Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Televisor LG 4K OLED evo, Procesador Inteligente de Máxima Potencia 4K a9 Gen 5 con IA, compatible con el 100% de formatos HDR, HDR Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Smart TV webOS22, el mejor TV para Gaming.
OLED65C24LA EU.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
Ficha técnica de producto

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Televisor LG 4K OLED evo, Procesador Inteligente de Máxima Potencia 4K a9 Gen 5 con IA, compatible con el 100% de formatos HDR, HDR Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Smart TV webOS22, el mejor TV para Gaming.

OLED65C24LA EU.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
Ficha técnica de producto
OLED65C24LA

Televisor LG 4K OLED evo, Procesador Inteligente de Máxima Potencia 4K a9 Gen 5 con IA, compatible con el 100% de formatos HDR, HDR Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Smart TV webOS22, el mejor TV para Gaming.

(5)
LG OLED65C24LA
Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción del producto son meramente ilustrativas. Consulta la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para una representación precisa.

Logo CES Innovation Award 2022

Premio innovación CES 2022

TV LG OLED evo C2

Premio a la categoría Gaming

Enciende tu mundo sobre el único negro puro.

Brightness Booster

El único negro puro. Ahora con un 20% más de brillo*.

Los píxeles autoluminiscentes de la tecnología OLED han sido mejorados, ofreciendo hasta un 20% más de brillo* gracias al procesador de máxima potencia 4K α9 Gen 5 con IA** basada en Deep Learning. Disfruta del único negro puro que hace que el resto de colores brille.
MÁS INFORMACIÓN

*20% más de brillo en comparación con LG OLED serie B.
**Inteligencia Artificial: Tiene la capacidad de reconocer, analizar y aplicar mejoras a los diferentes tipos de imágenes, basándose en experiencias previas, ofreciendo unos ajustes de pantalla y sonidos perfectos, precisos y naturales tal cual los percibimos en la realidad.
***Las imágenes de la pantalla son meramentre ilustrativas.

Procesador de Máxima Potencia 4K a9 Gen 5 con IA* basada en Deep Learning

La belleza se encuentra en el interior.

Este Procesador Inteligente ha sido creado específicamente para ofrecer el máximo rendimiento en los paneles LG OLED. Y tiene la capacidad de reconocer, analizar y aplicar mejoras a los diferentes tipos de imágenes, basándose en experiencias previas, ofreciendo unos ajustes de pantalla y sonidos perfectos, precisos y naturales tal cual los percibimos en la realidad
Más información

*Inteligencia Artificial: Tiene la capacidad de reconocer, analizar y aplicar mejoras a los diferentes tipos de imágenes, basándose en experiencias previas, ofreciendo unos ajustes de pantalla y sonidos perfectos, precisos y naturales tal cual los percibimos en la realidad.
**Las imágenes de la pantalla son meramentre ilustrativas.

Contraste infinito.

100% fidelidad de color y 100% volumen de color

Los píxeles autoluminiscentes se encienden y se apagan de forma independiente, consiguiendo generar negros puros y un contraste infinito. Las imágenes son más nítidas, pudiendo apreciar detalles que, normalmente, tus ojos pasarían por alto.

*Las imágenes de la pantalla son meramentre ilustrativas.

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Los detalles marcan la diferencia.

La Inteligencia Artificial* del Procesador de Máxima Potencia 4K a9 Gen 5 es capaz de ofrecer la máxima precisión de tonos y colores, ya que actúa sobre más de 5.000 bloques de cada fotograma. De esta forma, obtiene un control preciso del color y del brillo pixel a pixel.

*Inteligencia Artificial: Tiene la capacidad de reconocer, analizar y aplicar mejoras a los diferentes tipos de imágenes, basándose en experiencias previas, ofreciendo unos ajustes de pantalla y sonidos perfectos, precisos y naturales tal cual los percibimos en la realidad.
**Las imágenes de la pantalla son meramentre ilustrativas.

El mejor sonido envolvente.

Disfruta como si fueras el protagonista de la escena.

La Inteligencia Artificial* del Procesador de Máxima Potencia 4K a9 Gen 5 identifica el movimiento de los objetos para escalar y simular un Sonido Surround de 7.1.2 canales.

Una mujer está sentada en una butaca viendo un concierto y hay burbujas que la rodean y que representan el sonido.

*Inteligencia Artificial: Tiene la capacidad de reconocer, analizar y aplicar mejoras a los diferentes tipos de imágenes, basándose en experiencias previas, ofreciendo unos ajustes de pantalla y sonidos perfectos, precisos y naturales tal cual los percibimos en la realidad.

