS X

*Dolby y Dolby Vision son marcas comerciales registradas de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**El símbolo de la doble D es una marca comercial de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Sonido espacial de triple nivel

Lleva la experiencia audiovisual al siguiente nivel

La barra de sonido reproduce un sonido espacial de triple nivel para ofrecer una experiencia de sonido más envolvente y precisa.

*Sonido espacial de triple nivel está disponible únicamente en el modo CINEMA / AI Sound Pro de la barra de sonido.
**La capa intermedia se crea utilizando el canal de altavoces de la barra de sonido. El sonido de los altavoces frontales y superiores se sintetiza para construir un campo sonoro.
***Imágen simulada.
****Es necesario adquirir altavoces traseros. Si no hay altavoz trasero, no se puede crear el campo trasero.

Sonido envolvente 15 canales

Sonido cautivador y envolvente

Los 5 altavoces ascendentes y el subwoofer del sistema de sonido envolvente de 810 W de 15 canales proporcionan una expriencia envolvente gracias a Dolby Atmos y.

La barra de sonido LG, el televisor LG, los altavoces traseros y un subwoofer están en la sala de estar de un rascacielos, tocando una actuación musical. Ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotas salen de la barra de sonido, recorriendo el sofá. Un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde la parte inferior. Logotipo de Dolby Atmos Logotipo de DTS X

*Dolby y Dolby Vision son marcas comerciales registradas de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**El símbolo de la doble D es una marca comercial de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Altavoces traseros de dos canales

Libertad inalámbrica con los altavoces traseros sin cable

Solo tienes que conectar el cable de alimentación para instalar los altavoces traseros. Los altavoces traseros se conectan a la Soundbar principal de manera inalámbrica.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Rico sonido envolvente procedente de altavoces traseros inalámbricos

Llena tu espacio con sonido claro y multidimensional procedente del altavoz de 6 canales con 2 canales de proyección hacia arriba y Dolby Atmos. Con un mayor alcance de transmisión y una recepción estable, la incorporación de estos altavoces permite disfrutar de un nuevo nivel de audio envolvente.

Comodidad al alcance de tu mano

Controla tu barra de sonido a través del TV LG con su mando a distancia. Con un clic puedes encontrar el menú y los ajustes de la barra de sonido en tu TV como el control del volumen, el estado de conexión o la selección del modo de sonido.

Integración total de sonido con tu TV LG

El sonido, el rango y las cualidades tonales únicas de tu barra de sonido y TV LG se unen en perfecta armonía para una experiencia sonora fascinante e impactante.

Conecta de forma inalámbrica a tu TV LG

Conecta tu barra de sonido LG a tu televisor LG de forma inalámbrica y desbloquea el soporte de audio multicanal sin pérdidas.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.
**El uso del control remoto de LG TV está limitado solo a ciertas funciones.
***Televisores compatibles con la interfaz WOW: OLED M4 / G4 / C4 / B4 / M3 / G3 / C3 / B3 / A3 / Z2 / G2 / C2 / CS / B2 / A2, QNED 99 / 95 / 90 / 85 / 80 / 75, NANO 80 / 77 / 75, UHD UT90 / UT80 / UT73 / UR / UQ. Los televisores compatibles con FHD 63 pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento.
****Televisores compatibles con WOW Orchestra: OLED M4 / G4 / C4 / B4 / Z3 / M3 / G3 / C3 / A3 / Z2 / G2 / C2 / CS / B2 / A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Los televisores compatibles pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento. El soporte de QNED 80 está limitado a los modelos 2022 y 2023.
*****Tenga en cuenta que es posible que los servicios no estén disponibles en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.
******La interfaz WOW puede variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.
(1)Función compatible con TVs LG de 2023 y 2024.
(2) Función compatible con modelos de TV LG OLED 2023 y 2024 y QNED2024 series QNED85T y superiores.
(3) Conexión inalámbrica compatible con los TVs LG OLED de 2023 y 2024, y QNED de 2024, QNED85 y superiores.

