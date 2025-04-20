We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Photo Editor
Editar imágenes y capturas de pantalla es muy sencillo con nuestras LG SmartTV con sistema webOS. De serie incluyen la aplicación LG Photo Editor, un completo editor de fotos con multitud de opciones. Además, también te permitirá guardar tus imágenes en uno de los dispositivos USB conectados (pendrive o disco duro).
En esta guía te mostramos cómo utilizar esta aplicación paso a paso.
NOTA: LG Photo Editor requiere para funcionar el mando a distancia Magic Control, ya que con el mando tradicional no podrían utilizarse muchas de sus funciones.