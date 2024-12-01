Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
SN4. Barra de sonido DTS Virtual X, 300W de potencia, subwoofer inalámbrico y Bluetooth.

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

SN4. Barra de sonido DTS Virtual X, 300W de potencia, subwoofer inalámbrico y Bluetooth.

SN4

SN4. Barra de sonido DTS Virtual X, 300W de potencia, subwoofer inalámbrico y Bluetooth.

(0)
vista frontal con el subwoofer
Plano cercado del woofer hecho de carbono
Woofer de Carbono

Busqueda de la fildelidad de sonido más alta

Cada unidad de woofer está diseñada con un diafragma de carbono para asegurar una excelente claridad.


Sonido IA Pro

Audio adaptivo para disfrutar todo tipo de contenidos.

El sonido IA Pro analiza automáticamente el contenido para instantaneamente optimizar los ajustes del audio que se esté reproduciendo. Disfruta de cada detalle como una conversación
clara como el agua o una escena de acción increíble, dependiendo del género.

Vemos un TV en una pared gris con la Barra de Sonido LG debajo en una balda gris. En el TV un director dirige a su orquesta.


Subwoofer Inalámbrico

Añade más potencia fácilmente

Siente el ritmo con los potentes subwoofer inalámbrico de la Barra de Sonido LG SN4Y. Con un extra de 200 watts, suena genial y fácil y conveniente de instalar.

Barra de sonido en la estantéria blanca y a la izquierda el subwoofer, que parece más grande al estar más cerca.

Conectividad

Conéctalo de la manera más conveniente

Añade la conectividad por Bluetooth® a las opciones de audio o conéctalo convenientemente y disfrútalo mediante un cable óptico o HDMI.

Plano detalle derecho de la Barra de Sonido con el logo abajo a la derecha. Iconos de conectividad encima del producto.


Streaming por Bluetooth®

Streaming Inteligente para la mejor calidad de audio

Reproduce música directamente desde tu smartphone a tu Barra de Sonido LG SN4Y via Bluetooth®. Sonido excepcional para toda tu música a tu alcance.

Plano detalle derecho de la Barra de Sonido LG con un Smartphone. Ambos dispositivos en una balda blanca.


Compatibilidad con un TV

Sincronízala con tu TV

La Barra de Sonido SN4 es fácilmente conectable con tu televisor LG via Bluetooth® o cable óptico. Tu experiencia audiovisual completa estará lista fácilmente.

El TV está inslatado sobre pared y la barra de sonido sobre una balda blanca. El TV muestra aun hombre tocando la guitarra.

Imprimir

Especificaciones técnicas estrella

  • Número de canales

    2.1

  • Potencia de Salida

    300 W

  • Principal

    890 x 57 x 85 mm

  • Subwoofer

    171 x 390 x 261 mm

Todas las especificaciones

EFECTOS DE SONIDO

  • AI Sound Pro

    Si

  • Estándar

    Si

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Si

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Version de Bluetooth

    4

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Si

  • USB

    1

  • Óptica

    1

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Pass-through

    Si

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Si

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Si

GENERAL

  • Número de canales

    2.1

  • Número de Altavoces

    3 EA

  • Potencia de Salida

    300 W

FORMATO DE AUDIO

  • Dolby Digital

    Si

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Si

  • DTS Virtual:X

    Si

  • AAC

    Si

FACILIDADES

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    - / Si

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

  • Principal

    890 x 57 x 85 mm

  • Subwoofer

    171 x 390 x 261 mm

PESO

  • Principal

    2,1 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5,3 kg

  • Gross Weight

    9,4 kg

ACCESORIOS

  • Tarjeta de Garantía

    Si

  • Mando a Distancia

    Si

POTENCIA

  • Consumo STB (Principal)

    0,5 W ↓

  • Consumo (Principal)

    23 W

  • Consumo STB (Subwoofer)

    0,5 W ↓

  • Consumo (Subwoofer)

    33 W

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Qué opina la gente

Recomendado para ti

SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO