Outlet Smart TV LG Nanocell LED AI NANO81 75 pulgadas 4K 2025
75NANO81A6A EU.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
Ficha técnica de producto

Outlet Smart TV LG Nanocell LED AI NANO81 75 pulgadas 4K 2025

75NANO81A6A EU.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
Ficha técnica de producto

Outlet Smart TV LG Nanocell LED AI NANO81 75 pulgadas 4K 2025

75NANO81A6A.OUTLET
Características principales

    (1)El término "NanoCell LED AI" es una actualización del nombre "NanoCell AI". No existen cambios técnicos en los productos. 

    (2)WebOs admite las 4 versiones siguientes de actualización en 5 años desde el año de lanzamiento del modelo adquirido. La primera actualización estará disponible a los 2 años del lanzamiento del producto. Características, actualizaciones, aplicaciones y servicios variarán según modelo. Las actualizaciones del sistema operativo no incluyen características y funciones que dependan de hardware más reciente.

    (3)Comparación entre los sistemas operativos WebOS 24 y WebOS 25. Los resultados pueden variar según el uso y la configuración del dispositivo. 

    (4)Según especifica el HDMI 2.1.

    (5)Comparación entre el consumo en modo HDR producido por el modelo LG NanoCell de 86" vs QLED 4K de 85" (modelo de peor indice de eficiencia energética del mismo segmento de 2024). Cálculo realizado a un coste de 0.22€/Kwh en marzo de 2025 (IVA incluido), durante 8h/día, 365 días/año, en 10 años.

    Distintivo CES Innovation Awards con distintivo 2025 Honoree.

    CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

    Ciberseguridad

    Logotipo de Elección del editor de AVForums para LG webOS 24 como Mejor sistema de Smart TV 2024/2025.

    AVForums Editor's Choice - Best Smart TV System 2024/25

    “webOS 24 ofrece una experiencia smart, elegante y fácil de usar, además de novedosa y con orden.”

    *Los CES Innovation Awards se basan en el material descriptivo presentado a los jueces. La CTA (llamada a la acción) no verificó la exactitud de ninguna presentación ni de ninguna de las alegaciones presentadas y no probó el artículo al que se concedió el premio.

    El televisor LG NanoCell está ligeramente inclinado hacia la izquierda y muestra hilos de colores. El logotipo del procesador alpha 7 4K AI está incrustado en la esquina inferior derecha del televisor. El fondo es un degradado verde azulado claro.

    El televisor LG NanoCell está ligeramente inclinado hacia la izquierda y muestra hilos de colores. El logotipo del procesador alpha 7 4K AI está incrustado en la esquina inferior derecha del televisor. El fondo es un degradado verde azulado claro.

    LG NanoCell LED AI* es una tecnología exclusiva de LG

    *El término "NanoCell LED AI" es una actualización del nombre "NanoCell AI". No existen cambios técnicos en los productos.  

    Calidad de imagenwebOS para IALG Galeria +Sonido LG en armoníaTV de gran pulgadaEntretenimiento

    Procesador potente e inteligente 4K α7 Gen8

    El procesador divide la imagen en 2.040 zonas independientes para mejorar su nitidez y definición, trabajando en cada zona.

    El procesador alfa 7 AI Gen8 se ilumina en amarillo y de él salen rayos de luz de colores.

    Mayor precisión de colores puros, gracias a los 25 millones de nanopartículas por pulgada

    Disfruta de una imagen mejorada con Direct LED 4K y Nano Color con una reproducción precisa de colores RGB con cobertura del 83% del espacio de color DCI-P3(1)

    Un carrusel descolorido se lava con una ola de colores, lo que da como resultado una visualización más nítida de un carrusel de colores brillantemente iluminado.

    (1) Basado en pruebas internas que certifican una cobertura del ≥83% del espacio de color DCI-P3, lo que garantiza una representación fiel y precisa de los colores en pantalla.

    Disfruta de todos los detalles del 4K con AI Super Upscaling

    El procesador redefine la imagen analizando 2040 zonas para mejorar su nitidez, resolución y definición 

    Comparación antes y después de cómo LG 4K Super Upscaling mejora la calidad de imagen. Dos paneles que muestran la misma imagen de un pájaro de colores sentado en una rama en un bosque, el panel de la derecha está difuminado.

    HDR10 Pro

    Colores vibrantes y más brillo para un mayor nivel de resolución de pantalla. Salta a una calidad de imagen elevada con un contraste más nítido.

    La foto de una chica con un jersey rojo está dividida por la mitad para mostrar el lado izquierdo en SDR y el derecho en HDR10 Pro. El lado derecho de la imagen es más nítido y en contraste en comparación con el lado izquierdo de la imagen.

    *HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar “HDR10”.

    La nueva generación de televisores LG AI TV

    Más información

    AI Magic Remote completa la AI Experience

    Controla tu televisor fácilmente con AI Magic Remote: ¡No necesitarás ningún otro dispositivo adicional! Cuenta con un sensor de movimiento y una rueda de desplazamiento. Señala y clica para usarlo como un ratón aéreo o háblale para activar los comandos de voz.

    *El diseño, la disponibilidad y las funciones del mando a distancia AI Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y el idioma admitido, incluso para el mismo modelo.

    *Es posible que se requiera de una conexión a internet para utilizar algunas de las funciones.

    *El reconocimiento de voz AI Voice Recognition está disponible solamente en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.

    Una familia de cuatro miembros está reunida frente a un televisor LG AI TV. La persona que sostiene el mando a distancia está rodeada por un círculo con su nombre. Esto demuestra cómo AI Voice ID reconoce la firma de voz de cada usuario. La interfaz webOS muestra cómo la IA cambia automáticamente de cuenta y recomienda contenido personalizado.

    AI Voice ID

    LG AI Voice ID conoce la firma de voz única de cada usuario y ofrece recomendaciones personalizadas en cuando lo enciendes y le hablas.

    *Según la región o la conectividad a la red el contenido puede verse reducido o limitado.

    *Voice ID está disponible en televisores OLED, QNED, NanoCell y UHD lanzados a partir de 2024 y puede variar según la región o país.

    *Funciona exclusivamente en las aplicaciones compatibles con la cuenta Voice ID.

    Primer plano de una pantalla de televisor LG QNED TV que muestra cómo funciona la búsqueda con IA. Se abre una pequeña ventana de chat que muestra la consulta del usuario sobre los partidos de deporte que están disponibles. AI search responde por chat y muestra miniaturas de los diferentes tipos de contenidos disponibles. También aparece un mensaje para preguntarle a Microsoft Copilot.

    Primer plano de una pantalla de televisor LG QNED TV que muestra cómo funciona la búsqueda con IA. Se abre una pequeña ventana de chat que muestra la consulta del usuario sobre los partidos de deporte que están disponibles. AI search responde por chat y muestra miniaturas de los diferentes tipos de contenidos disponibles. También aparece un mensaje para preguntarle a Microsoft Copilot.

    AI Search

    Pregúntale cualquier cosa al televisor. La IA integrada reconoce tu voz y te ofrece recomendaciones personalizadas. También puedes obtener resultados y soluciones con Microsoft Copilot.

    *AI Search está disponible en los televisores OLED, QNED, NanoCell y UHD lanzados a partir de 2024. 

    *En Estados Unidos y Corea se usa el modelo LLM.

    *Es necesaria una conexión a internet. 

    En la pantalla de un televisor LG QNED TV se muestra contenido de ciencia ficción. En la pantalla se puede ver la interfaz de AI Chatbot. El usuario envía un mensaje al chatbot indicando que la pantalla está muy oscura. El chatbot le ofrece una solución a su consulta. Toda la escena está también dividida por la mitad. Un lado está más oscuro y el otro más brillante para mostrar cómo AI Chatbot ha resuelto automáticamente el problema del usuario.

    En la pantalla de un televisor LG QNED TV se muestra contenido de ciencia ficción. En la pantalla se puede ver la interfaz de AI Chatbot. El usuario envía un mensaje al chatbot indicando que la pantalla está muy oscura. El chatbot le ofrece una solución a su consulta. Toda la escena está también dividida por la mitad. Un lado está más oscuro y el otro más brillante para mostrar cómo AI Chatbot ha resuelto automáticamente el problema del usuario.

    AI Chatbot

    Interactúa con AI Chatbot a través de AI Magic Remote y soluciona todo, desde configurar los ajustes a resolver un problema. La IA comprende las intenciones del usuario y proporciona soluciones.

    *Es necesaria una conexión a internet.

    *AI Chatbot está disponible solamente en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.

    *AI Chatbot puede vincularse a servicios de atención al cliente.

    El mando a distancia AI Magic Remote de LG está delante de una pantalla LG TV. En la pantalla aparece un saludo personalizado de LG AI con palabras clave personalizadas basadas en el historial de búsqueda y visualización del usuario. Junto al mando a distancia hay un ícono y una etiqueta que muestran cómo se puede acceder fácilmente a la funcionalidad AI Concierge con tan solo presionar brevemente el botón AI.

    El mando a distancia AI Magic Remote de LG está delante de una pantalla LG TV. En la pantalla aparece un saludo personalizado de LG AI con palabras clave personalizadas basadas en el historial de búsqueda y visualización del usuario. Junto al mando a distancia hay un ícono y una etiqueta que muestran cómo se puede acceder fácilmente a la funcionalidad AI Concierge con tan solo presionar brevemente el botón AI.

    AI Concierge

    Al presionar brevemente el botón AI de tu mando a distancia se activará AI Concierge que ofrece palabras clave y recomendaciones personalizadas según tu historial de búsqueda y visualización. 

    *Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país.

    *Los menús pueden variar dependiendo de la fecha de lanzamiento.

    *La recomendación de palabras clave varía según la aplicación y la hora del día.

    Proceso de personalización de AI Picture Wizard en a pantalla de un usuario. Se muestran una serie de imágenes con las selecciones del usuario resaltadas. Aparece un icono de carga y se muestra la imagen de un paisaje que va mejorando de izquierda a derecha.

    En la pantalla de un televisor LG QNED TV se muestra contenido de ciencia ficción. En la pantalla se puede ver la interfaz de AI Chatbot. El usuario envía un mensaje al chatbot indicando que la pantalla está muy oscura. El chatbot le ofrece una solución a su consulta. Toda la escena está también dividida por la mitad. Un lado está más oscuro y el otro más brillante para mostrar cómo AI Chatbot ha resuelto automáticamente el problema del usuario.

    AI Picture Wizard

    Los más avanzados algoritmos aprenden sobre tus preferencias analizando 1600 millones de posibles imágenes. Según lo que selecciones, tu televisor creará una imagen personalizada solo para ti.

    Proceso de personalización de AI Sound Wizard en la pantalla de un usuario. Selección de una serie de iconos de clips de sonido. En la imagen se puede ver una animación de ondas sonoras que representan el sonido personalizado que emiten un cantante de jazz y un saxofonista.

    El mando a distancia AI Magic Remote de LG está delante de una pantalla LG TV. En la pantalla aparece un saludo personalizado de LG AI con palabras clave personalizadas basadas en el historial de búsqueda y visualización del usuario. Junto al mando a distancia hay un ícono y una etiqueta que muestran cómo se puede acceder fácilmente a la funcionalidad AI Concierge con tan solo presionar brevemente el botón AI.

    AI Sound Wizard

    Elije el tipo de audio que más te guste de entre una selección de clips de sonido. La IA crea un perfil de sonido personalizado adaptado a tus preferencias a partir de 40 millones de parámetros.

    Logo y nombre del programa webOS Re:New Program junto a la insignia CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree.

    Logo y nombre del programa webOS Re:New Program junto a la insignia CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree.

    Actualizaciones durante 5 años con webOS Re:New Program

    Consigue actualizaciones con las últimas funciones y software. Galardonado con el premio CES Innovación en ciberseguridad. Sigue tranquilo ya que webOS mantiene tu privacidad y tus datos seguros.

    *Los televisores OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD de 2025 cuentan con webOS Re:New Program.

    *El programa webOS Re:New Program permite un total de cuatro actualizaciones en cinco años, el umbral es la versión de webOS preinstalada y el calendario de actualizaciones varía de final de mes a principio de año.

    *Las actualizaciones y el calendario para ciertas funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo y la región.

    *Las actualizaciones disponibles para los modelos OLED de 2022 y 2023 incluyen modelos UHD y superiores.

    Descubre las funciones de los televisores LG con IA

    AI Voice ID

    AI Search

    AI Chatbot & AI Picture/Sound Wizard

    AI Concierge

    Descubre más de 4000 elementos de contenido para adaptar tu espacio al suscribirte a LG Gallery+

    *Los contenidos disponibles pueden variar según el país.

