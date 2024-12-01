Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Cómo configurar y usar el sistema Craft Ice

Algunos frigoríficos americanos tienen la función de fabricar hielo en esfera (Craft Ice).

¿Cómo configurar el fabricador Craft Ice?

Para cambiar la configuración es necesario presionar el botón “Craft Ice”. Para guardar la configuración, solo hay que esperar 5 segundos sin tocar ningún botón.

La principal diferencia entre ambos modos es que al producir 3 unidades cada 24 horas, las esferas serán más perfectas y más cristalinas que si se produjeran 6 unidades cada 24 horas.

Posibles variaciones de forma que pueden experimentar las esferas de hielo.

Es posible que la forma de las esferas varíe, si esto ocurre, revisar los siguientes puntos:

  • Si el frigorífico se acaba de instalar. Hay que tener en cuenta que las primeras 3 tandas fabricadas pueden tener formas irregulares.
  • Que el filtro del agua se haya cambiado en los últimos 6 meses.
  • Que no haya exceso o defecto de presión de agua.
  • Que el circuito no se haya purgado tras el cambio de filtro (verter agua 2 veces durante 1 minuto).

Por otro lado, hay que tener en cuenta que ciertas variaciones de forma son completamente normales:

Códigos de error relacionados con el fabricador Craft Ice.

