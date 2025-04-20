We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Screen Share PC W7
Si experimentas fallos de conexión al utilizar Screen Share (Miracast) con un PC con sistema operativo Windows 7 y un televisor webOS, revisa en primer lugar que el nombre del televisor sea menor de 31 caracteres.
A continuación te explicamos paso a paso cómo hacerlo.