Ecosistema Abierto e Inteligente (ThinQ)

Un TV para que disfrutes de tu hogar

Los TVs LG OLED cuentan con WebOS22, más fácil, intuitivo y seguro, que permite crear perfiles por usuario y disfrutar así sólo del contenido que tú elijas. Además, podrás controlar todos tus dispositivos inteligentes y tu televisor LG OLED sin necesidad de mando. Son compatibles con Apple Home Kit, Google Assistant y Amazon Alexa.
Más información

*Las aplicaciones y menús compatibles pueden variar según el país.
**Los menús visualizados pueden diferir según la versión.
***La disponibilidad de Voice Command puede variar según los productos y países
****Google Assistant puede no estar disponible en algunos idiomas y países/regiones.

Pantalla fina y elegante

Diseño minimalista.

Los televisores OLED de LG redefinen el mundo del diseño. Sus diseños finos y elegantes te dejan sin aliento: no solo complementan el interior de tu hogar, sino que lo realzan. Disfruta de una imagen completamente inmersiva sin que nada más te distraiga.
MÁS INFORMACIÓN

Un TV LG OLED C2 está colgado en la pared de un salón con plantas, una pila de libros y un armario vintage. Un TV LG OLED C2 está colgado en la pared de una habitación de estilo minimalista junto a una estantería con adornos monocromáticos. Una vista lateral de la base del TV LG OLED C2. Un TV LG OLED C2 está colocado en un soporte de TV de un colorido salón junto a un montón de libros. Un TV LG OLED C2 está colocado en un soporte de TV de una habitación en tonos terracota junto a dos sillas de cuero con un reposapiés a juego y una alfombra.

*El soporte del TV OLED Gallery es compatible con los modelos 65C2 y 55C2.
**El soporte de suelo es compatible con los modelos 48C2 y 42C2.

Amplia gama de pulgadas.

Encuentra el TV que se adapta a ti.

Tanto si necesitas un televisor para tu espacio de juegos como un home cinema, con tamaños disponibles desde 42 pulgadas hasta 83 pulgadas, tenemos el televisor que mejor se adapta a ti.

Los televisores LG OLED C2 están disponibles en varias pulgadas, que van de las 42 a las 83 pulgadas.

Experiencia Audiovisual Total

Ahora, tú eres el personaje principal.

Nuestros TVs OLED son compatibles con el 100% de formatos HDR, HDR DolbyVision, HDR10 Pro, HDR HLG, HDR HGiG y con Sonido Dolby Atmos. Disfruta del mejor sonido envolvente y de la mejor experiencia cinematográfica en la mejor tecnología LG OLED
MÁS INFORMACIÓN

Un hombre sentado en una butaca viendo una película de acción con una enorme burbuja a su alrededor y un televisor que representa una inmersión cinematográfica

*Dolby Vision's Precision Detail estará disponible como parte de la actualización de Dolby Vision IQ que se lanzará a partir de junio de 2022; el tiempo específico variará según el país.
**Las imágenes han sido simuladas con carácter ilustrativo.
***Dolby, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos y el símbolo de la doble D son marcas registradas de Dolby Laboratories.

Entretenimiento

Tus contenidos favoritos al alcance de tu mano.

¡Listos para una noche de película!. Encuentra tus contenidos en favoritos con las aplicaciones disponibles en nuestros televisores. Netflix5, Disney 6, Amazon Prime7 y los canales propios de LG10.
Más información

Un póster de La casa de papel de Netflix, El libro de Boba Fett de Disney Plus y La rueda del tiempo de Prime Video.

*La disponibilidad de contenidos y aplicaciones puede variar según el país o la región.
**Se necesitan suscripciones independientes para los servicios de OTT.

Lo último en Gaming

El Televisor Perfecto para Gaming.

Los TVs LG OLED son los únicos compatibles con nVidia G-sync, AMD FreeSync y VRR(120HZ)*; ofrecen un tiempo de respuesta de 0.1ms y la latencia es inferior a 12 ms. Consigue una sincronización perfecta entre el televisor y tu consola para que puedas jugar sin tirones en la imagen.
Además, cuentan con un menú exclusivo gaming para que tengas todos los ajustes al alcance de tu mano.
MÁS INFORMACIÓN

Dos personas sentadas en un sofá jugando a un juego de carreras con un mando y un TV LG OLED G2 en un salón

*El tiempo de respuesta ha sido certificado por Intertek
**VRR es una especificación certificada de HDMI 2.1.

Cloud Gaming

Amplia gama de videojuegos

Los TVs LG OLED son los primeros en incorporar Geforce NOW, lo que te permitirá disfrutar de una amplia gama de videojuegos Sólo necesitas un mando compatible.

Escena de Cyberpunk 2077 que se muestra en la pantalla de un TV LG OLED, el jugador conduce una moto por una calle iluminada con luces de neón

*Geforce Now son servicios independientes de LG.
*Las aplicaciones y menús compatibles pueden variar según el país.
*Google Assistant puede no estar disponible en algunos idiomas y países/regiones.

