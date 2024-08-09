About Cookies on This Site

49 po 350 nits UHD Affichage
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit

Fonctionnalités

Galerie

Caractéristiques

Assistance

Ressources

Trouver un revendeur

49 po 350 nits UHD Affichage

Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit
LG 49UM3DG-B

49 po 350 nits UHD Affichage

LG UHD diffuse des informations efficacement1

LG UHD diffuse des informations efficacement

La série UM3DG est un écran UHD Signage qui a été optimisé pour différents environnements intérieurs. Elle propose une résolution Ultra HD, un design fin, une protection contre la poussière externe ainsi que d'autres avantages pour les utilisateurs.

Résolution ULTRA HD1
Superbe qualité d'image

Résolution ULTRA HD

Avec une résolution 4 fois plus élevée que FHD, les couleurs et les détails affichés sont plus saisissants et plus réalistes. De plus, le grand angle de vision rendu possible par la dalle IPS de LG fournit des contenus nets sans distorsion.

Codage vidéo haute efficacité1
Superbe qualité d'image

Codage vidéo haute efficacité

La série UM3DG prend en charge la technologie HEVC* qui compresse/décompresse de manière efficace les contenus UHD de haute capacité et lit des vidéos de haute qualité avec moitié moins de trafic réseau comparé au codec H.264 existant.

* HEVC : Codage vidéo haute efficacité

Cadre étroit et Faible profondeur1
DESIGN ÉLÉGANT ET PRATIQUE

Bords Fins et Faible profondeur

La série UM3DG présente des bords plus petits et plus fins, qui permettent d’économiser de l’espace et de simplifier l’installation. De plus, elle rend l’expérience offerte par l’écran encore plus immersive et affiche un design sophistiqué, qui enrichit l’endroit où le produit est installé.

 

Logo détachable et haut-parleur intégré1
DESIGN ÉLÉGANT ET PRATIQUE

Haut-parleur intégré

Les contenus seront enrichis avec des effets sonores provenant des haut-parleurs intégrés, sans que vous deviez acheter ou installer des haut-parleurs externes.

 

Design certifié IP5x1
Fiabilité du produit

Design certifié IP5x

La certification relative au degré d'étanchéité à la poussière IP5x garantit que le produit est entièrement protégé contre la poussière éliminant les risques de performances dégradées.

 

Installation avec inclinaison à 30°1
Fiabilité du produit

Installation avec inclinaison à 15°

Lorsqu’un écran est installé en hauteur, il est généralement incliné pour le confort visuel du spectateur. Compte tenu de cette option, la série UM3DG prend en charge l’installation avec une inclinaison de 15 degrés*.

* L’installation avec inclinaison à 15 degrés avec la face vers le bas est prise en charge. (dans des environnements à 30 °C de température, 50 % d’humidité)

Surveillance à distance

Simple d’utilisation

Surveillance à distance

La série UM3DG peut envoyer des notifications par e-mail aux utilisateurs en cas de problème, comme une inclinaison du produit dû à un choc extérieur, les utilisateurs peuvent ainsi utiliser le produit en toute sécurité puisqu’ils peuvent obtenir immédiatement des informations sur le problème.

 

Accessibilité simplifiée1
Simple d'utilisation

Accessibilité simplifiée

Contrairement à d’autres modèles où vous deviez appuyer sur plusieurs touches pour contrôler l’appareil, la série UM3DG propose un simple joystick rendant plus simple la mise en marche/l’arrêt, le fonctionnement de la saisie/réglage, le contrôle du volume, etc.

 

Haute performance avec webOS1
Fonctionnalité intelligente

Haute performance avec webOS

Le Quad Core SoC intégré est en mesure d’exécuter plusieurs tâches à la fois, tout en offrant une lecture fluide du contenu, sans nécessiter de lecteur multimédia. En effet, la plateforme webOS de LG renforce le confort d'utilisation grâce à une interface utilisateur intuitive et à des outils de développement d'applications simples.

