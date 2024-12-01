We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TV LG OLED evo 4K de 83" G4 + Barra de Sonido Inteligente LG SG10TY
LG OLED G4
Premio a mejor Smart TV
-
83 pulgadas Smart TV LG OLED evo AI G4 4K 2024
-
Barra de Sonido Inteligente LG SG10TY con 420W y 3.1 Canales
Especificaciones técnicas estrella
-
Tipo de Pantalla
-
4K OLED
-
Tasa de Refresco
-
120Hz Nativo
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
-
Procesador de Imagen
-
Procesador 4K con IA α11
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Si
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Si
-
Salida de Audio
-
60W
-
Sistema de Altavoces
-
4.2 Canales
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Si
-
Dimensiones TV Sin peana (AnxAlxPr mm)
-
1847 x 1057 x 28,0
-
Peso del TV Sin Peana (kg)
-
40,9
Todas las especificaciones
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Tipo de Pantalla
-
4K OLED
-
Resolución de Pantalla
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Tasa de Refresco
-
120Hz Nativo
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
PROCESADO DE IMAGEN
-
Procesador de Imagen
-
Procesador 4K con IA α11
-
Escalado por IA
-
Super Escalado 4K con IA α11
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Si (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
Selección de Género IA
-
Si (SDR/HDR)
-
Control de Brillo IA
-
Si
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Si
-
Tecnología de Atenuación
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Modos de Imagen
-
10 modos (Picture Wizard Personalizado, Vívido, Standard, APS(Auto Power Save), Cine, Deportes, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Sala Luminosa), (ISF)Expert(Sala Oscura))
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
GAMING
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Si
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Si
-
HGIG Mode
-
Si
-
Game Optimizer
-
Si (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)
-
Si
-
VRR (Tasa de Refresco Variable)
-
Si (Hasta 144Hz)
ACCESIBILIDAD
-
Alto Contraste
-
Si
-
Escala de Grises
-
Si
-
Invertir colores
-
Si
DIMENSIONES Y PESOS
-
Dimensiones TV Sin peana (AnxAlxPr mm)
-
1847 x 1057 x 28,0
-
Dimensiones TV Con peana (AnxAlxPr mm)
-
1847 x 1115 x 321
-
Peana TV (AnxPr mm)
-
501 x 321
-
Peso del TV Sin Peana (kg)
-
40,9
-
Peso del TV Con Peana (kg)
-
47,5
-
Peso Embalaje (kg)
-
56,3
-
Montura VESA (AnxAl mm)
-
400 x 400
CÓDIGO DE BARRAS
-
CÓDIGO DE BARRAS
-
8806096014417
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Si
-
Sonido IA
-
α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Diálogos Claros
-
Si (Remasterizado de Dialogos con IA)
-
WiSA Ready
-
Si (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Si
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Si
-
Salida Simultánea de Audio
-
Si
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Si (Reproducción en 2 sentidos)
-
Salida de Audio
-
60W
-
Calibración Acústica IA
-
Si
-
Codecs de Audio
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Dirección de Altavoces
-
Salida hacia Abajo
-
Sistema de Altavoces
-
4.2 Canales
CONECTIVIDAD
-
HDMI Canal de Retorno de Audio
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Si (v 5.1)
-
Entrada Ethernet
-
1ud
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Si
-
SPDIF (Salida Digital Óptica de Audio)
-
1ud
-
Ranura CI
-
1ud
-
Salida HDMI
-
4ud (Soporta 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (Puerto 4)
-
Entrada RF (Antenna/Cable)
-
2ud
-
Entrada USB
-
3ud (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Si (Wi-Fi 6)
SMART TV
-
Funciona Con Apple Airplay2
-
Si
-
Sistema Operativo (OS)
-
webOS 24
-
Ajustes de Familia
-
Si
-
ThinQ
-
Si
-
Compatible con Cámara USB
-
Si
-
Siempre Lista
-
Si
-
Amazon Alexa
-
Si (Integrado)
-
Navegador web Libre
-
Si
-
Control por Voz sin Mando
-
Si
-
Reconocimiento Inteligente de Voz
-
Si
-
LG Channels
-
Si
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Incluido
-
MultiPantalla
-
Si (Hasta 4 Ventanas)
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Si (LG ThinQ)
ALIMENTACION
-
Alimentación (Voltaje, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Consumo en Stanby
-
Under 0.5W
ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS
-
Mando a a Distancia
-
Magic Remote MRM24
-
Cable Sonda IR
-
Si
-
Cable de Ailimentación
-
Si (adjunto)
-
Pilas del Mando a Distancia
-
Si (AA x 2ud)
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
Especificaciones técnicas estrella
-
Número de canales
-
3.1
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Si
-
DTS:X
-
Si
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Si
-
Principal
-
1446,0 x 150,0 x 32,5 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
180 x 394 x 290 mm
Todas las especificaciones
GENERAL
-
Número de canales
-
3.1
CÓDICO EAN
-
Códico EAN
-
8806091960146
EFECTOS DE SONIDO
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Si
-
Estándar
-
Si
-
Música
-
Si
-
Cinema
-
Si
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Si
-
Deportes
-
Si
-
Game
-
Si
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Si
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Muestreo
-
24bit/96kHz
-
Upbit / Upsampling
-
24bit/96kHz
CONECTIVIDAD
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Si
-
Wi-Fi
-
Si
-
Preaparado para Altavoces traseros Inalámbricos
-
Si
-
USB
-
1
-
Funciona con Alexa
-
Si
-
Spotify Connect
-
Si
-
Tidal Connect
-
Si
-
AirPlay 2
-
Si
-
Chromecast
-
Si
-
Funciona Con Google Home
-
Si
-
Óptica
-
1
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
-
Si
-
Pass-through (4K)
-
Si
-
VRR / ALLM
-
Si
-
120Hz
-
Si
-
HDR10
-
Si
-
Dolby Vision
-
Si
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Si
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
-
Si
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Si
FORMATO DE AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Si
-
Dolby Digital
-
Si
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Si
-
DTS:X
-
Si
-
AAC
-
Si
-
AAC+
-
Si
FACILIDADES
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
Si
-
AI Room Calibration Pro (App)
-
Si
-
Control de Modos de la Barra de Sonido
-
Si
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Si
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Si
-
WOW Interface
-
Si
DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)
-
Principal
-
1446,0 x 150,0 x 32,5 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
180 x 394 x 290 mm
PESO
-
Principal
-
3,9 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
5,8 kg
-
Gross Weight
-
16,1 kg
ACCESORIOS
-
Tarjeta de Garantía
-
Si
-
cable HDMI
-
Si
-
Soporte de Pared
-
Si
-
Mando a Distancia
-
Si
POTENCIA
-
Consumo (Subwoofer)
-
38 W