Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Vista panorámica de una puesta de sol y de unos glaciares.

Smart TV fácil, intuitivo y con Inteligencia Artificial

Los televisores UHD de LG mejoran tu experiencia audiovisual. Disfruta de colores vivos y de un mayor número de detalles en 4K.
La cámara se mueve desde un primer plano de la parte superior del televisor hasta un primer plano de la parte frontal del televisor. La pantalla del televisor muestra una aurora verde. La cámara se aleja para mostrar un salón muy amplio. El salón es gris y se ve un bosque a través de la ventana exterior

Ajuste perfecto con tu hogar

Los TVs UHD de LG ahora cuentan con un diseño más fino para que encajen a la perfección en tu hogar.
Una imagen de una puesta de sol entre dos árboles en un campo de lavanda,imagen que se mejora con el procesador ineligete α5 Gen5 4K.
Procesador Inteligente* de Gran Potencia 4K a5 Gen 5

Mejora tu experiencia visual

El procesador inteligente α5 Gen 5 actúa sobre la imagen para mejorarla, consiguiendo una precisión superior de tonos y colores al actuando sobre 576 áreas independientes de cada fotograma.
Además, identifica el movimiento de objetos para escalar y simular un sonido Surround de 5.1canales*
Comparación de la imagen de un paisaje en 4K y esa misma imagen sin 4K

Reescala contenido a 4K

Con los televisores UHD de LG podrás ver contenidos no nativos 4K en 4K. Disfruta de una mayor claridad y precisión.
Un video muestra como funciona esta inteligencia artificial
ThinQ AI

Ecosistema abierto e inteligente

Los TVs UHD de LG cuentan con WebOS22, más fácil, intuitivo y seguro, que permite crear perfiles por usuario y disfrutar así sólo del contenido que tú elijas.
Imagen que muestra a una pareja viendo una película en un TV UHD de LG.

Auténtica experiencia audiovisual

Los TVs UHD de LG son compatibles con los formatos HDR 10, HDR HLG, HDR HGiG y Sonido Dolby Digital. Además, cuenta con el Modo Filmmaker para que puedas disfrutar de las películas con la misma precisión como el propio director pretendía.
Imagen de un TV con una imagen en su pantalla de un robot.

Funciones Gaming

En los TVs UHD de LG la latencia es inferior a 19ms. Además, cuentan con un menú exclusivo gaming para que tengas todos los ajustes al alcance de tu mano.
*La calidad de la imagen variará en función de la resolución de la fuente.
*La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región o el país.
*Se requieren suscripciones independientes para los servicios OTT.
*Se requiere una suscripción independiente a Netflix.
*La disponibilidad de contenido y aplicaciones puede variar según el país o la región. Se requiere una suscripción separada para Disney .
*Apple, el logotipo de Apple y el Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc, registradas en los EE.UU. y otros países.
*Apple TV requiere una suscripción.
*‍2022 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC. Todos los derechos reservados. HBO Max se utiliza bajo licencia. Se requiere suscripción a HBO Max.
*Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus afiliados. Se aplican tarifas de suscripción al servicio de Amazon Prime y/o Prime Video. Consulte primevideo.com/terms para obtener más información.
*El servicio compatible puede diferir según el país.
*Las asociaciones pueden diferir según el país.
*El optimizador y panel de juegos en la nube estará disponible a partir de la segunda mitad de 2022.
*La disponibilidad de actualizaciones de software puede variar según el modelo y la región.
*Los elementos del menú Optimizador de juegos pueden variar según la serie.
*HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas del sector del juego y de industrias de pantallas de televisores que se reúnen para definir y poner a disposición del público directrices para mejorar las experiencias de juego HDR a nivel de consumidores.
*Las imágenes se han simulado para comprender mejor la función.
*Las aplicaciones y menús compatibles pueden variar según el país.
*Google Assistant puede no estar disponible en algunos idiomas y países/regiones.


AI Brightness Control
El procesador de estos TVs ajusta automáticamente el brillo de la pantalla para adecuarlo al tipo de contenido que se está reproduciendo, lo que garantiza una visualización óptima con cualquier configuración.

Imagen de un TV UHD con la imagen de un bosque en la pantalla. La mitad derecha tiene más brillo que la mitad izquierda.

*Los modelos UQ90 de 86'' cuentan con procesador α7 Gen5.

El primer SmartTV con Inteligencia Artificial

La compatibilidad de los TVs UHD de LG con los asistentes Google Assistant, Alexa de Amazon, Apple AirPlay y HomeKit*, entre otros, hace que controlar el TV y los dispositivos conectados a éste sea fácil y rápido.

Imagen que muestra los logos del asistente de Google, de Amazon Alexa, de Apple Airplay y Apple HomeKit.

*Apple Home Kit, Google y Alexa son servicios independientes de LG.
*Google es una marca comercial de Google LLC.
*Google Assistant no está disponible en ciertos idiomas y países/regiones.
*Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en EE.UU. y otros países.
*Los menús y las aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país.
*Los menús mostrados pueden ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.
*El soporte para AirPlay 2 y HomeKit puede variar según la región.

Mi perfil

Con el perfil personalizable de LG, disfruta sólo de los contenidos que tú quieras. Aprovecha las recomendaciones de contenido personalizadas, y accede rápidamente a tus aplicaciones más utilizadas.
*El contenido personlizado se puede mostrar dependiendo de la región y la conectividad de red.
*Se puede crear un número ilimitado de perfiles, pero la pantalla de inicio solo mostrará hasta 10 perfiles.

Alertas deportivas

No te pierdas ningún partido gracias a las alertas deportivas. Recibe una notificación antes de cada partido.
*Los deportes y partidos a reproducir en el TV pueden variar según el país.
*La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región o el país.
*Las imágenes utilizadas son meramente representativas
*Consulta la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para una representación precisa
*4K Ultra HD tiene limitaciones. Visita la página http://go.nflx.me/4K

HDR10 Pro

La tecnología HDR10 Pro, propia de LG, ajusta automáticamente el brillo de la pantalla e intensifica el contenido HDR normal para revelar más detalles y claridad en cada imagen.

Modo Filmmaker

Disfruta de la película tal y como el director pretendía con el modo Filmmaker. Este modo conserva los colores, la configuración y la velocidad de los fotogramas en su estado original, para ofrecer la visión e intención fiel del propio director.

Entretenimiento

¡Listos para una noche de película!. Encuentra tus contenidos en favoritos con las aplicaciones disponibles en nuestros televisores.
Netflix, Disney , Amazon Prime, HBO Max y los canales propios de LG. Siempre hay algo interesante que ver

Optimizador y panel de juego

El Optimizador de juegos ofrece ajustes optimizados para varios géneros de juegos mientras que el panel de juego te permite acceder rápidamente a tus controles actuales.

HGiG

La unión de LG con algunos de los mejores desarrolladores garantiza la mejor experiencia de juego HDR en tu televisor UHD. HGiG ofrece los gráficos que mejor combinan con las especificaciones y con el rendimiento de tu TV.

Qué opina la gente

Recomendado para ti