    *Los contenidos proporcionados están sujetos a cambios.

    *4000 elementos de contenido disponibles solo en países en los que existe compatibilidad con webOS Pay (Corea, Estados Unidos, Reino Unido y ciertos países de la UE).

    *Es necesaria una suscripción al servicio LG Gallery+ para acceder a todo el contenido y funciones.

    *Se ofrece 1 mes de prueba gratuita de forma exclusiva a los clientes con suscripción.

    Decora tu espacio a tu manera con diversos contenidos para elegir

    Explora una enorme biblioteca de contenidos. Arte, juegos, paisajes y mucho más; descubre una gran variedad de imágenes seleccionadas, todo en un solo lugar.

    Disfruta en tu espacio de obras de arte de renombre mundial

    Interior de una sofisticada vivienda. Se exhiben numerosas obras de arte diferentes. En la pared central hay un LG TV con una popular obra de arte en la pantalla. El televisor parece un cuadro de museo.

    Rodéate de la belleza de la naturaleza

    Interior de una casa rural. Un enorme LG TV montado en la pared muestra una hermosa obra de arte con un paisaje natural en la pantalla. El televisor parece una fotografía colgada en la pared.

    Añade un toque moderno con ilustraciones digitales y en 3D

    Interior de una casa elegante y colorida. Hay un LG TV montado en la pared. En la pantalla se ve una obra de arte moderna y colorida. La ilustración del televisor añade personalidad al diseño interior general del espacio.

    Crea un ambiente divertido con distinto contenido

    En una sala de juegos en una casa, un enorme LG TV está montado en la pared. En la pantalla se ve una ilustración de Assassin's Creed Shadows.

    Personaliza tu espacio de innumerables formas

    Personaliza la galería de tu hogar con tu selección de música, imágenes y mucho más. Elige lo que deseas mostrar en tu televisor según tus preferencias actuales.

    Sincroniza la música y las imágenes según te sientas

    Combina música de fondo con imágenes para crear el ambiente que más te guste. Elige entre música preestablecida o incluso conecta tu dispositivo móvil a través de Bluetooth para reproducir tus propias canciones.

    Guía paso a paso sobre cómo configurar un LG TV para reproducir música ambiental sincronizada con las imágenes.
    En la pantalla de inicio de un LG TV, se muestra el proceso para configurar tus preferencias y obtener contenido seleccionado automáticamente. Desde elegir entre diferentes tipos de contenido hasta recibir el perfil personalizado.

    Disfruta de contenido seleccionado según tus gustos

    Tu televisor aprende tus gustos y preferencias. Al responder una serie de preguntas, tu televisor puede empezar a mostrarte imágenes que se ajustan a tus gustos.

    *Se proporcionan 16 perfiles diferentes, con recomendaciones de contenido generadas mediante la correspondencia de datos con cada tipo de perfil.

    Un LG TV montado en la pared con un teléfono móvil en primer plano. Se muestra el proceso de configuración de Google Photos en el LG TV.

    Un LG TV montado en la pared con un teléfono móvil en primer plano. Se muestra el proceso de configuración de Google Photos en el LG TV.

    Accede fácilmente a Google Photos y muestra tus recuerdos

    Conecta fácilmente tu cuenta de Google Photos a tu televisor con solo usar tu teléfono. Personaliza sin esfuerzo tu espacio utilizando contenido de tu propia biblioteca de fotografías.

    *La función está disponible cuando inicias sesión en tu cuenta de Google Photos y tienes al menos 10 fotos en la aplicación. 

    El panel informativo se muestra en un LG TV montado en la pared. Se muestran diferentes funciones, desde actualizaciones meteorológicas, alertas deportivas, programador de televisión, Home Hub y Google Calendar.

    Mantente al día con un panel personalizado integral

    Consulta de un vistazo la información importante. Obtén información meteorológica, alertas deportivas, ve tu Google Calendar o configura notificaciones para Home Hub, tus reservas de visionado y más.

    *Para acceder a Google Calendar es necesaria una cuenta de Google.

    Se muestra el proceso de uso de comandos de voz para utilizar la función de IA generativa de LG Gallery+. Desde la instrucción inicial, se muestra la obra de arte resultante, así como otros tipos de instrucciones y las obras de arte resultantes.

    Crea obras de arte con la IA generativa de Google Gemini

    Además del contenido existente, crea el arte que imaginas con Google Gemini y Google Imagen. Con una suscripción, solo tienes que decirle a tu televisor lo que quieres para que genere obras de arte.

    *Una suscripción incluye 20 créditos al mes. Cada crédito te permite generar una imagen. 

    *En su lanzamiento, el servicio estará disponible en 7 países (Corea, Estados Unidos, Reino Unido, Francia, Alemania, España, Italia).

    La configuración inteligente se adapta a los cambios en tu entorno

    Always Ready y protector de pantalla

    Mientras ahorras energía, puedes seguir disfrutando y mostrando tus obras de arte e imágenes seleccionadas a través de Gallery+ cuando el televisor está apagado o no se utiliza durante mucho tiempo, convirtiéndolo en un lienzo digital.

    AI Brightness Control

    Los sensores integrados en tu televisor detectan la luz y ajustan el brillo de la pantalla para garantizar una visualización óptima en cualquier condición de iluminación.

    Sensor de movimiento

    La detección de movimiento permite a tu televisor responder de manera inteligente, cambiando los modos según estás cerca o lejos.

    *El protector de pantalla está disponible previa suscripción.

    *El protector de pantalla se activa por defecto después de que trascurran 3 minutos sin reproducción de vídeo ni actividad en el mando a distancia. Los usuarios pueden ajustar este tiempo a 10, 20 o 30 minutos. 

    *El contenido de vídeo y la música de fondo no son compatibles con el modo protector de pantalla.

    *Los sensores de iluminación pueden variar según el modelo.

    *Los sensores de movimiento solo están disponibles en los modelos M5 y G5. 

    Mando a distancia de TV delante de una pantalla de TV LG con Home Hub. Se muestran todas las funcionalidades y controles sobre otros dispositivos inteligentes.

    Home Hub, la plataforma integral para tu hogar inteligente

    Gestiona con fluidez diversos electrodomésticos de LG, junto con tus dispositivos Google Home y más. Disfruta la comodidad máxima de controlar todo tu hogar en un único panel intuitivo. 

    *LG es compatible con los dispositivos Matter vía wifi. Los servicios y funciones compatibles con Matter pueden variar según los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter debe realizarse a través de la aplicación móvil ThinQ.

    *El uso de la función de voz con manos libres y sin el uso de un mando a distancia solo es posible con el procesador alpha 9 AI Processor y el procesador alpha 11 AI Processor. Puede variar según el producto y la región.

    AI Sound Pro afina tu sonido y lo hace impactante

    *AI Clear Sound deberá activarse desde el menú del modo de sonido.

    *El sonido puede variar según el entorno. 

    Mejora tus paisajes sonoros con LG TV y LG Soundbar

    *La Soundbar puede comprarse por separado. 

    * El control del modo de sonido puede variar dependiendo del modelo.

    *Ten en cuenta que el servicio puede no estar disponible en el momento de la compra. Se necesita una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

    *Los modelos de soundbar compatibles con el televisor pueden variar según la región y el país.

    *El mando a distancia LG TV Remote está limitado solo a ciertas funciones.

    Encuentra la barra de sonido de LG perfecta para tu TV

    Ultra Big TV

    Disfruta de todas tus películas, deportes y juegos favoritos en un televisor LG Ultra Big TV. Sumérgete en la más alta resolución en una pantalla a gigante.

    Televisor LG con una pantalla impresionantemente grande montado en una pared sobre una barra de sonido LG en un salón de estilo moderno.

    *NANO80 viene en un máximo de 86 pulgadas y las pulgadas pueden variar según la región.

    Persona en el salón con el teléfono en la mano. En el teléfono hay un icono de transmisión que muestra que la pantalla del teléfono se está reflejando en el televisor. En el televisor hay un partido de baloncesto y a un lado está la pantalla reflejada, que muestra las estadísticas de los jugadores.

    Maximiza la diversión con múltiples pantallas y Multi View

    Aprovecha al máximo tu televisor con Multi View. Refleja tus dispositivos con Google Cast y AirPlay. Divide la pantalla en dos para un entretenimiento multipantalla.

    *Los ajustes de sonido y audio son los mismos en ambas pantallas. 

    *Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en los EE. UU. y otros países.

