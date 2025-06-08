Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

  • Front view of LG QNED evo QNED92 TV, LG QNED evo Al Logo on the top corner. LG QNED evo TV depicts colorful paintike textures coming together.
  • Rear view of LG QNED evo QNED92 TV.
  • Left-facing side view of LG QNED evo QNED92 TV.
  • Front view and side view of LG QNED evo AI QNED92 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
  • Splashes of paint burst from the floor up in diverse colors. Intertrek certification that shows independent testing placed below the image. The title talks about LG's new and unique wide color gamut technology that allows you to see vivid color on your screen.
  • 3D holographic flower in many different shades and hues against a black background. The definition and detail of the flower shows off QNED MiniLED's capability to produce visuals with exceptional color, brightness, and contrast. The title talks about how MiniLED and enhances clarity and provides exceptional contrast.
  • The alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 lights up orange and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness. Image text reads approximately 1.7 times NPU greater Al Neural Processing and 1.4 times CPU Faster Operation.
  • Parrot on a tree branch in vivid color. The title talks about how LG Al Picture Pro made impressive visual enhancements to the scene's resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
  • A family sits on a couch facing a LG QNED TV sitting above a TV stand with a little girl pointing to a screen depicting two dolphins. The title talks about how you can enjoy high resolution on a massive screen.
  • LG TV screen with an AI Magic Remote on the foreground. The AI button is highlighted and a speech bubble shows text, suggest a movie I like. On the screen we see the user icon E, indicating how AI Voice ID was able to identify which user it was and give personalized recommendations just based on their voice.
  • LG AI Magic Remote with the AI button highlighted. Around it are the different functionalities that a user can access from the button. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. The text explains that the LG AI Magic Remote completes your AI experience with a dedicated AI button and can be used like an air mouse. Just point and click.
  • Close-up of an LG TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.
  • LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.
  • Sci-fi content is playing on an LG QNED TV screen. On the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how AI Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically. Text explains AI Chatbot can understand user intent and provide solutions to troubleshoot.
  • A family sits on a couch facing a LG QNED TV sitting above a TV stand with a little girl pointing to a screen depicting two dolphins. The title talks about how you can enjoy high resolution on a massive screen.
Front view of LG QNED evo QNED92 TV, LG QNED evo Al Logo on the top corner. LG QNED evo TV depicts colorful paintike textures coming together.
Rear view of LG QNED evo QNED92 TV.
Left-facing side view of LG QNED evo QNED92 TV.
Front view and side view of LG QNED evo AI QNED92 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
Splashes of paint burst from the floor up in diverse colors. Intertrek certification that shows independent testing placed below the image. The title talks about LG's new and unique wide color gamut technology that allows you to see vivid color on your screen.
3D holographic flower in many different shades and hues against a black background. The definition and detail of the flower shows off QNED MiniLED's capability to produce visuals with exceptional color, brightness, and contrast. The title talks about how MiniLED and enhances clarity and provides exceptional contrast.
The alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 lights up orange and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness. Image text reads approximately 1.7 times NPU greater Al Neural Processing and 1.4 times CPU Faster Operation.
Parrot on a tree branch in vivid color. The title talks about how LG Al Picture Pro made impressive visual enhancements to the scene's resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
A family sits on a couch facing a LG QNED TV sitting above a TV stand with a little girl pointing to a screen depicting two dolphins. The title talks about how you can enjoy high resolution on a massive screen.
LG TV screen with an AI Magic Remote on the foreground. The AI button is highlighted and a speech bubble shows text, suggest a movie I like. On the screen we see the user icon E, indicating how AI Voice ID was able to identify which user it was and give personalized recommendations just based on their voice.
LG AI Magic Remote with the AI button highlighted. Around it are the different functionalities that a user can access from the button. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. The text explains that the LG AI Magic Remote completes your AI experience with a dedicated AI button and can be used like an air mouse. Just point and click.
Close-up of an LG TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.
LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.
Sci-fi content is playing on an LG QNED TV screen. On the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how AI Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically. Text explains AI Chatbot can understand user intent and provide solutions to troubleshoot.
A family sits on a couch facing a LG QNED TV sitting above a TV stand with a little girl pointing to a screen depicting two dolphins. The title talks about how you can enjoy high resolution on a massive screen.

