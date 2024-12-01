Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Barra de sonido Inteligente LG S60Q con 300W de potencia y 2.1 canales. Disfruta del Sonido envolvente del cine Dolby Atmos Virtual. Amplia conectividad con HDMI ARC Pass Through, Bluetooth, USB, entrada óptica y App Android / iOS. Completa tu televisor con una barra de sonido con ajuste perfecto pa

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

S60Q

S60Q
La barra de sonido LG S60Q y el televisor LG están colocados juntos en el salón. El televisor está encendido y muestra una imagen geométrica.

La mejor combinación con televisores LG

Conecta la barra de sonido LG con el televisor LG
para disfrutar de una experiencia de audio
envolvente en perfecta armonía

Saca el máximo provecho a tu televisor LG

Las barras de sonido LG están diseñadas para combinar y mejorar el rendimiento de los televisores LG. El ajuste perfecto que completa tu Experiencia Audiovisual

Control fácil con WOW Interface

Ahora, tienes la comodidad al alcance de tu mano. Controla la barra de sonido a través del LG TV con un solo mando a distancia. Con un solo clic del mando a distancia, puedes visualizar el menú de la barra de sonido y los ajustes en la pantalla del TV como, por ejemplo, el control del volumen, el estado de la conexión e incluso puedes seleccionar un modo de sonido.

*Sound Bar Mode Control puede variar según los modelos de barras de sonido.
**El uso del LG TV Remote se limita solo a determinadas funciones.
***Televisores compatibles: OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
****Esta función permite comprobar el estado de la barra de sonido y cambiar los ajustes a través de la pantalla del TV, ajustar el nivel del volumen (40-100) y controlar el modo de la barra de sonido.
*****Ten en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión a la red para la actualización.

Perfecta Armonía

Los diseños de las barras de sonido y los televisores LG están hechos para combinar entre sí y complementar el estilo de su hogar. Cada una de sus líneas han sido pensadas cuidadosamente para que se convierta en parte de la decoración en cualquier espacio.

Experiencia Audiovisual mejorada con el procesador LG TV AI

La combinación perfecta para televisores LG gracias a TV Sound Mode Share, que utiliza el procesador de sonido de su televisor LG para analizar el contenido y reproducir un sonido más claro y nítido en series, películas, deportes o videojuegos.

*TV Sound Mode Share puede variar en función del televisor.
**El procesador AI del TV puede variar en función del televisor.

El Sonido Absoluto de 300W 2.1 canales

Con una potencia omnidireccional de 300W y 2.1 canales, cuenta un subwoofer inalámbrico para ser el complemento perfecto del televisor que completa tu experiencia audiovisual.
El televisor LG está en la pared de un salón. En la pantalla se reproduce una película. La barra de sonido LG está justo debajo del televisor en un estante de color beige con un altavoz trasero colocado a la izquierda. El logotipo de Dolby Atmos Virtual aparece en la parte inferior derecha de la imagen.
4 imágenes de la barra de sonido S60Q. A la izquierda, una imagen del altavoz trasero; en el centro, un primer plano del televisor LG con un paisaje en pantalla y la barra de sonido LG debajo. A la derecha, desde arriba hacia abajo: primer plano de la barra de sonido LG; y otra de un TV LG, mostrando una playa al atardecer junto con la barra de sonidos LG y ell altavoz trasero en un salón.

Disfruta de la experiencia audiovisual

Con un potente sonido envolvente, la barra de sonido LG te permite disfrutar de una experiencia audiovisual más realista y natural
El televisor LG está en la pared, en la pantalla aparecen dos parejas tumbadas en la hierba. Una persona haciendo puening se dirige al TV. La barra de sonido LG está debajo del televisor LG. El gráfico de sonido sale de la parte delantera de la barra de sonido. El logotipo de Dolby Vision aparece en la esquina inferior derecha de la imagen.
Películas

4K Passthrough sin pérdidas

La Barra de Sonido LG S60Q puede enviar contenido 4K al televisor, incluyendo HDR Dolby Vision, con una pérdida mínima de calidad para disfrutar de una experiencia audiovisual completa.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos y el símbolo de la doble D son marcas comerciales registradas de Dolby Laboratories.

La barra de sonido LG está enun estante de madera. En la pantalla, un videojuego de carreras de coches. El logotipo de Dolby Atmos aparece en la esquina derecha de la barra de sonido.
Videojuegos

El juego cambia con Dolby Atmos

Sumérgete en la acción con el sonido envolvente e inmersivo de Dolby Atmos. Es un nivel superior. La barra de sonido LG es compatible con VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) y ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) para igualar los cambios de la tasa de fotogramas y reducir la fragmentación de la imagen. Esto reduce el desenfoque del movimiento y el efecto fantasma hasta unos niveles casi invisibles.
La barra de sonido LG está en un estante blanco. El gráfico de sonido sale del altavoz. El logotipo de Bluetooth aparece en la esquina izquierda de la barra de sonido.
Música

Da vida a cada una de tus canciones

Escucha cada canción con un sonido natural y realista con Dolby Atmos

Sonido adaptado a cada contenido

AI Sound Pro analiza automáticamente el contenido para optimizar al instante la configuración de audio de lo que se reproduce. Capta todos los detalles con diálogos nítidos o una acción más contundente y potente, según el género.

