Microondas olor primer uso
En el primer uso del microondas, las piezas interiores se calientan, pudiendo producirse olores metálicos o como de plástico quemado. No te preocupes porque es normal y no representa en absoluto un riesgo para la salud. Este olor desaparecerá a los 2-3 usos.
Observa este vídeo donde te damos consejos para evitar esta situación.