Movimiento Smart green

La reforestación de los bosques de España

Las plantas son la única tecnología capaz de absorber el CO2 sobrante de la atmósfera y, por ello, el Movimiento Smart Green se propuso reforestar 47 millones de árboles al año en España, uno por cada habitante.

Movimiento Smart Green

Dónde hemos actuado

Descubre en el mapa todos los lugares en los que hemos actuado

Nuestras acciones

Descubre aquí los lugares en los que ya hemos reforestado:

<
>
LAS ROZAS

Nos dimos cuenta de que el cambio climático iba más rápido de lo que nos estaban diciendo, y no se estaba haciendo lo suficiente

Smart Green nace plantando 500 árboles a mano con Carrefour en Las Rozas, los suficientes para darse cuenta de el movimiento acababa de empezar y que quedaba por hacer mucho más.

MAIA

Muchas veces pensamos que el mundo debe cambiar pero miramos a otro lado. El cambio empieza en nosotros

LG Electronics Iberia traslada a sus más de 400 empleados a los alrededores de Maia (cerca de Oporto), para llevar a cabo la reforestación de una extensión de varias hectáreas de terreno en Parque Natural, con hasta 10 especies autóctonas.

ALCOROCHES

Si le pudiera pedir algo al cielo...

En 2012 el Parque Natural de Alcoroches (Guadalajara) sufrió grandes pérdidas tras uno de los mayores incendios de España. Desde Smart Green nos unimos a CO2 Revolution para recuperar parte de este gran bosque.

SIERRA DE GATA

Queremos aportar nuestra semilla para que crezca un futuro mejor para todos

Lideramos el Gran Pacto Verde de las Empresas y reforestamos una gran parte incendiada de Sierra de Gata en maravillosa compañía.

VALBUENA DE DUERO

El compromiso con el medioambiente siempre nos invita a dar un paso más

La energía limpia y la ecotecnología son claves para un enoturismo sostenible, pero para LG lo realmente importante es la regeneración de ecosistemas. Reforestamos bodega Emina con más de 700 encinas micorrizadas, pilar de una economía circular 100% sostenible.

TAUSTE

Las empresas somos las únicas capaces de actuar a corto plazo y tener un impacto real y efectivo contra el deterioro progresivo de nuestros ecosistemas

Fundación Ibercaja e Ibercaja Banco reforestan 40 hectáreas en Tauste dentro del proyecto Smart Green España. La actuación recoge más de 40.000 árboles en Tauste (Zaragoza) a lo largo de aproximadamente 40 hectáreas en la zona de El Pinarillo.

LAS ROZAS

Desde el inicio del proyecto hemos creído que la colaboración entre entidades privadas es fundamental a la hora de luchar contra el cambio climático y sus efectos

Microsoft, líder tecnológico a nivel mundial, se ha sumado al Movimiento Smart Green para reforestar un amplio terreno del municipio madrileño de Las Rozas en una actividad en la que acudieron voluntarios de la compañía para realizar plantaciones de especies autóctonas.

Nendo Dango

La implicación de las empresas para Smart Green no es suficiente, es el momento de hacer de este proyecto un ovimiento trasversal a toda la sociedad, porque solo así podremos salvar nuestro planeta... reconstruyendo la tecnología de las semillas inteligentes a su forma más simple: la técnica del Nendo Dando. Esta técnica japonesa, barata y sencilla, consiste en hacer bombas de semilla con arcilla y compost. El Movimiento Smart Green quiere llegar a todos los ayuntamientos y extender estos talleres de creación de bombas que incluyen herbáceas, arbustos y árboles, a los colegios públicos y residencias de ancianos de todos los municipios de España, uniendo a las dos generaciones con el mismo objetivo: reforestar nuestros bosques.

Ayuntamientos

Descubre aquí los ayuntamientos que nos están ayudando:

<
>
ÁVILA

Herbáceas, arbustos y árboles, tres tipos de semillas para formar un ecosistema completo

La Concejalía de Medioambiente de Ávila y LG España llevaron a cabo talleres en 6 colegios de la ciudad concienciando a sus alumnos sobre el cambio climático.

VIGO

Cuidar del medioambiente es cuidar de tu salud

Bajo el lema "cuidar del medioambiente es cuidar de tu salud” el ayuntamiento de Vigo se adhiere al Movimiento Smart Green reforestando un terreno con las bombas de semillas de varios talleres realizados en el XXI Simposio de Artritis Reumatoide en colaboración con la Sociedad Española de Reumatología.

LAS ROZAS

Las Rozas se involucra

Las Rozas se involucra cada año con el movimiento Smart Green y la realización de talleres de Nendo Dango en sus colegios

TRES CANTOS

Talleres de concienciación medioambiental

Más de 200 alumnos de 5º y 6º de Primaria en Tres Cantos reciben talleres de concienciación medioambiental y reforestan su municipio con sus bombas de Nendo Dango.

SANTAELLA Y LA MONTIELA

Los niños son el futuro y los mayores la Experiencia

Los niños son el futuro y los mayores la Experiencia. En Santaella y La Montiela se unen dos generaciones para formar parte de un movimiento social que repoble sus tierras.

TORRELODONES

Los niños son la fuerza del futuro

Cuatro colegios participan en la primera ronda de Talleres de Nendo Dango dentro del movimiento Smart Green.

BINÉFAR, BINACED Y ESPLÚS

Si cada niño y cada mayor hiciera cinco bolas de Nendo Dango alcanzaríamos los 47 millones de árboles

El Movimiento Smart Green España suma a los niños de Binéfar, Binaced y Esplús en seis talleres diferentes para la realización de bombas semillas Nendo Dango.

BOADILLA DEL MONTE

La reforestación del país empieza con la revegetación de tu municipio

Boadilla del Monte se suma al piloto del proyecto Nendo Dango de Smart Green.

SANT ANTONI DE PORTMANY

Nuestro objetivo ha de ser despertar en ellos la conciencia de cuidado al medioambiente

El Govern de las Islas Baleares, el Ayuntamiento de Sant Antoni de Portmany y LG España organizan talleres en cuatro colegios de la isla de Ibiza para concienciar a más de 200 alumnos de 10 y 11 años sobre el cambio climático, dentro del Movimiento Smart Green España.

JARAÍZ DE LA VERA

Nuestros mayores son los que tienen el conocimiento y muchísimas ganas todavía de aportar a la sociedad

En las sesiones de los centros educativos y el centro de Día de Jaraíz se han seleccionado semillas de vegetación autóctona de la zona hasta un total de 17 especies diferentes de árboles, arbustos y herbáceas, entre las que se encuentran la encina, madroño, tomillo, romero o brezo.

VILLAQUILAMBRE

Los talleres de Nendo Dango son una forma divertida de concienciar y dar pasos hacia la movilización de la sociedad

El CEIP Villa Romana de Villaquilambre se une al movimiento Smart Green con la colaboración de todos sus alumnos de 5º y 6º de Primaria en talleres de Nendo Dango para repoblar su municipio.

Movimiento Smart green

Un compromiso compartido

Las grandes causas necesitan grandes alianzas. Vivimos una situación de emergencia climática y LG ha dado un paso al frente tomando parte de la forma más directa posible. Pro no es suficiente, son las empresas en conjunto quienes tienen que liderar este cambio. Por eso queremos pedirte ayuda para salvar juntos el planeta. Únete al movimiento Smart Green en cualquiera de sus proyectos.

