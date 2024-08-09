LG 88BH7G-B Ecran Ultra Stretch | 86" | 700 nit | Résolution UHD

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Format large étendu 32:9
Il s'agit d'un écran large unique avec un format de type de barre en 32:9, deux fois plus long qu'un écran 16:9. La série BH7G permet d'afficher plus de contenus et d'informations sur un seul écran.