Outlet Lavasecadora inteligente AI Direct Drive TM, Turbowash 360º, 11/6kg, 1400rpm, Un 10% más eficiente que A(lavado) / D(secado) Blanca, Serie 600

F4DR6011AGW.OUTLET

Outlet Lavasecadora inteligente AI Direct Drive TM, Turbowash 360º, 11/6kg, 1400rpm, Un 10% más eficiente que A(lavado) / D(secado) Blanca, Serie 600

¿Por qué una lavasecadora de LG?

2 en 1

Lava y seca la ropa en el mismo electrodoméstico

Te ahorran dinero al lavar

Consume un 10% menos que la clase A

Tienen gran capacidad

  • Tanto en lavado como en secado

Inteligencia artificial

Detecta la carga y las características del tejido

Solución completa

Lavadora y secadora dos en uno

La mejor tecnología de lavado y la comodidad de una secadora combinadas en un solo aparato.

Tener una lavadorasecadora en casa cambiará tu vida, especialmente si tienes poco espacio

Lavadora y secadora dos en uno

La etiqueta de calificación energética de alta eficiencia A-10% y el gráfico de calificación energética se muestran junto a la lavadora. Detrás de la lavadora, aparece la flecha verde en dirección hacia arriba.

Máxima eficiencia energética en lavado

10% más eficiente que A: la forma más inteligente de ahorrar

Lava y cuida tu ropa mientras ahorras energía.

*10% más eficiente que la máxima clasificación energética A, en comparación con el umbral mínimo de eficiencia energética según lo definido por el Reglamento de la UE 2019/2014.

Las mantas y las almohadas están al lado de la lavadora, y hay una flecha que aumenta 2 kg en la almohada.

Gran capacidad

Más capacidad ocupando lo mismo

Lava hasta 2kg más de ropa en cada colada. Tambor más grande en una lavadora con las mismas dimensiones.

*Sensor de vibración incluido solo en el modelo de profundidad 615/565. (excluyendo fondo reducido)
*El número de amortiguador de fricción y balance de peso puede ser diferente según el modelo.
*Mayor capacidad: 3 kg en 615 mm (profundidad), 2 kg en 565 mm/475 mm (profundidad).

Foto dell'oblò di una lavatrice in cui si vedono degli indumenti bianchi che vengono lavati. Delle linee bianche indicano l'Intelligenza Artificiale che riconosce i tessuti.

Lavadora con Inteligencia Artificial

Reduce el desgaste de tu ropa

El motor AI DD™ detectalas características de los tejidos introducidos en la lavadora y establece los movimientos óptimos del tambor para un mayor cuidado de la ropa.

*Testado por Intertek en enero de 2023. Ciclo Al Wash con 3 kg de carga en comparación con el ciclo Algodón (F4Y7RYW0W). Los resultados pueden variar según la ropa, el entorno y las condiciones de uso.
*La detección de IA no se activa cuando se selecciona la opción Steam (vapor).

TurboWash™360°

Lava en profundidad en tan solo 39 minutos

Tu colada estará lista en 39 minutos reduciendo el desgaste en tu ropa. Los 4 sprays de agua cubren los 360º del tambor.

*Testado por Intertek, basado en IEC 60456: edición 5.0. Ciclo TurboWash39 con 5 kg de carga IEC en comparación con el ciclo de algodón convencional con TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W frente a FC1450S2W). Los resultados pueden variar en función del uso y del entorno.

Línea

Steam™

Higiene y cuidado de tu ropa con vapor

Reduce los alérgenos en tu ropa gracias al vapor de la tecnología Steam™.

Se muestra una bata blanca suave y un animal de peluche con vapor en el tambor de la lavadora.

*El ciclo Antialergias ha sido testado por BAF (British Allergy Foundation): reduce los alérgenos de los ácaros del polvo doméstico.

Interior lavadora.

Bateadores acero inox

Foto puerta lavadora

Puerta de cristal templado

Imagen display lavadora

Elegante panel

Imagen de la lavadora y el display

Panel más visible e intuitivo

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Color

    Blanco

  • Tipo de puerta

    Tapa de cristal templado tintado en negro

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad máxima de secado (kg)

    6,0

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    11,0

PROGRAMAS

  • Edredón

    No

  • Algodón

  • Cuidado infantil con vapor

    No

  • Cuidado antialérgico (lavadora)

  • Lavado Auto

    No

  • Cuidado infantil

    No

  • Ropa de bebé

    No

  • Lavado en frío

    No

  • Ropa de color

    No

  • Algodón+

    No

  • Ropa oscura

    No

  • Delicado

  • Descarga de programa

    No

  • aclarado+ Centrifugar

    No

  • Sintético

  • Eco 40-60

  • Delicado

    No

  • Higiene

    No

  • Intensivo 60

    No

  • Mixtos

  • Prendas de exterior

    No

  • Rápido 30

    No

  • Lavado rápido

    No

  • Refresco

    No

  • Aclarado+Centrifugado

  • Lavado silencioso

    No

  • Cuidado de la piel

    No

  • Rápido 14

  • Lavado+Secado rápido

    No

  • Ropa deportiva

    No

  • Anti manchas

    No

  • Refresco con vapor

    No

  • Limpieza de la cuba

    No

  • TurboWash 39

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Algodón 20°C

    No

  • Lavado a mano

    No

  • Vaqueros / Ropa oscura

    No

  • Prelavado + Algodón

    No

  • Rápido 12

    No

  • Rápido 60

    No

  • Aclarado

    No

  • Centrifugado+Desagüe

    No

  • Lavado y secado

  • Lana (Lavado a mano/Lana)

    No

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Finalización diferida

    3-19 horas

  • Tipo de pantalla

    Dial+Táctil+Botones y Display LED

  • Indicación de bloqueo de puerta

  • Indicador de cifras

    18:88

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • 6 Motion DD

  • AI DD - Direct Drive con Inteligencia artificial

  • Tipo

    Lavadora de carga frontal

  • Señal de final de ciclo

  • Centum System

    No

  • Secado Dual

    No

  • Añadir prenda

    No

  • Dosificación automática ezDispense

    No

  • Reinicio automático

  • Inverter DirectDrive

  • Sistema de detección de espuma

  • Sensor de carga

  • Vapor Steam

  • Luz del tambor

    No

  • Vapor Steam+

    No

  • Patas de nivelación

  • Tambor de acero inoxidable

  • TurboWash360˚

  • Tambor Powersoft

  • Sensor de vibración

  • Bateadores

    Bateador de acero inoxidable

  • Suministro de agua (caliente/fría)

    Solo frío

  • Nivel del agua

    Automático

  • TurboWash

    No

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Profundidad del producto con la puerta abierta 90˚ (Fondo'' mm)

    1100

  • Dimensiones de la caja (AnchoxAltoxFondo mm)

    660 x 890 x 660

  • Dimensiones del producto (AnchoxAltoxFondo mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Peso (kg)

    70,0

  • Peso incluido el embalaje (kg)

    74,0

  • Profundidad desde la tapa trasera a la puerta (Fondo' mm)

    620

ENERGÍA

  • Clase de eficiencia energética (lavado)

    A

  • Clase de eficiencia energética (lavado+secado)

    D

OPCIONES ADICIONALES

  • Wi-Fi

    No

  • Añadir prenda

    No

  • Pitido Encendido/apagado

  • Bloqueo infantil

  • Finalización diferida

    No

  • Nivel de detergente

    No

  • Luz del tambor

    No

  • Prelavado

  • Inicio remoto

    No

  • Aclarado

    No

  • Aclarado + centrifugado

    No

  • Aclarado+

  • Nivel de suavizante

    No

  • Centrifugado

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/Sin centrifugado

  • Vapor Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    Fría/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Limpieza de la cuba

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Lavado

    No

  • Anti arrugas

    No

  • Lavado en frío - ColdWash

    No

  • Limpieza de inyectores ezDispense

    No

FICHA DE PRODUCTO (CICLO DE LAVADO)

  • Consumo de energía por 100 ciclos (kWh)

    48

  • Galardonada con el premio "EU Ecolabel award

  • Duración del modo sin apagar (Mín.)

    2

  • Eco 40-60 (carga completa)

    0,838

  • Eco 40-60 (Media carga)

    0,547

  • Eco 40-60 (Cuarto de carga)

    0,252

  • Clase de eficiencia energética

    A

  • Velocidad máxima del centrifugado (RPM)

    1400

  • Nivel de ruido del centrifugado (nivel de potencia acústica) (dBA)

    71

  • Consumo energético (W): modo apagado

    0,5

  • Consumo energético (W): modo encendido

    0,5

  • Rendimiento del centrifugado: clase energética

    A

  • Rendimiento del centrifugado: contenido de humedad (%)

    44,9

  • Programa estándar (solo lavado)

    Eco 40-60 40℃

  • Tiempo (Min.) - (carga completa)

    240

  • Tiempo (Min) - (Media carga)

    180

  • Tiempo (Min) - (Cuarto de carga)

    159

  • Capacidad de lavado (kg)

    11,0

  • Consumo de agua por ciclo (ℓ)

    54

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806084564085

FICHA DE PRODUCTO (CICLO LAVADO+SECADO)

  • Galardonada con el premio "EU Ecolabel award

  • Capacidad de secado (kg)

    6,0

  • Duración del modo sin apagar (Mín.)

    5

  • Consumo energético por 100ciclos (kWh)

    308

  • Clase de eficiencia energética

    D

  • Consumo energético (W): modo apagado

    0,5

  • Consumo energético (W): modo encendido

    0,5

  • Programa estándar (lavado+secado)

    Eco 40-60 + Eco Secado

  • Tiempo (Min.) - (carga completa)

    455

  • Tiempo (Min) - (Media carga)

    275

  • Lavado+Secado (Carga Completa)

    3,821

  • Lavado+Secado (Media Carga)

    1,962

  • Consumo de agua por ciclo (ℓ)

    90

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • Descargar ciclo

    No

  • Monitorización de la energía

    No

  • Inicio remoto y control del ciclo

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Tub Clean Coach

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    No

OPCIONES/ACCESORIOS

  • Compatible con LG TWINWash

    No

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

