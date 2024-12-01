Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
TV LG OLED evo 4K de 83" G4 + Barra de Sonido Inteligente LG SG10TY

OLED83G45LW.ESB

TV LG OLED evo 4K de 83" G4 + Barra de Sonido Inteligente LG SG10TY

(0)
Premio LG G4 AVP

LG OLED G4

Premio a mejor Smart TV

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K OLED

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tasa de Refresco

120Hz Nativo

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

PROCESADO DE IMAGEN

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador 4K con IA α11

Escalado por IA

Super Escalado 4K con IA α11

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Si (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

Selección de Género IA

Si (SDR/HDR)

Control de Brillo IA

Si

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

Tecnología de Atenuación

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Modos de Imagen

10 modos (Picture Wizard Personalizado, Vívido, Standard, APS(Auto Power Save), Cine, Deportes, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Sala Luminosa), (ISF)Expert(Sala Oscura))

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

GAMING

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Si

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

HGIG Mode

Si

Game Optimizer

Si (Game Dashboard)

ALLM Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

VRR (Tasa de Refresco Variable)

Si (Hasta 144Hz)

ACCESIBILIDAD

Alto Contraste

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Invertir colores

Si

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

Dimensiones TV Sin peana (AnxAlxPr mm)

1847 x 1057 x 28,0

Dimensiones TV Con peana (AnxAlxPr mm)

1847 x 1115 x 321

Peana TV (AnxPr mm)

501 x 321

Peso del TV Sin Peana (kg)

40,9

Peso del TV Con Peana (kg)

47,5

Peso Embalaje (kg)

56,3

Montura VESA (AnxAl mm)

400 x 400

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

8806096014417

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Si

Sonido IA

α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

Diálogos Claros

Si (Remasterizado de Dialogos con IA)

WiSA Ready

Si (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Si

Sound Mode Share

Si

Salida Simultánea de Audio

Si

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Si (Reproducción en 2 sentidos)

Salida de Audio

60W

Calibración Acústica IA

Si

Codecs de Audio

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Dirección de Altavoces

Salida hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

4.2 Canales

CONECTIVIDAD

HDMI Canal de Retorno de Audio

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Si (v 5.1)

Entrada Ethernet

1ud

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (Salida Digital Óptica de Audio)

1ud

Ranura CI

1ud

Salida HDMI

4ud (Soporta 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (Puerto 4)

Entrada RF (Antenna/Cable)

2ud

Entrada USB

3ud (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si (Wi-Fi 6)

SMART TV

Funciona Con Apple Airplay2

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

webOS 24

Ajustes de Familia

Si

ThinQ

Si

Compatible con Cámara USB

Si

Siempre Lista

Si

Amazon Alexa

Si (Integrado)

Navegador web Libre

Si

Control por Voz sin Mando

Si

Reconocimiento Inteligente de Voz

Si

LG Channels

Si

Magic Remote Control

Incluido

MultiPantalla

Si (Hasta 4 Ventanas)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

ALIMENTACION

Alimentación (Voltaje, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo en Stanby

Under 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Mando a a Distancia

Magic Remote MRM24

Cable Sonda IR

Si

Cable de Ailimentación

Si (adjunto)

Pilas del Mando a Distancia

Si (AA x 2ud)

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

extensión:pdf
Dismantling information(OLED83G45LW)
extensión:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(OLED83G45LW)
extensión:pdf
Product information sheet (OLED83G45LW)
extensión:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(OLED83G45LW)
GENERAL

Número de canales

3.1

CÓDICO EAN

Códico EAN

8806091960146

EFECTOS DE SONIDO

AI Sound Pro

Si

Estándar

Si

Música

Si

Cinema

Si

Clear Voice Pro

Si

Deportes

Si

Game

Si

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Si

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Muestreo

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

CONECTIVIDAD

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Si

Wi-Fi

Si

Preaparado para Altavoces traseros Inalámbricos

Si

USB

1

Funciona con Alexa

Si

Spotify Connect

Si

Tidal Connect

Si

AirPlay 2

Si

Chromecast

Si

Funciona Con Google Home

Si

Óptica

1

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through

Si

Pass-through (4K)

Si

VRR / ALLM

Si

120Hz

Si

HDR10

Si

Dolby Vision

Si

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Si

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Si

CEC (Simplink)

Si

FORMATO DE AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Si

Dolby Digital

Si

DTS Digital Surround

Si

DTS:X

Si

AAC

Si

AAC+

Si

FACILIDADES

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Si

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

Si

Control de Modos de la Barra de Sonido

Si

TV Sound Mode Share

Si

WOW Orchestra

Si

WOW Interface

Si

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Principal

1446,0 x 150,0 x 32,5 mm

Subwoofer

180 x 394 x 290 mm

PESO

Principal

3,9 kg

Subwoofer

5,8 kg

Gross Weight

16,1 kg

ACCESORIOS

Tarjeta de Garantía

Si

cable HDMI

Si

Soporte de Pared

Si

Mando a Distancia

Si

POTENCIA

Consumo (Subwoofer)

38 W

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

extensión:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(SG10TY)
extensión:pdf
WEB INFO(SG10TY)