    *La compatibilidad con AirPlay 2, HomeKit y Google Cast puede variar según la región y el idioma.

    Pantalla de inicio de LG Channels que muestra la variedad de contenidos disponibles en un televisor LG.

    Persona en el salón con el teléfono en la mano. En el teléfono hay un icono de transmisión que muestra que la pantalla del teléfono se está reflejando en el televisor. En el televisor hay un partido de baloncesto y a un lado está la pantalla reflejada, que muestra las estadísticas de los jugadores.

    Retransmite multitud de contenido. Gratis. 

    El servicio exclusivo de transmisión en directo LG Channels pone al alcance de tu mano una gran selección gratuita de contenido en directo y bajo demanda. 

    *La disponibilidad de las aplicaciones y sus contenidos puede variar según el país, el producto o la región. 

    Tres iconos diferentes que muestran cómo LG Channels puede utilizarse sin necesidad de suscribirse, pagar o configurar ningún descodificador periférico.

    Tres iconos diferentes que muestran cómo LG Channels puede utilizarse sin necesidad de suscribirse, pagar o configurar ningún descodificador periférico.

    Sin coste. Sin contratos. Sin cables.

    Simplemente enciéndela y empieza a disfrutar de los contenidos sin preocuparte por costes añadidos o instalaciones de decodificadores. 

    El portal de juegos convierte tu televisor en el centro de juegos definitivo

    Juega a miles de juegos directamente en tu LG TV con acceso a las aplicaciones GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid y, ahora, Xbox. Disfruta de una gran variedad de juegos: desde títulos AAA con gamepad hasta juegos sencillos que puedes jugar con el mando.

    Pantalla de inicio del portal de juegos. El cursor se mueve y hace clic para mostrar muchos títulos de juegos populares, y la función añadida de poder seleccionar juegos en función del tipo de mando que tengas, ya sea un game pad o el mando a distancia.

    Una familia sentada en un sofá frente a un televisor LG QNED montado en una pared con una niña pequeña señalando una pantalla en la que aparecen dos delfines.

    *La compatibilidad del portal de juegos puede variar según el país.

    *La compatibilidad con los servicios de juegos y juegos en la nube con el portal de juegos puede variar según el país.

    *Algunos servicios de juegos pueden requerir suscripción y gamepad.

    Jugabilidad poderosa

    Disfruta de unos juegos espectaculares con VRR. Juega sin que el retraso entorpezca tu rendimiento. 

    Manos que sostienen un mando de juego delante de una pantalla que muestra un videojuego de carreras de coches. El logotipo de VRR aparece en la esquina superior izquierda. El logotipo de Nvidia GeForce Now y otras certificaciones relevantes son visibles.

    *Funciona exclusivamente con juegos o entradas de ordenador compatibles con 60Hz. 

    Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

    Experimenta el cine tal y como lo concibió el director con el FILMMAKER Mode con compensación de luz ambiental que se adapta al entorno y mantiene las imágenes lo más cerca posible del original.

    Un director frente a un panel de control editando la película «Killers of the Flower Moon» en un televisor LG NanoCell. En la parte inferior izquierda de la imagen aparece el logotipo de FILMMAKER MODE™. Debajo de la imagen hay logotipos de Netflix, HBOmax, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV y LG Channels.

    *Ambient FILMMAKER MODE es una marca comercial de UHD Alliance, Inc. 

    *Ambient FILMMAKER MODE se activa automáticamente en las aplicaciones AppleTV+ y Amazon Prime video.

    *Ambient FILMMAKER MODE es aplicable a NANO90 y FILMMAKER MODE es aplicable a NANO80.

    *Las imágenes que se muestran arriba en esta página de detalles de producto son meramente ilustrativas. Consulta las imágenes de la galería para obtener una representación más precisa.

    *Todas las imágenes que se muestran arriba son simuladas.

    * Los detalles del producto mostrados en la imagen pueden variar.

    *La disponibilidad de un servicio puede variar según la región o país.

    *Los servicios personalizados pueden variar según las políticas de terceros de cada aplicación.

    *El mando a distancia AI Magic Remote deberá comprarse por separado dependiendo del tamaño y modelo del televisor o de la región de compra.

    Imprimir

    Todas las especificaciones

    INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

    MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
    The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
    La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

    Qué opina la gente