Mejora tu experiencia audiovisual con una barra de sonido LG

Experiencia audiovisual completa

Conecta tu barra de snido LG a tu TV LG y disfruta de una experiencia audiovisual completa y del mejor sonido envolvente.

La mejor combinación con Tvs LG

Las barras de sonido LG se han diseñado específicamente para adaptarse a tu LG TV. Son el complemento perfecto a tu TV LG

Control fácil con el mando del TV

Aprovecha al máximo las funciones de la barra cómodamente. La potencia, el volumen y los modos de sonido de la barra de sonido con el mando del televisor LG.

*TV Sound Mode Share puede variar según los modelos de TV.
**La versión del procesador inteligente del TV varía según los modelos de TV.
***Sound Bar Mode Control puede variar según los modelos de barras de sonido.
****El uso del LG TV Remote se limita solo a determinadas funciones.

La mejor barra de sonido para tu TV LG OLED

S95QR

Meridian, Audio de alta resolución, Dolby Atmos 9.1.5 canales y DTS:X

MÁS INFORMACIÓN

1. Los premios CES Innovation Awards se basan en los materiales descriptivos presentados a los jueces. La CTA no verificó la exactitud de ninguna candidatura o de ninguna reclamación y no probó el artículo al que se concedió el premio.
2. Comparado con modelos que no son OLED evo y basado en la medición Blanco completo. No se incluyen los modelos 42C2 y 48C2.
3. Es posible que el cable sea visible según el tipo de instalación.
4. En función del entorno de instalación, es posible que quede una pequeña separación entre el televisor y la pared.
5. Se necesita una suscripción del servicio de streaming de Netflix.
6. Se necesita una suscripción a Disney+. Sujeto a los términos de http://www.disnetplus.com ⓒ 2022 Disney y sus entidades relacionadas.
7. Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o de sus filiales. Se aplican cuotas de suscripción para Amazon Prime y/o Prime Video. Consulta primevideo.com/terms para más información.
8. Se necesita estar dado de alta en Apple TV+. Apple, el logo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en los EE. UU. y en otros países.
9. ©2022 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC. Todos los derechos reservados. HBO MaxTM se utiliza bajo licencia.
10. El servicio compatible puede diferir según el país.

Imprimir

Especificaciones técnicas estrella

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K OLED

  • Tasa de Refresco

    100Hz Nativo

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador con IA α9 4K Gen5

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Si

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Si

  • Dolby Atmos

    Si

  • Dimensiones TV Sin peana (AnxAlxPr mm)

    1441 x 826 x 45,1

  • Peso del TV Sin Peana (kg)

    16,6

Todas las especificaciones

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K OLED

  • Resolución de Pantalla

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Tasa de Refresco

    100Hz Nativo

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

PROCESADO DE IMAGEN

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador con IA α9 4K Gen5

  • AI Picture

    AI Picture Pro

  • Escalado por IA

    Escalado a 4K por IA

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Si (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • Selección de Género IA

    Si (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

  • Control de Brillo IA

    Si

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Si

  • Tecnología de Atenuación

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Modos de Imagen

    9 modos (Vívido, Standard, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, ISF Sala Luminosa, ISF Sala Oscura)

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

GAMING

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Si

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Si

  • HGIG Mode

    Si

  • Game Optimizer

    Si (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

    Si

  • VRR (Tasa de Refresco Variable)

    Si

ACCESIBILIDAD

  • Alto Contraste

    Si

  • Escala de Grises

    Si

  • Invertir colores

    Si

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

  • Dimensiones TV Sin peana (AnxAlxPr mm)

    1441 x 826 x 45,1

  • Dimensiones TV Con peana (AnxAlxPr mm)

    1441 x 880 x 230

  • Medidas Embalaje

    1600 x 950 x 200

  • Peana TV (AnxPr mm)

    470 x 230

  • Peso del TV Sin Peana (kg)

    16,6

  • Peso del TV Con Peana (kg)

    18,5

  • Peso Embalaje (kg)

    26,4

  • Montura VESA (AnxAl mm)

    300 x 200

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Si

  • Sonido IA

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Diálogos Claros

    Si

  • WiSA Ready

    Si (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Si

  • Sound Mode Share

    Si

  • Salida Simultánea de Audio

    Si

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Si (Reproducción en 2 sentidos)

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI Canal de Retorno de Audio

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Si (v 5.0)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ud

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Si

  • SPDIF (Salida Digital Óptica de Audio)

    1ud

SMART TV

  • Funciona con Apple Homekit

    Si

  • Funciona Con Apple Airplay2

    Si

  • Art Gallery

    Si

  • Sistema Operativo (OS)

    webOS 22

  • Alertas Deportivas

    Si

  • Ajustes de Familia

    Si

  • ThinQ

    Si

  • Panel de Casa

    Si

  • Compatible con Cámara USB

    Si

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Qué opina la gente

Recomendado para ti

SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO