Outlet Frigorífico Combi Door Cooling+, 2,03m, Clasificación C, capacidad de 419l, inox antihuellas. Serie 700

Outlet Frigorífico Combi Door Cooling+, 2,03m, Clasificación C, capacidad de 419l, inox antihuellas. Serie 700

Outlet Frigorífico Combi Door Cooling+, 2,03m, Clasificación C, capacidad de 419l, inox antihuellas. Serie 700

GBV7280CMB.OBSEXC
La solución perfecta para tu cocina

Garantía de por vida en el compresor

El producto más duradero es el más sostenible

Diseño Premium y elegante

Puerta completamente plana, diseño minimalista

 

NatureFRESH™

Alimentos frescos más tiempo

 

 

Total No Frost

Temperatura uniforme, sin escarcha en el interior

 

 

El producto más duradero es el más sostenible

Garantía de por vida en el compresor

El compresor Smart Inverter Compressor™ ajusta la velocidad del motor para enfriar de manera eficiente mientras reduce el consumo de energía y garantiza un rendimiento duradero ahora con garantía de por vida.

Frigorífico con sello 10 años

*La prueba se basa en el estándar "KS C ISO 15502" (Modelo: R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP).
*La imagen del producto es solo para fines ilustrativos y puede diferir del producto real.
Diseño Premium y elegante

Perfectamente integrado en el diseño de tu cocina

Puerta plana que completa el diseño minimalista y premium de este frigorífico. Quedará perfectamente integrado y alineado con tu cocina.

Cocina moderna

También disponible en otros colores

Acabado negro

Acabado negro

Acabado inox

Acero texturizado antihuellas

Inox Antihuellas

Inox Antihuellas

Frigorífico abierto desde arriba

Apertura de puerta 90º

Acabado metálico del interior

Metal Fresh™

Zoom led

Luz Led

Imagen zoom tirador

Tirador integrado

NatureFRESH™

Alimentos frescos durante más tiempo

Controla de forma precisa la temperatura de tu frigorífico para conservar los alimentos frescos durante más tiempo.

Bowl con ensalada

Gráfico explicativo

Alimentos frescos hasta 7 días

Linear Cooling™  Mantiene una temperatura estable
(+/- 0.5ºC) para conservar más tiempo los alimentos 

*La imagen del producto es solo para fines ilustrativos y puede diferir del producto real.
*Basado en los resultados de las pruebas de UL utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG para medir el tiempo que se tardó en alcanzar la tasa de reducción de peso del 5 % del pak choi en el estante del compartimento de alimentos frescos del modelo LGE Linear Cooling. Solo modelos aplicables. El resultado puede variar en función del uso y de las condiciones del entorno.

Zoom door cooling

Enfría más rápido y uniforme

Único con cascada de aire frío en la parte superior frontal del frigorífico que permite enfriar bebidas y alimentos más rápido y reduce la diferencia de temperatura entre el interior y la puerta del frigorífico.

*La imagen del producto es solo para fines ilustrativos y puede diferir del producto real.
*Basado en los resultados de las pruebas de UL utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG que compara el tiempo necesario para que la temperatura de la canasta de la puerta superior baje de 24,8 ℃ a 8 ℃ entre el modelo sin refrigeración de puerta+ (GBB60NSZHE) y el modelo con refrigeración de puerta+ (GBB72NSDFN) de LGE. *Se supone que DoorCooling+™ deja de funcionar cuando se abre la puerta.

La humedad adecuada para cada producto

Fresh Balancer con tecnología Magic Crisper : Cajón con selector de humedad que optimiza el ambiente para frutas o verduras conservándolas más tiempo.

Cajón con selector de humedad que optimiza el ambiente para frutas o verduras conservandolas intactas por más tiempo

FRESHConverter™ Adapta la temperatura

Cajón multitemperatura "especial cervezas": adapta la temperatura del cajón (entre -2ºC y 3ºC) a cada tipo de alimento: cerveza, verduras, carne o pescado.

Zoom cajón con alimentos

Enfriamiento rápido

La función Express Cool refresca el interior del frigorífico con una rápida y potente ráfaga de aire frío

Close-up of the express cool button located at the top of the refrigerator.

Imagen el interior

Multi Air Flow

Evita la creación de escarcha para un mejor mantenimiento y funcionamiento del frigorífico.

*La imagen del producto es solo para fines ilustrativos y puede diferir del producto real.

Comodidad y usabilidad

Se adapta a tus necesidades

La solución más práctica para almacenar alimentos y recipientes de mayor volumen o que necesitan ser ubicados de una manera concreta o en un lugar específico del frigorífico.

Interior con alimentos frescos.

Capacidad de hasta 5 botellas

Uso más eficiente del espacio, consiguiendo una capacidad para 5 botellas.

Almacene fácilmente artículos grandes y altos

Balda completamente plegable/botellero/balda extraible

Gran capacidad

El cajón Big Zone de congelador permite almacenar gran cantidad de alimentos, incluso aquellos más voluminosos.

Preguntas Frecuentes

Q.

¿Qué tipo de frigorífico necesito?

A.

Aunque depende de tu estilo de vida, como regla general: el frigorífico combi LG (capacidad: 340-384 L) es ideal para un hogar pequeño de 1-2 personas; Los modelos de frigoríficos Americanos (506-508L) se adaptan perfectamente a una familia de 3-4; para una familia más grande, recomendamos los modelos de gran capacidad LG American Combi (capacidad 625-705L). Dado que en LG deseamos que cada cliente encuentre el frigorífico que mejor se adapte a sus necesidades, ofrecemos una selección de tamaños por rango.

Q.

¿Es útil un frigorífico Combi?

A.

Estos frigoríficos ofrecen la comodidad de tener el espacio distribuído de la siguiente forma: 70% frigorífico y 30% congelador, lo que te permite acceder fácilmente a las secciones de uso más frecuente.

Q.

¿Cómo puedo ajustar la temperatura de mi frigorífico LG?

A.

Usa el panel de control del exerior del frigorífico. Si no tiene, tienes un pequeño menú en el interior donde podrás seleccionar la temperatura que desees. Además, si el frigorífico tiene wifi, podrás hacer esto mismo desde la app ThinQ.

Q.

¿Qué significa No Frost?

A.

Que evita la creación de escarcha en el interior del frigorífico, mejorando el mantenimiento, rendimiento y funcionamiento del mismo.

