LG 49UM3DG-B

LG UHD diffuse des informations efficacement
La série UM3DG est un écran UHD Signage qui a été optimisé pour différents environnements intérieurs. Elle propose une résolution Ultra HD, un design fin, une protection contre la poussière externe ainsi que d'autres avantages pour les utilisateurs.