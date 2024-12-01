LG 65UN81006LB SMART TV UHD 4K - Smart TV con Inteligencia Artificial, 164cm (65"), Procesador Inteligente Quad Core, HDR 10 Pro, HLG, Sonido Ultra Surround, LED [Clase de eficiencia energética G]

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
PANTALLA

  • Categoría

    4K UHD, AI ThinQ

  • Pulgadas

    65

  • cm

    164

  • Resolución

    4K

  • Resolución Píxeles

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel

    LED

  • IPS

    Pantalla IPS

SMARTTV

  • SmartTV

    Si

  • Sistema de AI

    SmartTV webOS 5.0

  • Procesador

    Quad Core Processor 4K

  • Asistente de Google Integrado

    Si

  • Asistente ALEXA Integrado

    Si

  • Funciona con Apple Home Kit

    Si

  • Magic Remote

    Magic Remote Incluido

  • Apple Screen Share (Airplay2)

    Air Play 2

  • Navegador Web

    Navegador Libre

  • WiFi

    WiFi (802.11ac)

  • Miracast

    Miracast

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth V5.0

IMAGEN

  • Formatos HDR

    HDR 10 Pro, HLG

  • Mapeado de color

    Precisión de Color 17 x 17 x 17

  • 4xEliminación de Ruido y Banding

    Reducción de Ruido 2X

  • Modo FILMAKER

    Modo Director (FILMMAKER)

SONIDO

  • Potencia/Woofer

    20W (10W Por Canal)

  • Canales

    2.0ch

  • Sonido Especial

    -, Ultra Surround

  • Sonido IA

    AI Sound

GAMING

  • ALLM

    ALLM

  • HDR GiG

    HDR GiG (Actualización)

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Antena

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • HDMI

    3

  • version HDMI

    3 x HDMI

  • USB

    2 X USB 2.0

  • Entrada Óptica

    Entrada de Fibra Óptica

  • USB Grabador

    Grabación Antena por USB (Requiere HDD 80GB-2TB)

DISEÑO

  • Color Frontal

    Negro Rocky

  • Color Trasera

    Negro Light

  • VESA

    300 x 300

  • Peana

    peana central

  • Dimensiones sin peana

    1453 x 840 x 84 mm. 23Kg

  • Dimensiones con peana

    1453 x 907 x 340 mm. 24,1Kg

OTROS

  • Eficiencia

    G (En una escala de A a G)

  • Consumo

    146W

  • Tecnología

    LED TV

  • Smart/Resolución

    SmartTV 4K

  • Categoría/precio

    Media

  • Novedades

    2020

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

