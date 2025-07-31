We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Tu dirección de correo electrónico se ha registrado correctamente.
Se han actualizado tus preferencias sobre la notificación de renovación.
Environmental Handing Fee (EHF)
EHFs vary by product and province. The final fee will be calculated after you enter your postal code at checkout. Click here for more information (FAQ) at Frequently Asked Questions - Support & Help | LG CA
Iniciar sesión para crear tu Lista de deseos
Añadir artículos a tu lista de deseos para que puedas encontrarlos fácilmente cuando regreses a LG.com. Es una forma sencilla de seguir ese algo especial que te llamó la atención o para guardar ideas de regalos para amigos y familiares.