 

Diverses applications de capteur1
Fonctionnalité intelligente

Diverses applications de capteur

La plate-forme webOS Smart Signage de LG prend facilement en charge les connexions à des capteurs externes, tels que des capteurs GPIO, NFC/RFID, de température et autres, via un port USB. Le coût total de la maintenance est réduit, car il n'est pas nécessaire d'acheter des logiciels ou des lecteurs multimédia supplémentaires.
Compatibilité avec le système de contrôle AV1
Fonctionnalité intelligente

Compatibilité avec le système de contrôle AV

La série UM3DG est certifiée Crestron Connected® et offre ainsi un niveau de compatibilité plus élevé avec les commandes AV professionnelles, ce qui permet de parvenir à une intégration harmonieuse et à un contrôle automatisé*, qui vont donner un coup de boost à la gestion de votre entreprise.

* Contrôle via le réseau

Compatibilité avec un Système de vidéo-conférence1
Fonctionnalité intelligente

Compatibilité avec un Système de vidéo-conférence

Pour vous offrir des réunions optimales, la série UM3DG dispose d’une compatibilité certifiée avec Cisco System, un système offrant un contrôle puissant et intégré* pour des vidéo-conférences plus intelligentes, car vous ne perdrez plus de temps à régler la qualité de l’image ou à changer la source d’entrée pour les appels entrants.

* À l’aide d’un câble HDMI

Imprimer

Toutes les caractéristiques

PANNEAU

  • Taille de l’écran (pouces)

    49

  • Technologie de dalle

    IPS

  • Unité de rétroéclairage Type

    Bord

  • Rapport d’aspect

    16:9

  • Résolution d’origine

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Taux de rafraîchissement

    60 Hz

  • Luminosité

    350nit (Typ.)

  • Rapport de contraste

    1,100:1

  • Rapport de compression dynamique

    500,000:1

  • Gamme de couleurs

    BT709 95%

  • Angle de vision (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Profondeur des couleurs (nombre de couleurs)

    1,07 milliard de couleurs

  • Temps de réponse

    8ms (G to G)

  • Traitement de surface (Diffusion)

    Haze 3%

  • Garantie à vie

    50 000 h (Min.)

  • Heures de fonctionnement (heures / jours)

    18/7

  • Portrait / Paysage

    OUI / OUI

  • Transparence

    S/O

  • QWP (Lame quart d’onde)

    S/O

CONNECTIVITÉ

  • Entrée HDMI

    OUI (3ea)

  • Entrée HDMI (HDCP ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • Entrée DP

    NON

  • Entrée DVI-D

    NON

  • Entrée RGB

    NON

  • Entrée audio

    NON

  • Entrée RS232C

    OUI

  • Entrée RJ45 (LAN)

    OUI (1ea)

  • Entrée IR

    OUI

  • Entrée USB

    USB 2.0 Type A (1ea)

  • Sortie HDMI

    NON

  • Sortie DP

    NON

  • Sortie audio

    OUI

  • USB Tactile

    NON

  • Sortie de haut-parleur externe

    NON

  • Sortie RS232C

    OUI

  • Sortie RJ45(LAN)

    NON

  • Sortie IR

    NON

  • Configuration en série

    NON

CARACTÉRISTIQUES MECANIQUES

  • Couleur du cadre

    Black

  • Largeur de bord

    T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm

  • Poids (Tête)

    15.4Kg

  • Poids avec emballage

    18.8Kg

  • Dimensions de l’écran (L x H x P)

    1098.6 x 633.3 x 39.9mm (without LG Logo)

  • Dimensions du moniteur avec pied (L x H x P)

    1098.6 x 694.3 x 290.0mm

  • Poignée

    NON

  • Interface de montage standard VESA

    300 x 300 mm

  • Dimensions de l’emballage (l x H x P)

    1197.0 x 775.0 x 162.0mm

  • Poids (Écran + Pied)

    16.0Kg

FONCTIONNALITÉ - MATÉRIEL

  • Mémoire interne (eMMC)

