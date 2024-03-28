Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
Barre de son 2.1 ch | 300W | Dolby Digital | Bluetooth | HDMI ARC |

LG S60Q

vue avant avec caisson de basse
La barre de son LG S60Q et le téléviseur LG sont placés ensemble dans le salon. Le téléviseur est allumé, affichant une image géométrique.

Adéquation
parfaite avec
les TV LG

Connectez la barre de son LG au téléviseur
LG pour une expérience audio immersive.

Vous permettre de profiter pleinement de votre téléviseur LG

Parfaitement adaptées au téléviseur LG, les barres de son LG sont conçues pour améliorer les performances du téléviseur LG en toute transparence. Ensemble les deux créent une expérience sonore optimale.

Facile à utiliser grâce à l’Interface WOW

Maintenant, l’intuitivité est dans vos mains. Contrôlez votre barre de son avec la télécommande du téléviseur LG. En une pression sur la télécommande, vous pouvez accéder au menu et aux paramètres de la barre de son sur le téléviseur. Vous pourrez ainsi régler le volume, vérifier l’état de la connexion et même sélectionner un mode sonore.

*La commande du mode de la barre de son peut varier selon les modèles.
**L’utilisation de la télécommande du téléviseur LG est limitée à certaines fonctionnalités uniquement.
***Téléviseurs compatibles : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
****Cette fonction permet de vérifier l’état de la barre de son et de modifier les paramètres depuis l’écran du téléviseur, d’adapter le volume (40-100) ainsi que de contrôler le mode de la barre de son.
*****Veuillez noter que le service peut être indisponible au moment de l’achat. Une connexion réseau est nécessaire pour la mise à jour.

L'adéquation idéale

Les barres de son LG sont parfaitement assorties aux téléviseurs LG pour une formidable élégance. Installez une barre de son LG avec un téléviseur LG et donnez à votre intérieur une touche de modernité, de dynamisme.

Un son puissant avec le processeur IA des téléviseurs LG

Parfaitement adaptée à votre téléviseur LG, la barre de son LG intègre le mode Partage du son du téléviseur*, qui utilise le processeur** de votre téléviseur LG pour analyser le contenu que vous aimez et offrir un son juste, ultra clair et d'excellente qualité. Que vous regardiez un film ou les informations ou que vous jouiez, vous pouvez profiter au mieux de votre téléviseur LG.

*Le mode Partage de son du téléviseur LG peut varier selon les modèles de téléviseurs LG.
**La version de processeur IA du téléviseur LG varie selon les modèles de téléviseurs LG.

Un son cinématique puissant 2.1 canaux

Système 2.1 canaux, puissance de 300 W et un caisson de basse sans-fil. La barre de son LG S60Q vous permet de profiter de vos divertissements préférés à domicile avec un son surround.
Dans le salon, le téléviseur LG est accroché au mur. Un film est diffusé sur l’écran du téléviseur. La barre de son LG se trouve juste en dessous du téléviseur sur une étagère beige avec un haut-parleur arrière placé à gauche. Logo Dolby Atmos Virtual en bas, à droite de l’image.
De gauche à droite, une image du haut-parleur arrière, gros plan sur le téléviseur LG, montrant la montagne sur l’écran du téléviseur et la barre de son LG en dessous. À droite, dans le sens horaire de haut en bas : gros plan sur la barre de son LG. Un téléviseur LG, montrant une plage au coucher du soleil, une barre de son LG et un haut-parleur arrière sont installés dans le salon.

Une expérience de contenu exceptionnelle

Profitez d'une image exceptionnelle pour accompagner un son exceptionnel. Avec un son surround puissant, la barre de son LG vous permet de vivre une expérience audio vraiment réaliste.
Le téléviseur LG est accroché au mur ; l’écran montre 2 couples allongés sur l’herbe. Devant eux se trouve une lampe. La barre de son LG se trouve sous le téléviseur LG. Un graphique représentant du son sort de l’avant de la barre de son. Le logo DTS Virtual:X est visible dans le coin inférieur droit de l’image.
Films

Transfert de l'image en 4K pour une résolution sans perte

La barre de son S60Q de LG fournit du contenu 4K, notamment HDR et Dolby Vision sans perte* pour une expérience TV et audio entièrement connectée.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos et le symbole double-D sont des marques déposées de Dolby Laboratories.

