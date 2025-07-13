Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Outlet Frigorífico Combi | LG GBF3202DPY, Door Cooling+, Dispensador de agua, 2,03m, 418 L, Serie 300, Clasificación D, Inox antihuellas

GBF3202DPY.OUTLET
Vista frontal de Frigorífico Combi | LG GBF3202DPY, Door Cooling+, Dispensador de agua, 2,03m, 418 L, Serie 300, Clasificación D, Inox antihuellas
Front all open (foodless, open door)
Left side view (close door)
Left side view (foodless, open door)
Duct (foodless, open door)
Drawer (foods full)
DoorCooling LED
Display
Premium Design
Enhanced Energy Efficiency
Lasting Freshness
Total No Frost with Multi Air Flow
Dimension and Installation
LifeStyle
Características principales

    La solución perfecta para tu cocina

    Garantía de por vida en el compresor

     El producto más duradero es el más sostenible

    Diseño Premium y elegante

    Puerta completamente plana, diseño minimalista

    NatureFRESH™

    Alimentos frescos más tiempo

    Total No Frost

    Temperatura uniforme, sin escarcha en el interior

     El producto más duradero es el más sostenible

    Garantía de por vida en el compresor

    El compresor Smart Inverter Compressor™ ajusta la velocidad del motor para enfriar de manera eficiente mientras reduce el consumo de energía y garantiza un rendimiento duradero ahora con garantía de por vida

    Refrigerator with efficient cooling system by smart inverter compressor and 10-year warranty label of compressor.

    Diseño Premium y elegante

    Perfectamente integrado en el diseño de tu cocina

    Puerta plana que completa el diseño minimalista y premium de este frigorífico. Quedará perfectamente integrado y alineado con tu cocina.

    Cocina moderna con frigorífico LG a la derecha, encimeras grises y ventana amplia a la derecha.

    También disponible en otros colores

    Chip de color para el color de acero negro esencia.

    Inox Antihuellas

    Ficha de color para el color sorbete metálico.

    Negro mate

    IFicha de color para el color plata

    Blanco

    Vista aérea del frigorífico instalado junto a la pared con espacio libre nulo de la bisagra de la puerta.

    Apertura de puerta 90º

    Panel de control del refrigerador LG con tecnología Smart Inverter, congelación exprés y ecológica.

    Luz Led

    Primer plano del asa de bolsillo cuadrada con un diseño elegante y minimalista

    Tirador integrado

    NatureFRESH™

    Alimentos frescos durante más tiempo

    Controla de forma precisa la temperatura de tu frigorífico para conservar los alimentos frescos durante más tiempo.

    Manos sostienen un bol de ensalada con lechuga, radicchio y tomates sobre tela beige.

    Verduras frescas alrededor de gráfico de temperatura constante en fondo claro.

    Alimentos frescos hasta 7 días

    Linear Cooling™  Mantiene una temperatura estable (+/- 0.5ºC) evitando las fluctuaciones para conservar los alimentos frescos pasados 7 días

    *La imagen del producto es solo para fines ilustrativos y puede diferir del producto real.

    *Basado en los resultados de las pruebas de UL utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG para medir el tiempo que se tardó en alcanzar la tasa de reducción de peso del 5 % del pak choi en el estante del compartimento de alimentos frescos del modelo LGE Linear Cooling. Solo modelos aplicables. El resultado puede variar en función del uso y de las condiciones del entorno.

    Zoom door cooling

    Enfría más rápido y de manera uniforme

    Único con cascada de aire frío en la parte superior frontal del frigorífico que permite enfriar bebidas y alimentos más rápido y reduce la diferencia de temperatura entre el interior y la puerta del frigorífico.

    *La imagen del producto es solo para fines ilustrativos y puede diferir del producto real.

    *Basado en los resultados de las pruebas de UL utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG que compara el tiempo necesario para que la temperatura de la canasta de la puerta superior baje de 24,8 ℃ a 8 ℃ entre el modelo sin refrigeración de puerta+ (GBB60NSZHE) y el modelo con refrigeración de puerta+ (GBB72NSDFN) de LGE.

    *Se supone que DoorCooling+™ deja de funcionar cuando se abre la puerta.

    FRESHConverter™<br>Adapta la temperatura

    Cajón multitemperatura "especial cervezas": Adapta la temperatura del cajón (entre -2ºC y 3ºC) a cada tipo de alimento: cerveza, verduras, carne o pescado.

    Dos filetes con romero, rodajas de limón y lima, espárragos y perejil en un cajón de frigorífico etiquetado Fresh Converter.

    Enfriamiento al instante

    La función Express Cool refresca el interior del frigorífico con una rápida y potente ráfaga de aire frío

    Detalle del botón de enfriamiento rápido situado en la parte superior del frigorífico.

    Refrigerador LG con puerta abierta mostrando carne, pescado y alimentos en envases en compartimentos.

    Multi Air Flow

    Evita la creación de escarcha para un mejor mantenimiento y funcionamiento del frigorífico.

    *La imagen del producto es solo para fines ilustrativos y puede diferir del producto real.

    Preguntas Frecuentes

    Q.

    ¿Qué tipo de frigorífico necesito?

    A.

    Aunque depende de tu estilo de vida, como regla general: el frigorífico combi LG (capacidad: 340-384 L) es ideal para un hogar pequeño de 1-2 personas; Los modelos de frigoríficos Americanos (506-508L) se adaptan perfectamente a una familia de 3-4; para una familia más grande, recomendamos los modelos de gran capacidad LG American Combi (capacidad 625-705L). Dado que en LG deseamos que cada cliente encuentre el frigorífico que mejor se adapte a sus necesidades, ofrecemos una selección de tamaños por rango.

    Q.

    ¿Es útil un frigorífico Combi?

    A.

    Estos frigoríficos ofrecen la comodidad de tener el espacio distribuído de la siguiente forma: 70% frigorífico y 30% congelador, lo que te permite acceder fácilmente a las secciones de uso más frecuente.

    Q.

    ¿Cómo puedo ajustar la temperatura de mi frigorífico LG?

    A.

    Usa el panel de control del exerior del frigorífico. Si no tiene, tienes un pequeño menú en el interior donde podrás seleccionar la temperatura que desees. Además, si el frigorífico tiene wifi, podrás hacer esto mismo desde la app ThinQ.

    Q.

    ¿Qué significa No Frost?

    A.

    Que evita la creación de escarcha en el interior del frigorífico, mejorando el mantenimiento, rendimiento y funcionamiento del mismo.

    La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.
    La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