Elige Eco Tecnología. LG Smart Green

Desde la producción hasta el envío, el proceso cuenta con certificación.
Se muestra el logo de UL VALIDATED.
Reciclado de arriba abajo

Fabricado con materiales reciclados

Esta Barra de Sonido ha recibido el certificado UL como producto ECV (Environmental Claims Validation) gracias a los componentes superior e inferior del cuerpo de la barra de sonido que han usado plástico reciclado en su fabricación. El Sonido Absoluto de la Barra de Sonido también cuida el planeta.

Vista frontal de la barra de sonido por detrás y una imagen del marco metálico de la barra de sonido por delante.

Reciclado de arriba abajo

Tela reciclada a partir de botellas de plástico

Global Recycled Standard ha certificado que parte de esta Barra de Sonido ha sido fabricada a partir de botellas de plástico, creando productos más sostenibles y que cuidan el planeta.

Pictograma de botellas de plástico, una flecha hacia el lado derecho, una marca de reciclaje, una flecha hacie el lado derecho y la parte izquierda de barra de sonido.

*Las barras de sonido LG S75Q y SH7Q no llevan materiales reciclados.

Emisiones de CO2 reducidas

Cajas rediseñadas para reducir la emisión de CO2

Hemos rediseñado nuestras cajas para transportar nuestras barras de sonido con un rediseño inteligente que reduce el tamaño. La barra de sonido y el woofer están reorganizados dentro de la nueva caja en forma de L, lo que permite enviar más productos a la vez. Esto significa menos camiones en la carretera y, por lo tanto, menos emisiones de CO2.

En el lado izquierdo, hay un pictograma en blanco y negro de una caja regular de forma rectangular y un camión con muchas cajas rectangulares con una nube de CO2. En el lado derecho, hay una caja en forma de L y un camión con muchas más cajas en forma de L con un icono de reducción de CO2.

*En comparación con el número de cajas con forma estandar
*Solo las cajas de los modelos S75Q, S65Q, S60Q, S40Q tienen forma de L

Cuidado del medio ambiente

Cajas fabricadas con materiales reciclados

Las barras de sonido LG han sido certificadas por SGS como un producto ecológico porque el empaquetado interno se realiza con espuma EPS (poliestireno) y pulpa moldeada de bolsas de plástico recicladas, una alternativa ecológica que protege el producto y el planeta.

Imagen de una caja de embalaje con el logotipo de SGS ECO PRODUCT en la esquina superior izquierda.

*SGS es una empresa multinacional suiza que ofrece servicios de inspección, verificación, ensayo y certificación.
*Imagen con fines iluestrativos que puede diferir de la realidad.

Todas las especificaciones

POTENCIA

  • Potencia total

    300W

  • Subwoofer

    200W(Wireless), (85dB)

  • Sistema

    2.1 canales

SONIDO ESPECIAL

  • Dolby Digital

EFECTOS DE SONIDO

  • AI Sound Pro

  • Cinema

  • Game

FORMATOS DE AUDIO BITSTREAM

  • LPCM

  • Dolby Digital

  • Dolby Atmos Virtual

  • Dolby TrueHD

  • AAC

COMPATIBILIDAD ARCHIVOS

  • FLAC (USB)

  • OGG (USB)

  • WAV (USB)

  • MP3 (USB)

  • WMA (USB)

CONEXIONES

  • Bluetooth 4.2

  • Entrada Óptica

  • Entrada y Salida HDMI

  • HDMI con soporte de

    Pass-through

  • HDR10 Pass Through

  • HDR Dolby Vision Pass Through

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

  • CEC (Simplink)

  • USB

FUNCIONES SMART

  • Aplicación LG Soundbar Compatible con Android / iOS

OTRAS CARACTERISTICAS

  • Modo Noche (por App)

  • Control Volumen+/- con el mando de tu TV

  • AVL (por app)

  • Sound Sync BT/Óptico

  • Sincronización AV (0-300ms) por App

ACCESORIOS

  • Manual Sencillo

  • Manual Completo en web

  • Garantía

  • Mando RAV21

  • Pilas incluidas AAA x 2

  • Pilas incluidas AA x 2

  • Guía de Instalación en Pared

  • Accesorio para Montaje Pared

DIMENSIONES

  • Medidas Unidad Principal

    760 x 63 x 90

  • Peso unidad principal

    4.0Kg

  • Medidas Subwoofer

    171 x 390 x 261

  • Peso Subwoofer

    5.3Kg

  • Recomendado para televisores de

    40" a 50"

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