Cybersecurity

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree

webOS Re:New Program

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

LG QNED TV against a colorful dark background. On the screen is a bright and colorful artwork that showcases QNED's color technology and ability to display a wide spectrum of hues with great contrast. All new LG QNED evo AI logo present. With subtitles calling out QNED's MiniLED and new alpha AI processor. Title reads, Every Color Redefined, New Experience Begins.

Every Color Redefined, New Experience Begins

*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different color solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology, which replaces quantum dots.

Picture Quality webOS for AI Design Sound Quality Entertainment

All New Dynamic QNED Color Pro

With LG’s new and unique wide color gamut technology, see lifelike and vivid color on your screen.

Splashes of paint burst from the floor up in diverse colors.

Intertrek certification for 100% Color Volume to DCI-P3.

Certified 100% Color Volume with LG QNED evo

*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

MiniLED with Precision Dimming Technology

MiniLED powered by New alpha AI Processor makes ultra-sharp contrast and lifelike detail on LG QNED evo.

3D holographic flower in many different shades and hues against a black background. The definition and detail of the flower shows off QNED MiniLED's capability to produce visuals with exceptional color, brightness, and contrast.

*Specifications may vary by inches, models and region. 

The smarter and faster NEW alpha Al Processor from a decade of innovation

Our processor’s AI engine is capable of recognizing content by genre. Based on this information, it provides the most optimal picture quality settings to deliver better depth and detail.

The alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 lights up orange and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness. Image text reads approximately 1.7 times NPU greater AI Neural Processing and 1.4 times CPU Faster Operation.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

AI Picture Pro brings every frame to life

AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.

Lines animate across a very dull and almost gray image of a parrot in a forest as if a supercomputer is analyzing the elements in the frame. A laser traces the parrot's silhouette and then it is enhanced to be brighter, sharper, and more colorful. The background also transforms from left to right, now with improved contrast, depth, and colors.

*AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro applies to QNED92, QNED9M, and QNED85.

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

The next generation of LG AI TV

Learn More

AI Magic Remote completes the AI experience

Control your TV easily with AI magic remote — no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, point and click to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID recognizes each user's unique voice signature and offers personalized recommendations the moment you speak.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID recognizes each user's unique voice signature and offers personalized recommendations the moment you speak.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID recognizes each user's unique voice signature and offers personalized recommendations the moment you speak.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

Close-up of an LG QNED TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Ask your TV anything. Built-in AI recognizes your voice and swiftly provides personalized recommendations to your requests. You can also get additional results and solutions with Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards. 

*The US and Korea use the LLM Model.

*Internet connection required. 

Sci-fi content is playing on an LG QNED TV screen. On the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how AI Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically.

AI Chatbot

Interact with the AI Chatbot through your AI Magic Remote and address all concerns from configuring settings to troubleshooting. AI can understand user intent and will provide immediate solutions.

*Internet connection required.

*AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.

*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.

LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.

AI Concierge

One short press on the AI button on your remote opens up your AI Concierge which provides customized keywords and recommendations based on your search and watching history. 

LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.

AI Concierge

One short press on the AI button on your remote opens up your AI Concierge which provides customized keywords and recommendations based on your search and watching history. 

LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.

AI Concierge

One short press on the AI button on your remote opens up your AI Concierge which provides customized keywords and recommendations based on your search and watching history. 

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

AI Picture Wizard

Advanced algorithms learn your preferences by going through 1.6 billion image possibilities. Based on your selections, your TV creates a personalized picture just for you.

