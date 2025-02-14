We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TARIFA PLANA
Sigue disfrutando de tu producto LG sin preocuparte del coste de reparación.
En LG estamos comprometidos con nuestro medio ambiente y la sostenibilidad, por eso te ofrecemos una manera fácil y sencilla de reparar tu producto fuera de garantía para alargar el uso de este.
Ventajas del Servicio
¿Cómo se solicita el servicio?
De forma telefónica a través de nuestros agentes de call center en unos sencillos pasos