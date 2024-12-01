Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Smart green Bees

Repoblar 47 millones de abejas

La población de Apis Melifera ibérica está retrocediendo en España al no ser la especie más eficiente en la producción de miel, restándole atractivo económico para nuestros apicultores. Con la pérdida de la abeja ibérica, se pierde la única especie autóctona compatible con todas las especies vegetales de nuestro entorno y capaz de transportar el 20% de su peso polen. Smart Green Bees España quiere recuperar la población de abejas ibéricas para lograr un efecto exponencial sobre toda la flora de nuestro país y así fomentar la expansión y recuperación de nuestros ecosistemas. El objetivo del proyecto es alcanzar los 47 millones de abejas.

Smart Green Bees

Dónde hemos actuado

Descubre en el mapa todos los lugares en los que hemos actuado

Nuestras acciones

Descubre aquí los lugares en los que ya hemos actuado:

Montroi

Con este proyecto se abre una nueva perspectiva más eficiente donde la apicultura sostenible va de la mano de la protección de las especies

La Apis Melífera eestá retrocediendo en nuestro país al no ser la especie más eficiente en la producción de miel, perdiéndose así la única especie autóctona capaz de polinizar la mayor parte de las especies vegetales de nuestro entorno. Smart Green Bees quiere recuperar la población de abejas ibéricas para lograr un efecto exponencial sobre toda la flora de nuestro país, y así fomentar la expansión y recuperación de nuestros ecosistemas.

play

Sant Climent de Llobregat

A través de estas alianzas lograremos recuperar unas abejas que son la base de nuestros ecosistemas

Guerlain se suma al proyecto Smart Green Bees como aliada, con el fin de expandir nuevas colmenas en Barcelona, dentro de Smart Green Bees. Con esta nueva alianza, en colaboración con el Rincón de la Abeja y su red de apicultores, el proyecto adquiere una nueva dimensión para llegar a más localizaciones y alcanzar su objetivo de 47 millones más rápidamente.

Movimiento Smart green

Un compromiso compartido

Las grandes causas necesitan grandes alianzas. Vivimos una situación de emergencia climática y LG ha dado un paso al frente tomando parte de la forma más directa posible. Pero no es suficiente, son las empresas en conjunto quienes tienen que liderar este cambio. Por eso queremos pedirte ayuda para salvar juntos el planeta. Únete al movimiento Smart Green en cualquiera de sus proyectos.

