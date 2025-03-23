Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Altavoz gran potencia - LG xboom CK43N, 300W, para fiestas, karaoke, luces LED, efectos de DJ, Bluetooth, Negro

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Altavoz gran potencia - LG xboom CK43N, 300W, para fiestas, karaoke, luces LED, efectos de DJ, Bluetooth, Negro

CK43N

Altavoz gran potencia - LG xboom CK43N, 300W, para fiestas, karaoke, luces LED, efectos de DJ, Bluetooth, Negro

()
  • front view
  • 45 degree view with right side forward
  • 45 degree view with left side forward
  • diagonal top view of multimedia receiver
  • front view of multimedia receiver
  • back view of multimedia receiver
front view
45 degree view with right side forward
45 degree view with left side forward
diagonal top view of multimedia receiver
front view of multimedia receiver
back view of multimedia receiver

Características principales

  • Multiple Inputs
  • Twin Spinning Wheels
  • Wireless Party Link
  • Multi Jukebox
  • TV Sound Sync
Más
Vista frontal del LG XBOOM CK43N. Detrás, un gráfico sonoro de neón se acerca desde el horizonte.

LG xboom CK43N

Déjate liar con LG xboom CK43N

Sonido de alta potencia para tus fiestas. Siente el ritmo y disfruta de su woofer con luz y el resto de sus funciones bestiales.

Canta a pleno pulmón

Conecta tu USB y monta tu fiesta

El xboom CK43N admite una entrada auxiliar estéreo, así como dos puertos USB, listos para reproducir tus playlists con facilidad.

Vista frontal del LG XBOOM CK43N. Los dos puertos USB se muestran ampliados. Detrás del producto se ven siluetas de asistentes a la fiesta.

Monta tu fiesta

Controla tu música desde el panel de control

Sube el volúmen y déjate liar

Controla fácilmente el volumen y la canción con las ruedas giratorias del panel de control de tu xboom

Vista superior del CK43N. Los gráficos de neón rosa y azul rodean las dos ruedas giratorias. La rueda izquierda permite buscar música y la derecha controla el volumen.

Empareja tus altavoces y déjate liar

Monta tu fiesta conectando varios dispositivos xboom para un sonido bestial

Disfruta de tu fiesta emparejando varios dispositivos xboom

A la izquierda, una imagen en diagonal del LG XBOOM CK43N y, a la derecha, una imagen en diagonal del OK99M. Un gráfico de neón conecta los dos productos, y juntos producirán 2100 vatios de sonido.

Comparte tu música

Crea una playlist con tus amigos y envía tus canciones a tu xboom

Puedes conectar hasta tres dispositivos a los altavoces mediante Bluetooth. Crea una lista de reproducción sobre la marcha y contrólala sin interrupciones.

Un smartphone está sobre una LG XBOOM CK43N con otros dos smartphones flotando a su alrededor. Un logotipo de Bluetooth se muestra en bewteen smartphones.

Sincronización con tu TV LG

Sumérjete en tus contenidos conectándote a tu TV

Disfruta de tus programas de TV, deportes o películas favoritas con un sonido bestial. No necesitas cables para conectar los altavoces a tu televisor LG, puedes ajustar fácilmente el volumen con el mando a distancia.

LG CK43N está colocado en el salón. Encima del altavoz, LG TV está colgado en la pared mostrando una escena de película.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Qué opina la gente

