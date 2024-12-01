Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
TV LG OLED 4K de 55'' B3, Procesador Gran Potencia, Dolby Vision / Dolby ATMOS, Smart TV webOS23, el mejor TV para Gaming.
Ficha técnica de producto

Especificaciones

Reseñas

TV LG OLED 4K de 55'' B3, Procesador Gran Potencia, Dolby Vision / Dolby ATMOS, Smart TV webOS23, el mejor TV para Gaming.

Ficha técnica de producto
OLED55B36LA

TV LG OLED 4K de 55'' B3, Procesador Gran Potencia, Dolby Vision / Dolby ATMOS, Smart TV webOS23, el mejor TV para Gaming.

TV LG OLED 4K de 55'' B3, Procesador Gran Potencia, Dolby Vision / Dolby ATMOS, Smart TV webOS23, el mejor TV para Gaming.
Especificaciones técnicas estrella

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K OLED

  • Tasa de Refresco

    100Hz Nativo

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador con IA α7 4K Gen6

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Si

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Si

  • Salida de Audio

    20W

  • Sistema de Altavoces

    2.0 Canales

  • Dolby Atmos

    Si

  • Dimensiones TV Sin peana (AnxAlxPr mm)

    1228 x 708 x 46,9

  • Peso del TV Sin Peana (kg)

    18,9

Todas las especificaciones

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K OLED

  • Resolución de Pantalla

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Tasa de Refresco

    100Hz Nativo

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

PROCESADO DE IMAGEN

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador con IA α7 4K Gen6

  • AI Picture

    AI Picture Pro

  • Escalado por IA

    Super Escalado 4K por IA

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Si

  • Selección de Género IA

    Si (SDR/HDR)

  • Control de Brillo IA

    Si

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Si

  • Tecnología de Atenuación

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Modos de Imagen

    10 modos (Asistende de Imagen Personalizado, Vívido, Estandard, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, Filmmaker, (ISF) Expert(Sala Luminosa), (ISF) Expert (Sala Oscura)

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

GAMING

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Si

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Si

  • HGIG Mode

    Si

  • Game Optimizer

    Si (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

    Si

  • VRR (Tasa de Refresco Variable)

    Si

ACCESIBILIDAD

  • Alto Contraste

    Si

  • Escala de Grises

    Si

  • Invertir colores

    Si

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

  • Dimensiones TV Sin peana (AnxAlxPr mm)

    1228 x 708 x 46,9

  • Dimensiones TV Con peana (AnxAlxPr mm)

    1228 x 744 x 246

  • Medidas Embalaje

    1446 x 810 x 207

  • Peana TV (AnxPr mm)

    559 x 246

  • Peso del TV Sin Peana (kg)

    18,9

  • Peso del TV Con Peana (kg)

    19,9

  • Peso Embalaje (kg)

    25,5

  • Montura VESA (AnxAl mm)

    300 x 200

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

    8806091985590

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Si

  • Sonido IA

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Diálogos Claros

    Si

  • WiSA Ready

    Si (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Si

  • Sound Mode Share

    Si

  • Salida Simultánea de Audio

    Si

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Si (Reproducción en 2 sentidos)

  • Salida de Audio

    20W

  • Calibración Acústica IA

    Si

  • Codecs de Audio

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Dirección de Altavoces

    Salida hacia Abajo

  • Sistema de Altavoces

    2.0 Canales

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI Canal de Retorno de Audio

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Si (v 5.0)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ud

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Si

  • SPDIF (Salida Digital Óptica de Audio)

    1ud

  • Ranura CI

    1ud

  • Salida HDMI

    4ud (Soporta 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS como especifica el HDMI 2.1 (Puerto 2))

  • Entrada RF (Antenna/Cable)

    2ud

  • Entrada USB

    2ud (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Si (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Funciona Con Apple Airplay2

    Si

  • Art Gallery

    Si

  • Sistema Operativo (OS)

    webOS 23

  • Alertas Deportivas

    Si

  • Ajustes de Familia

    Si

  • ThinQ

    Si

  • Compatible con Cámara USB

    Si

  • Navegador web Libre

    Si

  • Reconocimiento Inteligente de Voz

    Si

  • LG Channels

    Si

  • Magic Remote Control

    Incluido

  • MultiPantalla

    Si

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Si (LG ThinQ)

ALIMENTACION

  • Alimentación (Voltaje, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo en Stanby

    Under 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

  • Mando a a Distancia

    Mando Magic Remote

  • Cable de Ailimentación

    Si (adjunto)

  • Pilas del Mando a Distancia

    Si (AA x 2ud)

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Qué opina la gente

