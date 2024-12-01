We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 4K NanoCell, SmartTV webOS 6.0, Procesador Inteligente 4K α7 Gen4 con AI, HDR Dolby Vision, DOLBY ATMOS [Clase de eficiencia energética F]
Especificaciones técnicas estrella
-
Tipo de Pantalla
4K NanoCell
-
Tasa de Refresco
100Hz Nativo
-
Wide Color Gamut
Nano Color
-
Procesador de Imagen
Procesador con α7 4K Gen4
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
Dolby Atmos
Si
-
Dimensiones TV Sin peana (AnxAlxPr mm)
1452 x 839 x 44,3
-
Peso del TV Sin Peana (kg)
24,5
Todas las especificaciones
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Tipo de Pantalla
4K NanoCell
-
Resolución de Pantalla
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Tipo de Retroiluminación
Perimetral
-
Tasa de Refresco
100Hz Nativo
-
Wide Color Gamut
Nano Color
PROCESADO DE IMAGEN
-
Procesador de Imagen
Procesador con α7 4K Gen4
-
AI Picture
AI Picture
-
Escalado por IA
Escalado por IA
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Si
-
Selección de Género IA
Si (Dolby HDR)
-
Control de Brillo IA
Si
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Si
-
Tecnología de Atenuación
Local Dimming
-
Motion
Motion Pro
-
Modos de Imagen
9 modos (Vívido, Standard, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, ISF Sala Luminosa, ISF Sala Oscura)
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Si
-
Game Optimizer
Si
-
ALLM Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)
Si
-
VRR (Tasa de Refresco Variable)
Si
ACCESIBILIDAD
-
Alto Contraste
Si
-
Escala de Grises
Si
-
Invertir colores
Si
DIMENSIONES Y PESOS
-
Dimensiones TV Sin peana (AnxAlxPr mm)
1452 x 839 x 44,3
-
Dimensiones TV Con peana (AnxAlxPr mm)
1452 x 909 x 295
-
Medidas Embalaje
1670 x 1070 x 203
-
Peana TV (AnxPr mm)
1167 x 295
-
Peso del TV Sin Peana (kg)
24,5
-
Peso del TV Con Peana (kg)
24,9
-
Peso Embalaje (kg)
33,9
-
Montura VESA (AnxAl mm)
300 x 300
CÓDIGO DE BARRAS
-
CÓDIGO DE BARRAS
8806091294128
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
Si
-
Sonido IA
AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
-
Diálogos Claros
Clear Voice
-
LG Sound Sync
Si
-
Sound Mode Share
Si
-
Salida Simultánea de Audio
Si
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Si
CONECTIVIDAD
-
Bluetooth Support
Si (v 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Si
SMART TV
-
Art Gallery
Si
-
Sistema Operativo (OS)
webOS 6.0
-
ThinQ
Si
-
Panel de Casa
Si
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
-
-
-
