Offre Exclusive Vidéo Produits
Offre Exclusive

Gameroom-header-D

Découvre l'expérience gaming ultime sur Call of Duty Modern Warfare III avec les TV LG OLED.

Deux personnages du jeu
LG x COD MW III

Offre exclusive LG OLED et Call of Duty

Offre Exclusive

Call of DutyModern Warfare III

Offert pour l'achat d'un TV LG OLED*

Call of DutyModern Warfare III Détails de l'offre Call of DutyModern Warfare III J'en profite !

Video teaser LG OLED et Call of Duty

LG OLED

Révèle ton potentiel de joueur

LG OLED et Call of Duty se sont alliés pour proposer aux joueurs une expérience gaming des plus immersive.

Conçus pour le Gaming

LG OLED C3 et OLED Flex

Découvre toute la puissance du gaming sur l'emblématique OLED C3, ainsi que l'expérience unique d'un TV flexible avec le OLED Flex.