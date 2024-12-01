Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
TV LG OLED evo 4K de 55'' C3 + barra de sonido S40T de regalo

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

  • TV + Barra de sonido gratis

TV LG OLED evo 4K de 55'' C3 + barra de sonido S40T de regalo

OLED55C3LA.ESB

TV LG OLED evo 4K de 55'' C3 + barra de sonido S40T de regalo

(0)
Especificaciones técnicas estrella

Tipo de Pantalla

4K OLED

Tasa de Refresco

100Hz Nativo

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador con IA α9 4K Gen6

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Si

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

Salida de Audio

40W

Sistema de Altavoces

2.2 Canales

Dolby Atmos

Si

Dimensiones TV Sin peana (AnxAlxPr mm)

1222 x 703 x 45,1

Peso del TV Sin Peana (kg)

14,1

Todas las especificaciones

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K OLED

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tasa de Refresco

100Hz Nativo

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

PROCESADO DE IMAGEN

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador con IA α9 4K Gen6

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

Escalado por IA

Super Escalado 4K por IA

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Si (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

Selección de Género IA

Si (SDR/HDR)

Control de Brillo IA

Si

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

Tecnología de Atenuación

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Modos de Imagen

10 modos (Asistende de Imagen Personalizado, Vívido, Estandard, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, Filmmaker, (ISF) Expert(Sala Luminosa), (ISF) Expert (Sala Oscura)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

GAMING

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Si

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

HGIG Mode

Si

Game Optimizer

Si (Game Dashboard)

ALLM Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

VRR (Tasa de Refresco Variable)

Si

ACCESIBILIDAD

Alto Contraste

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Invertir colores

Si

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

Dimensiones TV Sin peana (AnxAlxPr mm)

1222 x 703 x 45,1

Dimensiones TV Con peana (AnxAlxPr mm)

1222 x 757 x 230

Medidas Embalaje

1360 x 810 x 187

Peana TV (AnxPr mm)

470 x 230

Peso del TV Sin Peana (kg)

14,1

Peso del TV Con Peana (kg)

16,0

Peso Embalaje (kg)

21,3

Montura VESA (AnxAl mm)

300 x 200

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

8806084073662

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Si

Sonido IA

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Diálogos Claros

Si

LG Sound Sync

Si

Sound Mode Share

Si

Salida Simultánea de Audio

Si

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Si (Reproducción en 2 sentidos)

Salida de Audio

40W

Calibración Acústica IA

Si

Codecs de Audio

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Dirección de Altavoces

Salida hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.2 Canales

CONECTIVIDAD

HDMI Canal de Retorno de Audio

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Si (v 5.0)

Entrada Ethernet

1ud

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (Salida Digital Óptica de Audio)

1ud

Ranura CI

1ud

Salida HDMI

4ud (Soporta 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS como especifica el HDMI 2.1 (Puerto 4))

Entrada RF (Antenna/Cable)

2ud

Entrada USB

3ud (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Funciona Con Apple Airplay2

Si

Art Gallery

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

webOS 23

Alertas Deportivas

Si

Ajustes de Familia

Si

ThinQ

Si

Compatible con Cámara USB

Si

Siempre Lista

Si

Navegador web Libre

Si

Control por Voz sin Mando

Si

Reconocimiento Inteligente de Voz

Si

LG Channels

Si

Magic Remote Control

Incluido

MultiPantalla

Si

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

ALIMENTACION

Alimentación (Voltaje, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo en Stanby

Under 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Mando a a Distancia

Magic Remote con NFC

Cable Sonda IR

Si

Cable de Ailimentación

Si (adjunto)

Pilas del Mando a Distancia

Si (AA x 2ud)

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

extensión:pdf
Dismantling information(OLED55C35LA)
extensión:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(OLED55C35LA)
extensión:pdf
Product information sheet (OLED55C35LA)
extensión:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(OLED55C35LA)
MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
Especificaciones técnicas estrella

Número de canales

2.1

Potencia de Salida

300 W

Principal

890 x 57 x 85 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 390 x 261 mm

Todas las especificaciones

EFECTOS DE SONIDO

AI Sound Pro

Si

Estándar

Si

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Si

CONECTIVIDAD

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Version de Bluetooth

4

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Si

USB

1

Óptica

1

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through

Si

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Si

CEC (Simplink)

Si

GENERAL

Número de canales

2.1

Número de Altavoces

3 EA

Potencia de Salida

300 W

FORMATO DE AUDIO

Dolby Digital

Si

DTS Digital Surround

Si

DTS Virtual:X

Si

AAC

Si

FACILIDADES

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

- / Si

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Principal

890 x 57 x 85 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 390 x 261 mm

PESO

Principal

2,1 kg

Subwoofer

5,3 kg

Gross Weight

9,4 kg

ACCESORIOS

Tarjeta de Garantía

Si

Mando a Distancia

Si

POTENCIA

Consumo STB (Principal)

0,5 W ↓

Consumo (Principal)

23 W

Consumo STB (Subwoofer)

0,5 W ↓

Consumo (Subwoofer)

33 W

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

extensión:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(SN4)
extensión:pdf
WEB INFO(SN4)
MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

