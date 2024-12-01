We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Galería
Especificaciones
Reseñas
-
TV + Barra de sonido gratis
TV LG OLED evo 4K de 55'' C3 + barra de sonido S40T de regalo
TV LG OLED evo 4K de 55'' C3 + barra de sonido S40T de regalo
-
TV LG OLED evo 4K de 55'' C3, Procesador Máxima Potencia, Dolby Vision / Dolby ATMOS, Smart TV webOS23, el mejor TV para Gaming.
-
SN4. Barra de sonido DTS Virtual X, 300W de potencia, subwoofer inalámbrico y Bluetooth.
Especificaciones técnicas estrella
-
Tipo de Pantalla
-
4K OLED
-
Tasa de Refresco
-
100Hz Nativo
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
-
Procesador de Imagen
-
Procesador con IA α9 4K Gen6
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Si
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Si
-
Salida de Audio
-
40W
-
Sistema de Altavoces
-
2.2 Canales
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Si
-
Dimensiones TV Sin peana (AnxAlxPr mm)
-
1222 x 703 x 45,1
-
Peso del TV Sin Peana (kg)
-
14,1
Todas las especificaciones
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Tipo de Pantalla
-
4K OLED
-
Resolución de Pantalla
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Tasa de Refresco
-
100Hz Nativo
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
PROCESADO DE IMAGEN
-
Procesador de Imagen
-
Procesador con IA α9 4K Gen6
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
Escalado por IA
-
Super Escalado 4K por IA
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Si (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
Selección de Género IA
-
Si (SDR/HDR)
-
Control de Brillo IA
-
Si
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Si
-
Tecnología de Atenuación
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Modos de Imagen
-
10 modos (Asistende de Imagen Personalizado, Vívido, Estandard, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, Filmmaker, (ISF) Expert(Sala Luminosa), (ISF) Expert (Sala Oscura)
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
GAMING
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Si
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Si
-
HGIG Mode
-
Si
-
Game Optimizer
-
Si (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)
-
Si
-
VRR (Tasa de Refresco Variable)
-
Si
ACCESIBILIDAD
-
Alto Contraste
-
Si
-
Escala de Grises
-
Si
-
Invertir colores
-
Si
DIMENSIONES Y PESOS
-
Dimensiones TV Sin peana (AnxAlxPr mm)
-
1222 x 703 x 45,1
-
Dimensiones TV Con peana (AnxAlxPr mm)
-
1222 x 757 x 230
-
Medidas Embalaje
-
1360 x 810 x 187
-
Peana TV (AnxPr mm)
-
470 x 230
-
Peso del TV Sin Peana (kg)
-
14,1
-
Peso del TV Con Peana (kg)
-
16,0
-
Peso Embalaje (kg)
-
21,3
-
Montura VESA (AnxAl mm)
-
300 x 200
CÓDIGO DE BARRAS
-
CÓDIGO DE BARRAS
-
8806084073662
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Si
-
Sonido IA
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Diálogos Claros
-
Si
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Si
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Si
-
Salida Simultánea de Audio
-
Si
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Si (Reproducción en 2 sentidos)
-
Salida de Audio
-
40W
-
Calibración Acústica IA
-
Si
-
Codecs de Audio
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Dirección de Altavoces
-
Salida hacia Abajo
-
Sistema de Altavoces
-
2.2 Canales
CONECTIVIDAD
-
HDMI Canal de Retorno de Audio
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Si (v 5.0)
-
Entrada Ethernet
-
1ud
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Si
-
SPDIF (Salida Digital Óptica de Audio)
-
1ud
-
Ranura CI
-
1ud
-
Salida HDMI
-
4ud (Soporta 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS como especifica el HDMI 2.1 (Puerto 4))
-
Entrada RF (Antenna/Cable)
-
2ud
-
Entrada USB
-
3ud (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Si (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
-
Funciona Con Apple Airplay2
-
Si
-
Art Gallery
-
Si
-
Sistema Operativo (OS)
-
webOS 23
-
Alertas Deportivas
-
Si
-
Ajustes de Familia
-
Si
-
ThinQ
-
Si
-
Compatible con Cámara USB
-
Si
-
Siempre Lista
-
Si
-
Navegador web Libre
-
Si
-
Control por Voz sin Mando
-
Si
-
Reconocimiento Inteligente de Voz
-
Si
-
LG Channels
-
Si
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Incluido
-
MultiPantalla
-
Si
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Si (LG ThinQ)
ALIMENTACION
-
Alimentación (Voltaje, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Consumo en Stanby
-
Under 0.5W
ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS
-
Mando a a Distancia
-
Magic Remote con NFC
-
Cable Sonda IR
-
Si
-
Cable de Ailimentación
-
Si (adjunto)
-
Pilas del Mando a Distancia
-
Si (AA x 2ud)
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
Especificaciones técnicas estrella
-
Número de canales
-
2.1
-
Potencia de Salida
-
300 W
-
Principal
-
890 x 57 x 85 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
171 x 390 x 261 mm
Todas las especificaciones
EFECTOS DE SONIDO
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Si
-
Estándar
-
Si
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Si
CONECTIVIDAD
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Version de Bluetooth
-
4
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Si
-
USB
-
1
-
Óptica
-
1
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
-
Si
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Si
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Si
GENERAL
-
Número de canales
-
2.1
-
Número de Altavoces
-
3 EA
-
Potencia de Salida
-
300 W
FORMATO DE AUDIO
-
Dolby Digital
-
Si
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Si
-
DTS Virtual:X
-
Si
-
AAC
-
Si
FACILIDADES
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
- / Si
DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)
-
Principal
-
890 x 57 x 85 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
171 x 390 x 261 mm
PESO
-
Principal
-
2,1 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
5,3 kg
-
Gross Weight
-
9,4 kg
ACCESORIOS
-
Tarjeta de Garantía
-
Si
-
Mando a Distancia
-
Si
POTENCIA
-
Consumo STB (Principal)
-
0,5 W ↓
-
Consumo (Principal)
-
23 W
-
Consumo STB (Subwoofer)
-
0,5 W ↓
-
Consumo (Subwoofer)
-
33 W
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
Qué opina la gente
Recomendado para ti
-
TV + Barra de sonido gratis