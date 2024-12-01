Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG gram 15Z90S Windows 11 Home/ i5/ 16GB/ 512GB SSD/ 1,2Kg/ 23h

LG gram 15Z90S Windows 11 Home/ i5/ 16GB/ 512GB SSD/ 1,2Kg/ 23h

15Z90S-G.AA55Z

LG gram 15Z90S Windows 11 Home/ i5/ 16GB/ 512GB SSD/ 1,2Kg/ 23h

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

CALIFICACION ENERGETICA(DE A++ HASTA E)

  • Software - Sistema Operativo

    Windows 11 Home

  • Interfaz de Red - Wireless

    Intel® Wi-Fi-6E AX211 (802.11ax, Bandas: 2'4GHz, 5GHz ; Vel. Máx. 2,4Gbps)

  • Interfaz de Red - LAN

    10/100/Gigabit con adaptador RJ45 (no incluido)

  • Interfaz de Red - Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 5.3

  • Puertos HDMI USB Micrófono & auricular VGA

    2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (Tipo-A)
    1 x USB 4 Gen3x2 (Tipo-C) con carga rápida , DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 4 integrado
    1 x USB-C 3.2 compabible con DisplayPort 1.4
    1x HDMI 2.1
    1 x Toma auriculares/micrófono 3.5mm

  • Dispositivos entrada - Teclado

    Teclado español completo (98 teclas, con teclado numérico de 3 filas) y retroiluminado con 2 potencias de iluminación

  • Dispositivos entrada - Touch Pad

    Touch Pad (107.6 x 65.6 mm) amplio de alta precisión con scroll y gestos incorporados

  • Webcam

    Camara FHD con sensor Infrarojo (Reconocimiento facial) y doble micrófono

  • Audio

    DAC de audio HD con salida de auriculares (de audio immersivo 3D, incluso sin auriculares) con ecualización Dolby Atmos

  • Altavoces

    Altavoces Estéreo incorporados 1.5W x 2

  • Adaptador de corriente

    Adaptador de corriente de 65W (3 polos) USB tipo C a USB tipo C 1.8 metros / 3A

  • Botones

    Botón de encendido

  • LED

    -Indicador de encendido
    -Indicador de activación de sensor infrarrojo
    -Indicador de encendido de Micrófono
    -Indicador de conexión del adaptador de corriente
    -Indicador de activación del Bloqueo de Mayúsculas
    -Indicador de Webcam encendida

  • Seguridad

    - Seguridad SSD
    - Encriptación TPM
    - Kensington Lock

  • Diseño - Chasis

    Chasis de aluminio, resistente a golpes, presión, humedad y corrosión según el estándar militar de durabilidad STD-MIL 810H (acorde a 7 de los ensayos de resistencia que establece)

  • Diseño - Acabado / Color

    Negro Obsidiana

  • Dimensiones (equipo)

    356.27x223.4x 15.4 ~ 16.95 mm

  • Peso (equipo)

    1290 g

  • Dimensiones (embalaje logistica)

    477 x 298 x 62

  • Peso (embalaje logistica)

    2.3 kg

  • Software - Pre-instalado

    - Intel® Unision
    - Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
    - LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
    - LG Smart Assistant 2.0
    - LG On Screen Display 3
    - LG Power Manager
    - Microsoft Office 365(30 días de Prueba)
    - Dolby Atmos
    - McAfee Live Safe (30 días de Prueba)
    - LG PC Manuals, LG Update & Recovery, LG Glance by Mirametrix®, PCmover Professional, New Wall paper, LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon), LG Display Extension, LG Security Guard, Sync on Mobile

  • Otros

    Mega cooling system para refresco del PC

  • Accesorios

    Adaptador de corriente de 65W USB tipo C
    Adaptador de red de USB-C a RJ45 (No incluido)

  • Unidad Óptica

    No

ESPECIFICACIONES

  • Procesador (Modelo / velocidad / Familia / Núcleos Fabricante )

    Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 125H (Desde 1.2GHz, 14 núcleos, cache 18MB)

  • Modelo/ tipo/ Tarjeta Grafica Integrada

    Intel® Arc™ Graphics

  • Memoria RAM-Slot 1

    16 GB LPDDR5 (Doble Canal, max 6400 MHz)

  • Memoria RAM-Slot 2

    No ampliable

  • HDD-Tipo/ capacidad SSD 1

    512GB M.2 (NVMe Gen.4)

  • HDD-SSD 2

    Ranura adicional M.2 (2280)

  • Pantalla / Resolución / Descripción / Tamaño

    Pantalla Antireflejo de 15.6"(39.6cm) formato 16:9, FHD (1920x1080px) IPS, DCI-P3 99% y brillo 350 nits

  • Formato de pantalla / relacion Aspecto

    16:9

  • diagonal en pulgadas

    15.6

  • diagonal en cm

    39.6

  • Táctil

    No

  • Bateria

    Hasta 23 horas* 4 celdas y 72Wh (9360mAh) de Polimero-Litio
    * Usando un video en bucle, brillo de pantalla 150 nits, conectividad WIFI apagada, volumen de audio estandar

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

