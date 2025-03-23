Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
A képen és a videóban a termékek képei illusztrációk, az adott termék a valóságban eltérő lehet.

Outlet Monitor Ultragear, 24", Full HD (1920 x 1080), 180 Hz, 1 ms, AMD FreeSync, HDR10, Black Stabilizer

Outlet Monitor Ultragear, 24", Full HD (1920 x 1080), 180 Hz, 1 ms, AMD FreeSync, HDR10, Black Stabilizer

24GS50F-B.OUTLET

Outlet Monitor Ultragear, 24", Full HD (1920 x 1080), 180 Hz, 1 ms, AMD FreeSync, HDR10, Black Stabilizer

  • -15 degree side view
  • LG Outlet Monitor Ultragear, 24", Full HD (1920 x 1080), 180 Hz, 1 ms, AMD FreeSync, HDR10, Black Stabilizer, 24GS50F-B.OUTLET
-15 degree side view
Características principales

  • Cuando juegas a 180 Hz y 1 ms, cambia la historia
  • Disfruta de una experiencia visual más inmersiva y con colores vibrantes gracias a NTSC 72%.
  • La tecnología AMD FreeSync™ minimiza la fragmentación de la imagen disfrutando de movimientos más fluidos.
  • Brillos más intensos, sombras más profundas y siluetas mejor definidas, mejorando la experiencia de juego al conectarse a consolas o GPU compatibles con HDR10.
  • Cuenta con Black Stabilizer que permite colores oscuros más diferenciados
Más

UltraGear™ Logo.

Imagen de un coche de carreras viajando a la velocidad de la luz dentro de un monitor UltraGear.

Movimientos rápidos y precisos
que te acercan a la victoria.

Revoluciona tu mundo gaming gracias a una frecuencia de actualización de 180 Hz1.

Pantalla

Pantalla de 27 pulgadas FHD (1920x1080) 

HDR 10

Velocidad 

Frecuencia de actualización de 180 Hz

1ms MBR

Tecnología

AMD FreeSync™

1Este monitor admite una frecuencia de actualización de 180 Hz; se necesita una tarjeta gráfica compatible con HDMI 2.0 y DisplayPort 1.4, y los cables HDMI 2.0 y DisplayPort 1.4 para que funcione correctamente. Tarjeta gráfica no incluida.

*Las imágenes han sido simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

Frecuencia de actualización de 180 Hz

Velocidad mejorada.
Cambian las normas2

Con la velocidad del nuevo monitor LG UltraGear con una tasa de refresco de 180 Hz1, podrás disfrutar de imágenes nítidas y fluidas en tus juegos.

Se trata de una imagen comparativa de un juego de ritmo rápido con una frecuencia de actualización baja y una imagen nítida con una frecuencia de actualización alta de 180 Hz.

1Este monitor admite una frecuencia de actualización de 180 Hz; se necesita una tarjeta gráfica compatible con HDMI 2.0 y DisplayPort 1.4, y los cables HDMI 2.0 y DisplayPort 1.4 para que funcione correctamente. Tarjeta gráfica no incluida.

2Se ha mejorado la frecuencia de actualización en comparación con el modelo anterior, 32GP750.

*Las imágenes han sido simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real. Comparación de una frecuencia de actualización de 60 Hz (izquierda) y 180 Hz (derecha).

Imágenes dinámicas y rápidas de aviones de combate

1ms de tiempo de respuesta 

Diseñado para alcanzar velocidades increíbles

El tiempo de respuesta de 1 ms (GtG) con MBR reduce el efecto fantasma y proporciona un tiempo de respuesta bajo, lo que te permite no perderte ningún detalle en tus partidas.3

31ms Motion Blur Reduction provoca una disminución de la luminancia. Las características AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync) no se pueden utilizar mientras está activado MBR. Pueden producirse parpadeos durante el funcionamiento de 1ms MBR.

*Las imágenes han sido simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

HDR 10

Siente el combate real con colores auténticos

El monitor proporciona una amplia gama de colores con HDR10, reproduciendo colores vivos y vibrantes para que disfrutes de los gráficos de tus juegos favoritos.

*Las imágenes han sido simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

Imágenes de coches más nítidas, fluidas y rápidas

AMD FreeSync™ 

Más nítido, fluido y rápido

Con la tecnología FreeSync™, los jugadores pueden disfrutar de movimientos fluidos y sin interrupciones en juegos de alta resolución y ritmo rápido. Reduce significativamente los cuadros interrumpidos y la fragmentación de imagen.

*Las imágenes han sido simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real. Comparación del modo 'Desactivado' (imagen izquierda) y AMD FreeSync™ (imagen derecha).

Diseñado solo para gamers

Mejora tu experiencia de juego con un diseño prácticamente sin bordes en 3 lados para disfrutar de una visión envolvente y una base ajustable en inclinación que te ayudará a jugar cómodamente.

Icono de monitor de diseño prácticamente sin bordes.

Diseño prácticamente sin bordes

Icono de inclinación ajustable.

Inclinación

Dos imágenes del monitor que muestran la parte delantera y trasera del monitor.

  • Icono HDMI.

    HDMI

  • Icono DisplayPort.

    DisplayPort

*Las imágenes han sido simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

Dynamic Action Sync

Minimiza el retraso de entrada con Dynamic Action Sync para que los jugadores puedan captar cada uno de los momentos más críticos en tiempo real y responder rápidamente.

Black Stabilizer

El Black Stabilizer ayuda a los jugadores a detectar a los francotiradores que acechan en los rincones más oscuros y a esquivar rápidamente las explosiones.

Crosshair4

El punto de mira se fija en el centro para mejorar la precisión de tiro.

FPS Counter5

El contador de FPS te permite visualizar tus fotogramas por segundo. Ya sea si estás editando, jugando o viendo una película, cada fotograma cuenta, y con el contador de FPS, tendrás información en tiempo real.

4La característica de CrossHair no está disponible mientras que el contador FPS está activado.

5Contador FPS (Fotograma por segundo): medición de fotogramas por segundo. El contador FPS puede mostrar un valor que excede la tasa de refresco máxima del monitor.

*Las imágenes están simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Qué opina la gente

