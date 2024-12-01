We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Movimiento Smart GREEN
Nuestras metas
La Tierra se encuentra en situación de emergencia climática y con Smart Green, queremos adquirir el compromiso de alcanzar entre todos un futuro sostenible a un coste marginal y de manera altruista, para crear un movimiento social que utilice la tecnología como medio para alcanzar su objetivo.