    8 Go

  • Wi-Fi/Bluetooth (Intégré)

    OUI

  • Capteur de température

    OUI

  • Capteur de luminosité auto

    OUI

  • Capteur de pixels

    NON

  • Capteur de proximité

    NON

  • Capteur de courant

    NON

  • Capteur BLU

    NON

  • Capteur d’humidité

    NON

  • Capteur (gyroscopique) d’accélération

    NON

  • Voyant d’alimentation

    NON

  • Utilisation des touches locales

    OUI

  • VENTILATEUR (intégré)

    NON

FONCTIONNALITÉ - LOGICIEL

  • Ver. OS (webOS)

    webOS 4.1

  • Programmation de contenu local

    OUI

  • Gestionnaire de groupe

    OUI

  • Plug & Play USB

    OUI

  • Basculement

    OUI

  • Image du logo de démarrage

    OUI

  • Image en cas d’absence de signal

    OUI

  • Synchronisation RS232C

    OUI

  • Synchronisation du réseau local

    OUI

  • Synchronisation du rétroéclairage

    NON

  • PIP

    NON

  • PBP

    NON

  • Partage d’écran

    OUI

  • Balise vidéo

    OUI (Balise vidéo 4)

  • Lecture à partir d’une URL

    OUI

  • Rotation de l’écran

    OUI

  • Rotation de l’entrée externe

    OUI

  • Lecture sans coupures

    OUI

  • Réglage du mode mosaïque

    OUI

  • Clonage des données de réglage

    OUI

  • SNMP

    OUI

  • Méthode ISM

    OUI

  • Auto Set ID

    OUI

  • Envoi de l’état par courriel

    OUI

  • Gestionnaire de contrôle

    OUI

  • Certification Cisco

    OUI

  • Connecté Crestron

    OUI

  • Économie d’énergie intelligente

    OUI

  • Mode PM

    OUI

  • Wake on LAN

    OUI

  • Réseau prêt

    OUI

  • Beacon

    OUI

  • HDMI-CEC

    OUI

  • Réglage du serveur SI

    OUI

  • webRTC

    OUI

  • Pro:Idiom

    OUI

  • Compensation de la luminosité

    NON

  • Réglage N/B par échelle de gris

    NON

  • Inversion de balayage

    NON

CONDITIONS ENVIRONNEMENTALES

  • Température de fonctionnement

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Humidité de fonctionnement

    10 % to 80 %

ALIMENTATION

  • Alimentation électrique

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Type d’alimentation

    Alimentation intégrée

CONSOMMATION ÉLECTRIQUE

  • Typ.

    85W

  • Max.

    120W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    290 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 409 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Économies d’énergie intelligente (70 %)

    60W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Mis hors tension

    0.5W

SON

  • Haut-parleur (intégré)

    OUI (10W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Sécurité

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES(NewErP) / YES

  • ePEAT (États-Unis uniquement)

    NON

COMPATIBILITÉ OPS

  • Compatible avec le type OPS

    NON

  • OPS Power intégré

    NON

COMPATIBILITÉ LOGICIELLE

  • SuperSign CMS

    OUI

  • SuperSign Control+

    OUI

  • SuperSign WB

    OUI

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NON

  • Promota

    OUI

  • Mobile CMS

    OUI

  • Connected Care

    OUI

LANGUE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ACCESSOIRE

  • Basique

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • En option

    Stand(ST-653T)

CARACTÉRISTIQUES SPÉCIFIQUES

  • Compatibilité du revêtement tactile

    S/O

  • Étalonnage intelligent

    S/O

  • Inclinaison (Face vers le haut)

    S/O

  • Inclinaison (Face vers le bas)

    Max. 15 degree

  • Classement IP

    IP5X

  • Revêtement conforme (Power Board)

    OUI

  • Protection électrique

    S/O

  • La lumière directe du soleil

    S/O

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

Pour accéder à une documentation et des ressources plus techniques, rendez vous sur Le portail des partenaires professionnels de LG.