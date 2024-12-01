Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Water Heater Calentador de agua con bomba de calor | 200 litros | WiFi Integrado | Compresor inversor | Alta eficiencia energética A +
WH20S

WH20S

LG Water Heater Calentador de agua con bomba de calor | 200 litros | WiFi Integrado | Compresor inversor | Alta eficiencia energética A +

Calentador de agua termodinámico | 200 litros | A + | Conectado | Compresor inversor | Alta eficiencia energética A +

LG Water Heater

Bomba de calor eficiente con control inteligente

Calentador de agua energéticamente eficiente ya que combina la tecnología de la bomba de calor con el control inteligente de LG ThinQ.

¿Qué es LG Water Heater con Bomba de Calor?

Con la creciente preocupación de LG en la sostenibilidad del planeta y su desarrollo de soluciones energética eco-eficientes, surge LG Water Heater que gracias a la bomba de calor obtiene un 75% de su energía del aire exterior. Esta fuente de energía renovable convierte una temperatura más baja a una más alta mediante dos intercambiadores de calor, un condensador y un evaporador.

Eficiencia Excelente

El nuevo LG Water Heater con bomba de calor Inverter permite un ahorro energético de más del 70% en comparación con los calentadores eléctricos convencionales, gracias a su Compresor DUAL Inverter de alta eficiencia.

*Simulación interna de LG basada en datos de consumo eléctrico diario bajo las condiciones climáticas estándar en zona EU. El consumo eléctrico anual es un 74% menor cuando se usa el modelo LG WH27S de 270L de capacidad que cuando se usa un calentador de agua eléctrico convencional (Clase C).
*Modelo WH27S de 270L con Coeficiente de Rendimiento (COP) de 3,85 a 15ᵒ (Etiqueta Energética A++).

Rendimiento térmico potente

El compresor DUAL Inverter maximiza el rendimiento térmico, gracias al modo turbo la unidad calienta un 30% más rápido.

*Modo turbo para un calentamiento del agua un 30% más rápido que en modo automático (primer uso).
*El modo turbo se basa en el funcionamiento Max Hz del DUAL Inverter con optimización lógica del calentador. La prueba se ha realizado internamente y se ha basado en la Test estándar de US FHR.

Compresor DUAL Inverter

El compresor DUAL Inverter de LG ahorra más energía que un compresor convencional.

*Solo aplicable al Compresor BLDC Inverter Twin Rotary incluido en los aires Bomba de Calor para ACS Inverter comercializados: (i) antes del 01.01.2022 (durante 8 años adicionales a la garantía legal (2 años)); y (ii) después del 01.01.2022 (durante 7 años adicionales a la garantía legal ). La garantía comercial solo cubre el coste de la pieza, por lo que, el resto de costes serán asumidos por el cliente. + INFO: Consulte la tarjeta de garantía aplicable en https://www.lg.com/es

Bajo nivel sonoro

Gracias a su Motor BLDC y el compresor DUAL Inverter, el sonido se ve reduce hasta los 53 dBA.

Diseño Elegante

El exclusivo diseño geométrico y el elegante color plateado lo convierten en un producto versátil que concuerda con el interior de la vivienda.

Control Inteligente

La app LG ThinQ permite controlar y monitorizar fácilmente la bomba de calor, puedes comprobar la temperatura actual del agua, calendarizar su funcionamiento y mucho más.

Varios modos de funcionamiento

LG Water Hater con bomba de calor Inverter puede operar en 4 modos diferentes para adaptarse a las distintas condiciones externas

Bomba de Calor

Calentamiento del agua mediante el modo Bomba de Calor.

Auto

Controla automáticamente las funciones de la bomba de calor y la calefacción para un rendimiento óptimo.

Turbo

Función potenciadora del calor para calentar rápidamente el agua.

Vacación

Minimiza la pérdida de energía mientras la función de calentamiento no está en uso.

Instalación fácil y versátil

Con su elegante diseño cuadrangular, el LG Water Heater con bomba de calor Inverter es adecuado para ser instalado tanto en el garaje, como la cocina, el baño, la terraza o cualquier otro espacio de la vivienda.

Durabilidad extrema

10 años de Garantía

La máxima tranquilidad para los usuarios ya que cuenta con 10 años de garantía tanto en el compresor como en el depósito de agua. TUV Rheinland certifica los 10 años de durabilidad del compresor DUAL Inverter. El revestimiento cerámico del depósito de agua cuenta con 10 años de resistencia a la corrosión cerificados según el estándar alemán sobre cerámica DIN 4753.

*Solo aplicable al Compresor BLDC Inverter Twin Rotary incluido en los aires Bomba de Calor para ACS Inverter comercializados: (i) antes del 01.01.2022 (durante 8 años adicionales a la garantía legal (2 años)); y (ii) después del 01.01.2022 (durante 7 años adicionales a la garantía legal ). La garantía comercial solo cubre el coste de la pieza, por lo que, el resto de costes serán asumidos por el cliente. + INFO: Consulte la tarjeta de garantía aplicable en https://www.lg.com/es

Fácil instalación y mantenimiento

Cuenta con tuberías de entrada y salida unidireccionales y con cables fácilmente conectables a la caja de conexiones lo que permite una instalación rápida y sencilla. Además, la app LG ThinQ cuenta con modo autodiagnostico facilita el mantenimiento.

Gama LG Water Heater

Todas las especificaciones

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • WIFI

    Control Wi-Fi con LG ThinQ™

  • Eficiencia energética

    A++           

  • Capacidad

    200 litros

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Qué opina la gente

