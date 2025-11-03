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Mantenimiento para lavavajillas LG

Mantenimiento para lavavajillas LG

SERVICIOMLV
Vista frontal de Mantenimiento para lavavajillas LG SERVICIOMLV
Vista frontal de Mantenimiento para lavavajillas LG SERVICIOMLV

Características principales

  • Previene averías y asegura que el lavavajillas funcione como el primer día, gracias a una revisión completa que asegura su buen funcionamiento.
  • Tras el mantenimiento la vajilla sale más limpia y brillante porque ajustamos la sal y el abrillantador según la dureza del agua.
  • Incluimos una limpieza profesional de los filtros y componentes clave, que alarga la vida útil de tu lavavajillas.

Para más información sobre las coberturas y exclusiones de este servicio, consulta las Condiciones Generales de Venta.

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