Sonido inteligente adaptado a cada contenido

IA Room Calibration Pro

Sonido inteligente adaptado a tu hogar

La barra de sonido reproduce el sonido adaptándose al espacio con su calibración con AI mejorada. AI Room Calibration Pro selecciona automáticamente la mejor configuración de la barra de sonido para cada estancia, usando el micrófono interno para analizar el espacio. Al ajustar las frecuencias de referencia a un rango amplio de 400 Hz, puede analizar el espacio con precisión y corregir la distorsión del sonido.

*AI Room Calibration Pro es una tecnología de ajuste automático de sonido que compensa el entorno en el que se coloca la barra de sonido mediante el uso de algoritmos que mejoran el rendimiento sonoro.
** Admite altavoces traseros incluidos (6 canales) y opcionales (2 canales), y no hay diferencia en la calibración en función del número de canales (incluidos y opcionales calibran la misma diferencia de nivel de ganancia y retardo).
***Funciona con el antiguo algoritmo '23 cuando los altavoces traseros no están conectados.
****Al configurar los altavoces traseros, AI Room Calibration Pro se puede llevar a cabo a través de la aplicación LG Soundbar.
*****Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Es posible que se requiera una actualización de software. Se requiere una conexión de red para la actualización.
******Los altavoces traseros se venden por separado.
*******Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Una experiencia de audio multicanal que supera todas las expectativas

Siente una experiencia inmersiva

Con la barra de sonido LG S95TR, el contenido suena mejor que nunca. Divide el audio de dos canales en un audio multicanal, optimizando lo que escuchas.

Una barra de sonido LG, un televisor LG y un subwoofer se encuentran en un moderno apartamento de la ciudad. La barra de sonido LG emite tres ramas de ondas sonoras, hechas de gotas blancas que flotan a lo largo de la parte inferior del piso. Junto a la barra de sonido hay un subwoofer, que crea un efecto de sonido desde la parte inferior.

2 Canales

Una barra de sonido LG, un televisor LG y un subwoofer se encuentran en un moderno apartamento de la ciudad.La barra de sonido LG emite tres ramas de ondas sonoras, hechas de gotas blancas que flotan a lo largo de la parte inferior del piso. Más ondas sonoras de gotas blancas se disparan desde la parte superior de la barra de sonido. Junto a la barra de sonido hay un subwoofer, que crea un efecto de sonido desde la parte inferior. En su conjunto, están creando un efecto de cúpula en toda la habitación.

Multicanal

* El algoritmo inteligente de mezcla aplica el sonido para cada canal en los modos AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game y Sports.
** La experiencia de audio multicanal funciona a través de un algoritmo inteligente de mezcla ascendente. Este algoritmo no se aplica al modo estándar ni a los modos de música. Bass Blast no utiliza el algoritmo inteligente de mezcla ascendente, sino que copia la información de 2 canales y la envía a todos los canales.
***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

IA Sound Pro

Sonido inteligente adaptado a cada contenido

IA Sound Pro analiza automáticamente el contenido para optimizar al instante la configuración de audio de lo que se reproduce, ya sean peliculas, noticias o música. Capta todos los detalles con diálogos nítidos o una acción más contundente y potente, según el género.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

En perfecta armonía con tus contenidos favoritos

Con VRR/ALLM. Hecho para Gamers.

El sonido se sincroniza con cada fotograma

Esta barra de sonido está hecha para ofrecer una mejor experiencia de juego con VRR/ALLM. Cuenta con una frecuencia de actualización variable (VRR) de hasta 120 Hz y su tiempo de respuesta es casi instantáneo dándote ventaja para jugar y crear una experiencia realista. El modo de baja latencia automática (ALLM) permite una visualización e interacción fluida y sin delay.

La barra de sonido LG y el televisor LG se muestran juntos. En la pantalla se muestra un juego de carreras de coches.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.
**El televisor, la barra de sonido y la consola deben ser compatibles con VRR/ALLM.
***El paso a través de VRR está limitado a contenido de 60 Hz.
****Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Es posible que se requiera una actualización de software. Se requiere una conexión de red para la actualización.
*****HDCP 2.3 admite contenido con resolución 4K. La compatibilidad con 120 Hz varía según el dispositivo, con soporte de hasta YCbCr4:2:0 para 4K.

Logotipo de TIDAL Connect Logotipo de Spotify Logotipo de Google Cast
HD Streaming

Compatible con música HD en streaming

Reproduce desde tus plataformas favoritas sin compresión gracias a la compatibilidad HD sin pérdida con Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect y Google Cast.

*La disponibilidad del contenido y de la aplicación puede variar según el país o la región.
**Se requieren suscripciones separadas para los servicios OTT.
***Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Es posible que se requiera una actualización de software. Se requiere una conexión de red para la actualización.

Una perspectiva aérea de una barra de sonido LG. Logotipo de Apple AirPlay Logotipo de Amazon Alexa Logotipo de Google Home
Compatibilidad

Conecta tus contenidos

Las barras de sonido LG son compatibles con los servicios de IA más reconocidos del mercado: Google, Alexa y Apple Airplay2. Puedes controlar la barra de sonido fácilmente con la plataforma que elijas.

*Algunas funciones requieren una suscripción o cuenta de terceros.
**Google es una marca comercial de Google LLC y el Asistente de Google no está disponible en determinados idiomas y países.
***Amazon, Alexa y todas las marcas relacionadas son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus filiales.
****Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple AirPlay 2 son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.
*****Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Es posible que se requiera una actualización de software.

Elige Eco Tecnología. LG Smart Green

Interior reciclado

Fabricado con materiales reciclados

Esta Barra de Sonido ha recibido el certificado UL como producto ECV (Environmental Claims Validation) gracias a los componentes superior e inferior del cuerpo de la barra de sonido que han usado plástico reciclado en su fabricación. El Sonido Absoluto de la Barra de Sonido también cuida el planeta.

Hay una perspectiva frontal de la barra de sonido detrás y una representación de marco metálico de la barra de sonido en el frente. Una observación inclinada de la parte posterior del marco metálico de la barra de sonido con las palabras "Plástico reciclado que indican el borde del marco.

*Las certificaciones exactas pueden variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.
**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.
***El uso de plástico reciclado y las certificaciones pueden variar según el modelo.

Exterior reciclado

Tela reciclada a partir de botellas de plástico

Todas las barras de sonido LG están diseñadas con una cuidadosa consideración para garantizar un alto porcentaje de materiales reciclados.Global Recycled Standard ha certificado que parte de esta Barra de Sonido ha sido fabricada a partir de botellas de plástico, creando productos más sostenibles y que cuidan el planeta.

Un pictograma muestra botellas de plástico con la palabra "botellas de plástico" debajo. Una flecha del lado derecho apunta a un símbolo de reciclaje con la frase "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" debajo. Una flecha del lado derecho apunta a la parte izquierda de una barra de sonido LG con la frase "LG Soundbar with Recycled Fabric" debajo.

*Las certificaciones exactas pueden variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.
**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.
***El uso de plástico reciclado y las certificaciones pueden variar según el modelo.

Embalaje de pulpa reciclada

Cajas fabricadas con materiales reciclados

La barra de sonido LG ha recibido la certificación de SGS porque el embalaje interno ha cambiado de espuma EPS (poliestireno) y bolsas de plástico a pulpa reciclada moldeada, una alternativa ecológica que protege el producto y el planeta.

El empaque de la barra de sonido LG está sobre un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados. Logotipo de Energy Star Logotipo de SGS Eco Product

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.
Para obtener más información sobre cómo este producto maneja los datos y sus derechos como usuario, visite ″Cobertura de datos y especificaciones″ en LG Privacy