La barre de son LG se trouve sur l’étagère blanche. Graphique représentant du son sortant du haut-parleur. Le logo LG est visible dans le coin droit de la barre de son.
Jeux

Avec Dolby Atmos Virtual l'ambiance du jeu est ultra intense

Plongez dans l’action avec le son des Pros Dolby Atmos.
La barre de son LG se trouve sur l’étagère blanche. Graphique représentant du son sortant du haut-parleur. Le logo LG est visible dans le coin gauche de la barre de son.
Musique

Il vous suffit de vous connecter avec le Bluetooth

Écoutez votre musique via la connexion Bluetooth.

Un son adapté à ce que vous écoutez et regardez

Avec AI Sound Pro, l’algorithme de la barre de son LG analyse votre contenu pour ajuster le son et le diffuser de façon optimale, que vous regardiez des films, que vous suiviez les informations ou que vous écoutiez de la musique.
Consignes de Tri

Consignes de Tri

Pour plus de renseignements, voir sur le site
Consignes de Tri www.quefairedemesdechets.fr
Toutes les caractéristiques

CARACTÉRISTIQUES GÉNÉRALES

  • Système

    2.1

  • Puissance totale

    300 W

  • Nb de Haut-parleurs

    3

  • Caisson de basses

    Oui (sans fil)

  • Taille d’écrans conseillés

    43’’ et ↑ (109,22 cm et ↑ )

  • Audio Haute Résolution

    Non

  • Ai Sound Pro

    Oui

  • Dolby Atmos Virtuel

    Oui

  • Dolby Vision

    Oui

  • IMAX Enhanced

    Non

CONNECTIQUE

  • Entrée optique

    Oui (1)

  • Entrée HDMI

    Oui (1)

  • Sortie HDMI

    Oui (1)

  • Port USB

    Oui (1)

CONNECTIVITE

  • Bluetooth version

    4.2

  • Codec Bluetooth – SBC/AAC

    Oui / Oui

  • HDMI ARC et eARC

    Oui / Oui

  • 4K Pass-through

    Oui

  • HDMI VRR / ALLM

    Non

  • HDMI SIMPLINK (HDMI-CEC)

    Oui

  • TV Sound Sync – BT (LG TV) / Optique

    Oui / Oui

  • Contrôle avec la télécommande TV

    Oui

  • Contrôle via App

    Oui

CONSOMMATION ELECTRIQUE

  • Alimentation barre de son

    200-240V~ 50/60Hz

  • Consommation barre de son

    20W

  • Consommation en veille barre de son

    0,5W ↓

  • Alimentation caisson de basse

    200-240V~ 50/60Hz

  • Consommation caisson de basse

    30W

  • Consommation en veille caisson

    0,5W ↓

DIMENSIONS

  • Poids barre de son

    1,98 kg

  • Poids caisson de basse

    5,3 kg

  • Poids carton

    9,02 kg

  • Dimensions barre de son (LxHxP)

    760 x 63 x 90 mm

  • Dimensions caisson de basse (LxHxP)

    171 x 390 x 261 mm

  • Dimensions carton (LxHxP)

    926 x 219 x 417 mm

FORMATS AUDIO COMPATIBLES

  • Dolby Atmos (Virtuel)

    Oui

  • Dolby True HD

    Oui

  • Dolby Digital

    Oui

  • LPCM

    Oui

ACCESSOIRES

  • Télécommande infrarouge (avec piles – 2 x AA)

    Oui

  • Câble HDMI

    Oui

  • Câble Optique

    Non

  • Manuel d’utilisation simple

    Oui

  • Fixation murale

    Oui

  • Guide de montage mural

    Oui

  • Carte de garantie

    Oui

INFORMATIONS PRODUIT

  • Origine

    TBC

  • Couleur

    Noir

  • Référence produit

    S60Q. CEUSLLK

  • Code EAN

    8806091672469

  • Garantie

    2 ans

  • Code Douanier

    8518220090

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

vue avant avec caisson de basse

LG S60Q

