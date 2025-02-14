Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

TARIFA PLANA

tarifa plana

¿Aún no conoces nuestras tarifas planas de reparación para tu producto fuera de garantía?

Sigue disfrutando de tu producto LG sin preocuparte del coste de reparación.

En LG estamos comprometidos con nuestro medio ambiente y la sostenibilidad, por eso te ofrecemos una manera fácil y sencilla de reparar tu producto fuera de garantía para alargar el uso de este.

Ventajas del Servicio

Tarifa única

 

El precio es fijo en función del producto y modelo que necesites.

Sin costes añadidos

 

Nunca pagarás mñas de lo contratado.

Profesionales cualificados

 

El mejor servicio con los técnicos oficiales de LG.

Repuestos Originales

 

Todos los repuestos utilizados son los originales de tu producto.

Garantía de reparación

 

Todas las reparaciones tendrán hasta 6 meses* de garantía.

Sostenible 

 

Repara tu producto y alarga su vida útil.

¿Cómo se solicita el servicio?

 

De forma telefónica a través de nuestros agentes de call center en unos sencillos pasos

Contacto

 

Contacto con nuestros agentes de call center indicando que quieres contratar el servicio.

Compra

 

Sigue las indicaciones de nuestros agentes para realizar la compra de forma rápida y fácil.

Cita

 

Tras la confirmación de pago, el técnico concertará  la cita contigo para llevar a cabo la reparación de tu producto.

SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO