LG TV LED Full HD, 80cm/32", AI Smart TV ThinQ webOS 4.0 con Sonido virtual Surround 2.0, USB y HDMI, G

Todas las especificaciones

PANTALLA

  • Categoría

    LED FHD

  • Pulgadas

    32

  • Resolución

    FHD

  • Resolución Píxeles

    1920*1080

  • HZ

    TM100 (Refresh Rate 50Hz)

  • HZ PMI

    1500

  • Panel

    LED FHD

  • Bits

    8 Bit

AI TV(INTELIGENCIA ARTIFICIAL)

  • LG ThinQ AI

SMARTTV

  • SmartTV

    SmartTV WebOS 4.0

  • Sistema de AI

    Sistema de inteligencia Artificial ThinQ. Reconocimiento y Control Natural por Voz

  • Procesador

    Procesador Quad Core de 10 Bit

  • Magic Remote

    Magic Remote OPCIONAL

  • Miracast

    Miracast

  • Navegador Web

    Navegador Web

  • WiFi

    WiFi 802.11ac

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth

IMAGEN

  • Formatos HDR

    HDR 10, HLG

  • Color

    Dynamic Color

  • Mapeado de color

    Mapeado Color LUT 9x9x9

  • 4xEliminación de Ruido y Banding

    Reducción de Ruido

  • Análisis por Objeto

    Análisis por Fotograma

  • Escalador

    Reescalador de Resolución

SONIDO

  • Potencia/Woofer

    10W

  • Canales

    2.0ch

  • Sonido Especial

    Virtual Surround Plus

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • LG Sound Sync

    LG Sound Sync

  • DTS Decoder

    DTS Decoder

  • Bluetooth Playback&Control

    Bluetooth Playback&Control

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Antena

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • HDMI

    3

  • USB

    2

  • Salida Óptica

    1

  • LAN

    Entrada LAN

  • USB Grabador

    USB Grabador

DISEÑO

  • Color Frontal

    blanco perla

  • Color Trasera

    Blanco

  • VESA

    200x200

  • Peana

    Central Crescent

  • Dimensiones sin peana

    742x445x86,5mm 5.1Kg

  • Dimensiones con peana

    742x472x180mm 5.15Kg

EAN

  • EAN

    8806098186020

OTROS

  • Novedades

    -

  • Categoría/precio

    Media

  • Smart/Resolución

    SmartTV HD

  • Tecnología

    LED TV

EFICIENCIA ENERGÉTICA

  • Clase de eficiencia energética (A - G)

    G

  • Rango de eficiencia energética (A - G)

    A a G

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Qué opina la gente

