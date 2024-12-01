We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Barra de sonido LG SQC1 con 160W de potencia y 2.1 canales. Sonido envolvente Dolby Digital con bajos potentes. Conectividad Bluetooth, USB y entrada óptica. Completa tu televisor
*Mandos de las marcas LG, Sony, Philips, Sharp, Panasonic, Vizio, Toshiba y Samsung.
Especificaciones técnicas estrella
-
Número de canales
2.1
-
Potencia de Salida
160 W
-
Principal
660 x 56 x 99 mm
-
Subwoofer
185,5 x 303,0 x 205,0 mm
Todas las especificaciones
EFECTOS DE SONIDO
-
Estándar
Si
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Si / -
CONECTIVIDAD
-
Version de Bluetooth
4
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Si / -
-
USB
1
-
Óptica
1
GENERAL
-
Número de canales
2.1
-
Número de Altavoces
3 EA
-
Potencia de Salida
160 W
FORMATO DE AUDIO
-
Dolby Digital
Si
DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)
-
Principal
660 x 56 x 99 mm
-
Subwoofer
185,5 x 303,0 x 205,0 mm
PESO
-
Principal
1,31 kg
-
Subwoofer
2,98 kg
-
Gross Weight
6,04 kg
ACCESORIOS
-
Tarjeta de Garantía
Si
-
Mando a Distancia
Si
POTENCIA
-
Consumo STB (Principal)
0,5 W ↓
-
Consumo (Principal)
18 W
-
Consumo STB (Subwoofer)
0,5 W ↓
-
Consumo (Subwoofer)
24 W
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf