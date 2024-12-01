We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TV LG OLED evo 4K de 65'' C35 + Barra de Sonido SC9S valorada en 799€
-
TV LG OLED evo 4K de 65'' C3, Procesador Máxima Potencia, Dolby Vision / Dolby ATMOS, Smart TV webOS23, el mejor TV para Gaming.
-
Barra de Sonido Inteligente LG SC9S con Dolby Atmos, 400W y 3.1.3 canales
Especificaciones técnicas estrella
-
Tipo de Pantalla
-
4K OLED
-
Tasa de Refresco
-
100Hz Nativo
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
-
Procesador de Imagen
-
Procesador con IA α9 4K Gen6
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Si
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Si
-
Salida de Audio
-
40W
-
Sistema de Altavoces
-
2.2 Canales
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Si
-
Dimensiones TV Sin peana (AnxAlxPr mm)
-
1441x826x45,1
-
Peso del TV Sin Peana (kg)
-
16,6
Todas las especificaciones
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Tipo de Pantalla
-
4K OLED
-
Resolución de Pantalla
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Tasa de Refresco
-
100Hz Nativo
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
PROCESADO DE IMAGEN
-
Procesador de Imagen
-
Procesador con IA α9 4K Gen6
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
Escalado por IA
-
Super Escalado 4K por IA
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Si (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
Selección de Género IA
-
Si (SDR/HDR)
-
Control de Brillo IA
-
Si
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Si
-
Tecnología de Atenuación
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Modos de Imagen
-
10 modos (Asistende de Imagen Personalizado, Vívido, Estandard, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, Filmmaker, (ISF) Expert(Sala Luminosa), (ISF) Expert (Sala Oscura)
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
GAMING
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Si
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Si
-
HGIG Mode
-
Si
-
Game Optimizer
-
Si (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)
-
Si
-
VRR (Tasa de Refresco Variable)
-
Si
ACCESIBILIDAD
-
Alto Contraste
-
Si
-
Escala de Grises
-
Si
-
Invertir colores
-
Si
DIMENSIONES Y PESOS
-
Dimensiones TV Sin peana (AnxAlxPr mm)
-
1441x826x45,1
-
Dimensiones TV Con peana (AnxAlxPr mm)
-
1441x880x230
-
Medidas Embalaje
-
1600x950x200
-
Peana TV (AnxPr mm)
-
470x230
-
Peso del TV Sin Peana (kg)
-
16,6
-
Peso del TV Con Peana (kg)
-
18,5
-
Peso Embalaje (kg)
-
26,4
-
Montura VESA (AnxAl mm)
-
300x200
CÓDIGO DE BARRAS
-
CÓDIGO DE BARRAS
-
8806084071156
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Si
-
Sonido IA
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Diálogos Claros
-
Si
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Si
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Si
-
Salida Simultánea de Audio
-
Si
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Si (Reproducción en 2 sentidos)
-
Salida de Audio
-
40W
-
Calibración Acústica IA
-
Si
-
Codecs de Audio
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Dirección de Altavoces
-
Salida hacia Abajo
-
Sistema de Altavoces
-
2.2 Canales
CONECTIVIDAD
-
HDMI Canal de Retorno de Audio
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Si (v 5.0)
-
Entrada Ethernet
-
1ud
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Si
-
SPDIF (Salida Digital Óptica de Audio)
-
1ud
-
Ranura CI
-
1ud
-
Salida HDMI
-
4ud (Soporta 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS como especifica el HDMI 2.1 (Puerto 4))
-
Entrada RF (Antenna/Cable)
-
2ud
-
Entrada USB
-
3ud (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Si (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
-
Funciona Con Apple Airplay2
-
Si
-
Art Gallery
-
Si
-
Sistema Operativo (OS)
-
webOS 23
-
Alertas Deportivas
-
Si
-
Ajustes de Familia
-
Si
-
ThinQ
-
Si
-
Compatible con Cámara USB
-
Si
-
Siempre Lista
-
Si
-
Navegador web Libre
-
Si
-
Control por Voz sin Mando
-
Si
-
Reconocimiento Inteligente de Voz
-
Si
-
LG Channels
-
Si
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Incluido
-
MultiPantalla
-
Si
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Si (LG ThinQ)
ALIMENTACION
-
Alimentación (Voltaje, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Consumo en Stanby
-
Under 0.5W
ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS
-
Mando a a Distancia
-
Magic Remote con NFC
-
Cable Sonda IR
-
Si
-
Cable de Ailimentación
-
Si (adjunto)
-
Pilas del Mando a Distancia
-
Si (AA x 2ud)
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
Especificaciones técnicas estrella
-
Número de canales
-
3.1.3
-
Potencia de Salida
-
400 W
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Si
-
DTS:X
-
Si
-
IMAX Enhanced
-
Si
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Si
-
Principal
-
975 x 63 x 125 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
221 x 390 x 313 mm
Todas las especificaciones
CÓDICO EAN
-
Códico EAN
-
8806091940896
EFECTOS DE SONIDO
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Si
-
Estándar
-
Si
-
Música
-
Si
-
Cinema
-
Si
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Si
-
Deportes
-
Si
-
Game
-
Si
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Si
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Muestreo
-
24bit/96kHz
-
Upbit / Upsampling
-
24bit/96kHz
CONECTIVIDAD
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Version de Bluetooth
-
5.0
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Si
-
Wi-Fi
-
Si
-
Preaparado para Altavoces traseros Inalámbricos
-
Si
-
USB
-
1
-
Funciona con Alexa
-
Si
-
Spotify Connect
-
Si
-
Tidal Connect
-
Si
-
AirPlay 2
-
Si
-
Chromecast
-
Si
-
Funciona Con Google Home
-
Si
-
Óptica
-
1
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
-
Si
-
Pass-through (4K)
-
Si
-
VRR / ALLM
-
Si
-
120Hz
-
Si
-
HDR10
-
Si
-
Dolby Vision
-
Si
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Si
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
-
Si
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Si
GENERAL
-
Número de canales
-
3.1.3
-
Número de Altavoces
-
9 EA
-
Potencia de Salida
-
400 W
FORMATO DE AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Si
-
Dolby Digital
-
Si
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Si
-
DTS:X
-
Si
-
IMAX Enhanced
-
Si
-
AAC
-
Si
-
AAC+
-
Si
-
MQA
-
Si
FACILIDADES
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
Si
-
AI Room Calibration Pro (App)
-
Si
-
Control de Modos de la Barra de Sonido
-
Si
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Si
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Si
DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)
-
Principal
-
975 x 63 x 125 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
221 x 390 x 313 mm
PESO
-
Principal
-
4,1 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
7,8 kg
-
Gross Weight
-
22,7 kg
ACCESORIOS
-
Tarjeta de Garantía
-
Si
-
cable HDMI
-
Si
-
TV Synergy Bracket
-
Si
-
Mando a Distancia
-
Si
POTENCIA
-
Consumo STB (Principal)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Consumo (Principal)
-
37 W
-
Consumo STB (Subwoofer)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Consumo (Subwoofer)
-
38 W