AI Sound Wizard

Choose the audio you like from a selection of sound clips. From 40 million parameters, AI creates a tailored sound profile tuned to your preferences.

webOS Re:New Program logo and name with the CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree badge near it.

New upgrades for 5 years with award-winning webOS Re:New Program

Get full upgrades and enjoy the benefits of the latest features and software. A CES Innovation Awardee for the cybersecurity category, feel safe knowing webOS keeps your privacy and data, secure.

*webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TVs.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.

*Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Upgrades available for 2022 OLEDs and 2023 UHD and above models.

TV remote in front of an LG TV screen with Home Hub. All functionality and controls over other smart devices are shown.

Home Hub, the all-in-one platform for your smart home

Seamlessly manage various LG home appliances, alongside your Google Home devices and more. Experience the ultimate convenience of controlling your whole home through a single, intuitive dashboard. 

TV remote in front of an LG TV screen with Home Hub. All functionality and controls over other smart devices are shown.

Home Hub, the all-in-one platform for your smart home

Seamlessly manage various LG home appliances, alongside your Google Home devices and more. Experience the ultimate convenience of controlling your whole home through a single, intuitive dashboard. 

TV remote in front of an LG TV screen with Home Hub. All functionality and controls over other smart devices are shown.

Home Hub, the all-in-one platform for your smart home

Seamlessly manage various LG home appliances, alongside your Google Home devices and more. Experience the ultimate convenience of controlling your whole home through a single, intuitive dashboard. 

*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

*Use of the hands-free voice function without a remote control is only possible with the alpha 9 AI Processor and alpha 11 AI Processor. It may vary depending on products and regions.

Ultra Big TV

See all your favorite films, sports, and games on LG Ultra Big TV. Dive into high resolution on a super-scale screen.

A girl and a dog are seated in front of a LG QNED TV mounted on a wall depicting three elephants walking outwards above a LG Soundbar.

*QNED92 comes in a maximum of 85 inches and inches may vary by region.

Slim Design

Add a modern touch with a sleek design that blends into your space gracefully.

LG QNED TV standing above a TV drawer in a modern living space. LG QNED TV depicts an abstract background in green, red and orange.

LG QNED TV standing above a TV drawer in a cozy living space. LG QNED TV depicts an abstract background in orange, yellow, purple and pink.

AI Sound Pro fine-tunes your sound for impact

A man playing guitar, a woman singing into a mic, and a man playing the piano are pictured. Soundwaves which are coming from them are seen to show sound emission and how sound quality is enhanced with Al Clear Sound.

AI Clear Sound

Precision tone correction enhances sound clarity for an exceptional audio experience.

LG QNED TV depicts a man on a motorcycle with purple abstract circles coming out of the wheel to visualize sound emission.

Dynamic Sound Booster powered by AI Processor

AI processing enhances TV sound for a more powerful sound experience.

Living room with a wall-mounted LG TV. Sound waves are graphically represented to fill the space showing how virtual 9.1.2 channels create a surround sound experience for the user.

All-encompassing surround sound with virtual 9.1.2 channels

Get the surround sound experience with just your LG TV. AI uses deep learning algorithms to make it feel as if sound is coming from 9.1.2 channels all around you.

*AI Clear Sound must be activated through the Sound Mode menu.

*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

Enrich your sound with LG TV and LG Soundbar

Living room with an LG QNED TV and LG Soundbar with graphics representing how both devices fill the space with multi-surround sound.

WOW Orchestra, immersive sound through perfect synergy

LG QNED TVs and LG Soundbars are the perfect match, made to work harmoniously together to provide multi-surround sound environments.

LG Soundbar is below an LG QNED TV. On the TV screen is the UI for the soundbar and TV volume controls.

WOW Interface lets you control sound easier from your TV

*Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates. 

*The soundbar models compatible with the TV may vary by region and country.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

Living room with an LG QNED TV and LG Soundbar with graphics representing how both devices fill the space with multi-surround sound.

Orchestra Sound, immersive sound through perfect synergy

LG QNED TVs and LG Soundbars are the perfect match, made to work harmoniously together to provide multi-surround sound environments.

LG Soundbar is below an LG QNED TV. On the TV screen is the UI for the soundbar and TV volume controls.

Soundbar Control lets you manage audio from your TV

*Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates. 

*The soundbar models compatible with the TV may vary by region and country.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

Find the best LG Soundbar and LG TV pair

*Features may vary by model. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.

Person in their living room holding their phone. On the phone is a transmitting icon showing that the phone screen is being mirrored on the TV. On the TV is a basketball game to the side is the mirrored screen, showing player statistics.

Maximize the fun, use multiple screens with Multi View

Make the most of your TV with Multi View. Mirror your devices through Google Cast and AirPlay. Split your screen into two separate views for seamless multi-screen entertainment.

*Picture and sound settings on both screens are the same. 

*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

*Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and Google Cast may vary by region, and language.

LG Channels home screen showing the variety of content available on an LG TV.

Stream a variety of content. Free.

LG's exclusive streaming service, LG Channels, puts a wide selection of live and on-demand channels at your fingertips for free. 

*Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region. 

LG Channels home screen showing the variety of content available on an LG TV.

Stream over 300+ channels. Free.

LG's exclusive streaming service, LG Channels, puts a wide selection of live and on-demand channels at your fingertips for free. 

*Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region. 

Three different icons that show how LG Channels can just be used without needing to subscribe, pay, or set up any peripheral top box.

Cost-free. Contract-free. Cable-free.

All you need to do is tune in and start watching without worrying about hidden costs or installing a set-top box. 

Gaming Portal turns your TV into the ultimate gaming hub

Play thousands of games directly on your LG TV with access to GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid app! Enjoy a wide variety of gaming experiences- from AAA titles with gamepad to casual games playable with your remote.

Gaming Portal home screen. Cursor moves and clicks to show many popular game titles, and the added function of being able to select games depending on the type of controller you have whether it's a game pad or the remote control.

*Support for the Gaming Portal may vary by country.

*Support for cloud gaming services and games within Gaming Portal may vary by country.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

Gaming Portal turns your TV into the ultimate gaming hub

Play thousands of games directly on your LG TV with access to GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid and now Xbox app! Enjoy a wide variety of gaming experiences—from AAA titles with gamepad to casual games playable with your remote.

Gaming Portal home screen. Cursor moves and clicks to show many popular game titles, and the added function of being able to select games depending on the type of controller you have whether it's a game pad or the remote control.

*Support for the Gaming Portal may vary by country.

*Support for cloud gaming services and games within Gaming Portal may vary by country.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

Advanced Gameplay

Experience peak gaming with 144Hz VRR, and AMD FreeSync Premium. Get your game on without lag or motion blur hindering your performance. 

Two images of a car in a video game side-by-side. One shows a lot of motion blur. The other is sharp and in-focus showing the high frame rate of LG QNED TV. VRR logo and a 144Hz logo are on the upper right corner.

*QNED92 only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

Best QNED TV for Movies

Watch movies come to life in your home cinema with immersive sound and FILMMAKER MODE that adjusts to environmental lighting for picture quality that meets top filmmaker standards.

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER MODE

Experience cinema as the director intended with Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE that adapts to surroundings to preserve visuals and keep it as close as possible to its original form.

Dolby Atmos

Let lifelike surround sound move all around you, making you feel like you're in the center of all the action.

*FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*FILMMAKER MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.

*FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

*QNED92 does not support Ambient FILMMAKER MODE.

LG QNED92 and LG QNED85 TVs are side by side. Colorful artwork that highlights the new vivid and vibrant color reproduction technology of LG QNED are on their screens. ALL NEW LG QNED evo AI logo is also present.

Meet the All-New
QNED evo

Meet the All-New <br>QNED evo Learn More

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*All images above are simulated.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application. 

*AI Magic Remote may require a separate purchase depending on your TV's size, model, and region.

Qué opina la gente

Recomendado para ti