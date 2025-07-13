We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Disfruta de un descuento de hasta el 50% al comprar tu pack de TV + Barra. Vive una experiencia de fútbol o cine completa en tu salón con la pareja WOW de LG, gracias a la calidad de imagen de nuestros TVs y el sonido envolvente de nuestras barras de sonido.