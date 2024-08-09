About Cookies on This Site

LG 88BH7G-B Ecran Ultra Stretch | 86" | 700 nit | Résolution UHD
LG 88BH7G-B Ecran Ultra Stretch | 86" | 700 nit | Résolution UHD

LG Ultra Stretch Signage 32:9

Le 88BH7G est l’écran le plus adapté à la diffusion de publicités et d’informations multiplexées sur un format d’écran large de 32:9, vous offrant une expérience inédite et attire l’attention des clients.

Format large étendu 32:9

Il s'agit d'un écran large unique avec un format de type de barre en 32:9, deux fois plus long qu'un écran 16:9. La série BH7G permet d'afficher plus de contenus et d'informations sur un seul écran.

L'écran LG Ultra Stretch fait environ la moitié de la taille d'un écran UHD de 98'‘ et offre des couleurs vives et claires avec une résolution de 3 840 x 1 080.

Grâce à son format de type barre, il est optimisé pour l’affichage horizontal ou vertical, offrant ainsi une expérience visuelle mémorable pour les spectateurs.
Mode Multi-écran avec 4PBP

La fonctionnalité Picture-by-Picture (PBP) vous permet d’afficher plusieurs contenus sur un seul écran, en le divisant en quatre parties au maximum. Pouvoir diffuser plusieurs publicités et informations simultanément et sans aucun bord s’avère très pratique.

L'écran Ultra Stretch offre une interface utilisateur conviviale, regroupe les fonctions similaires et adopte une interface graphique intuitive pour faciliter l'utilisation. Lorsque l'écran est utilisé en mode portrait, le menu peut également être ajusté en conséquence.

Le 88BH7G permet d’afficher une scène en mosaïque avec une configuration jusqu’à 15x15 Il s’agit là d’un moyen pratique pour créer un écran large ou offrir des impacts visuels différents aux clients.
Le 88BH7G peut être intégré sous la forme d'un mur d'images avec une configuration allant jusqu'à 15×15. C'est un bon moyen de construire un grand écran ou de fournir des impacts visuels différents aux clients.

Une maintenance plus facile et plus rapide est disponible avec notre solution Cloud LG ConnectedCare* en option. Elle gère à distance l'état des écrans sur les lieux de travail des clients pour le diagnostic des pannes et les services de contrôle à distance, permettant ainsi un fonctionnement stable des écrans.

*LG ConnectedCare est le nom de marque du service LG Signage365Care. Sa disponibilité varie selon les régions.

      Toutes les caractéristiques

      PANNEAU

      • Taille de l’écran (pouces)

        88

      • Technologie de dalle

        IPS

      • Unité de rétroéclairage Type

        Direct

      • Rapport d’aspect

        32:9

      • Résolution d’origine

        3840 x 1080 (FHD)

      • Taux de rafraîchissement

        60 Hz

      • Luminosité

        700nit (Typ.)

      • Rapport de contraste

        1,100:1

      • Rapport de compression dynamique

        500,000:1

      • Gamme de couleurs

        NTSC 72%

      • Angle de vision (H x V)

        178º x 178º

      • Profondeur des couleurs (nombre de couleurs)

        1,07 milliard de couleurs

      • Temps de réponse

        8ms (G to G)

      • Traitement de surface (Diffusion)

        Haze 3%

      • Garantie à vie

        50 000 h (Typ.)

      • Heures de fonctionnement (heures / jours)

        24 h/24 et 7j/7

      • Portrait / Paysage

        OUI / OUI

      • Transparence

        S/O

      • QWP (Lame quart d’onde)

        S/O

      CONNECTIVITÉ

      • Entrée HDMI

        OUI (3ea)

      • Entrée HDMI (HDCP ver.)

        2.2/1.4

      • Entrée DP

        OUI (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

      • Entrée DVI-D

        OUI (HDCP 1.4)

      • Entrée RGB

        NON

      • Entrée audio

        OUI

      • Entrée RS232C

        OUI

      • Entrée RJ45 (LAN)

        OUI (1ea)

      • Entrée IR

        OUI

      • Entrée USB

        USB 2.0 Type A (2ea)

      • Sortie HDMI

        NON

      • Sortie DP

        OUI

      • Sortie audio

        OUI

      • USB Tactile

        NON

      • Sortie de haut-parleur externe

        NON

      • Sortie RS232C

        OUI

      • Sortie RJ45(LAN)

        OUI

      • Sortie IR

        NON

      • Configuration en série

        Entrée : HDMI, DP, DVI-D / Sortie : DP

      CARACTÉRISTIQUES MECANIQUES

      • Couleur du cadre

        Black

      • Largeur de bord

        T/R/L/B : 5.9/4.4/4.4/5.9mm

      • Poids (Tête)

        33.9Kg

      • Poids avec emballage

        51.7Kg

      • Dimensions de l’écran (L x H x P)

        2158.3 x 611.2 x 84.8mm

      • Dimensions du moniteur avec pied (L x H x P)

        S/O

      • Poignée

        OUI

      • Interface de montage standard VESA

        600 x 400 mm

      • Dimensions de l’emballage (l x H x P)

        2290 x 867 x 228mm

      • Poids (Écran + Pied)

        S/O

      FONCTIONNALITÉ - MATÉRIEL

      • Mémoire interne (eMMC)

        8 Go

      • Wi-Fi/Bluetooth (Intégré)

        OUI

      • Capteur de température

        OUI

      • Capteur de luminosité auto

        OUI

      • Capteur de pixels

        NON

      • Capteur de proximité

        NON

      • Capteur de courant

        OUI

      • Capteur BLU

        NON

      • Capteur d’humidité

        NON

      • Capteur (gyroscopique) d’accélération

        NON

      • Voyant d’alimentation

        NON

      • Utilisation des touches locales

        OUI

      • VENTILATEUR (intégré)

        NON

      FONCTIONNALITÉ - LOGICIEL

      • Ver. OS (webOS)

        webOS 4.0

      • Programmation de contenu local

        OUI

      • Gestionnaire de groupe

        OUI

      • Plug & Play USB

        OUI

      • Basculement

        OUI

      • Image du logo de démarrage

        OUI

      • Image en cas d’absence de signal

        OUI

      • Synchronisation RS232C

        OUI

      • Synchronisation du réseau local

        OUI

      • Synchronisation du rétroéclairage

        NON

      • PIP

        NON

      • PBP

        OUI (4PBP)

      • Partage d’écran

        NON

      • Balise vidéo

        OUI (Balise vidéo 4)

      • Lecture à partir d’une URL

        NON

      • Rotation de l’écran

        OUI

      • Rotation de l’entrée externe

        OUI

      • Lecture sans coupures

        OUI

      • Réglage du mode mosaïque

        OUI

      • Clonage des données de réglage

        OUI

      • SNMP

        OUI

      • Méthode ISM

        OUI

      • Auto Set ID

        OUI

      • Envoi de l’état par courriel

        OUI

      • Gestionnaire de contrôle

        OUI

      • Certification Cisco

        NON

      • Connecté Crestron

        OUI

      • Économie d’énergie intelligente

        OUI

      • Mode PM

        OUI

      • Wake on LAN

        OUI

      • Réseau prêt

        NON

      • Beacon

        OUI

      • HDMI-CEC

        OUI

      • Réglage du serveur SI

        OUI

      • webRTC

        OUI

      • Pro:Idiom

        OUI

      • Compensation de la luminosité

        NON

      • Réglage N/B par échelle de gris

        NON

      • Inversion de balayage

        NON

      CONDITIONS ENVIRONNEMENTALES

      • Température de fonctionnement

        0 °C to 40 °C

      • Humidité de fonctionnement

        10 % to 80 %

      ALIMENTATION

      • Alimentation électrique

        AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

      • Type d’alimentation

        Alimentation intégrée

      CONSOMMATION ÉLECTRIQUE

      • Typ.

        450W

      • Max.

        530W

      • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

        1535 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1808 BTU/Hr(Max.)

      • Économies d’énergie intelligente (70 %)

        210W

      • DPM

        0.7W

      • Mis hors tension

        0.5W

      SON

      • Haut-parleur (intégré)

        NON

      CERTIFICATION

      • Sécurité

        CB / NRTL

      • EMC

        FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

      • ERP / Energy Star

        YES(EU Only) / NO

      • ePEAT (États-Unis uniquement)

        NON

      COMPATIBILITÉ OPS

      • Compatible avec le type OPS

        OUI (Piggyback)

      • OPS Power intégré

        NON

      COMPATIBILITÉ LOGICIELLE

      • SuperSign CMS

        OUI

      • SuperSign Control+

        OUI

      • SuperSign WB

        OUI

      • SuperSign Cloud

        NON

      • Promota

        NON

      • Mobile CMS

        OUI

      • Connected Care

        OUI

      LANGUE

      • OSD

        English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

      ACCESSOIRE

      • Basique

        Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, DP cable, RS-232C Cable, IR/Light sensor receiver, Manual

      • En option

        OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

      CARACTÉRISTIQUES SPÉCIFIQUES

      • Compatibilité du revêtement tactile

        S/O

      • Étalonnage intelligent

        S/O

      • Inclinaison (Face vers le haut)

        S/O

      • Inclinaison (Face vers le bas)

        S/O

      • Classement IP

        S/O

      • Revêtement conforme (Power Board)

        OUI

      • Protection électrique

        S/O

      • La lumière directe du soleil

        S/O

      INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

      PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

      Pour accéder à une documentation et des ressources plus techniques, rendez vous sur Le portail des partenaires professionnels de LG.