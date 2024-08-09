About Cookies on This Site

P1.0 1000 nits LED Série incurvée de LG pour l'intérieur

Fonctionnalités

Galerie

Caractéristiques

Assistance

Ressources

Trouver un revendeur

P1.0 1000 nits LED Série incurvée de LG pour l'intérieur

LAP010BL2

P1.0 1000 nits LED Série incurvée de LG pour l'intérieur

Qualité d'image remarquable

                                                                    

Protection auto de modules

Gestion facile

                                                                   
Boîtier <br>1

Boîtier

• Pixel Pitch : 1,0 mm
• Luminosité : 1 000 nit
• Rapport de contraste : 6 000 : 1
• Taux de rafraîchissement : 1 920 Hz
Contrôleur LED<br>1

Contrôleur LED

(LCLG 001)
• Entrée : Max UHD@30P
• Sortie : FHD@60P
• Lecteur multimédia et scaler intégrés
• Port d'entrée/sortie : HDMI, DP, DVI-D / LVDS
• Port de contrôle : RS232C, RJ45 (LAN)
Logiciel <br>(Gestionnaire de contrôle)1

Logiciel
(Gestionnaire de contrôle)

• Logiciel de contrôle basé sur le Web (plateforme LG webOS 3.0)
• Contrôle et suivi
• Alarme d'alerte (par e-mail)

APPLICATION

Design Room

Musées/galerie

Salle de contrôle

Salles de conférence

Salle de réunion

Studio de diffusion

Toutes les caractéristiques

PARAMÈTRES PHYSIQUES

  • Pitch Name

    P1.0

  • Configuration de pixels

    SMD 3 en 1

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    1.00

  • Résolution du module (L x H)

    192 x 180

  • Dimensions du module (L x H, en mm)

    192 x 180

  • Nombre de modules par cabinet (L x H)

    2 x 2

  • Résolution par cabinet (L x H)

    384 x 360

  • Dimensions par cabinet (L x H x D, en mm)

    384 x 360 x 77

  • Surface du cabinet (en m²)

    0.138

  • Poids par cabinet (en kg/unité)

    5.0

  • Poids par mètre carré (en kg/m²)

    36.2

  • Densité physique de pixels (en pixels/m²)

    1,000,000

  • Planéité du cabinet (en mm)

    ± 0,2

  • Matériau du cabinet

    Aluminium moulé sous pression

  • Compartiment de dépannage

    Arrière

OPTIQUE FONCTIONNELLES

  • Luminosité minimale (Après étalonnage)

    1,000

  • Température des couleurs

    3 200 - 9 300

  • Angle de vision (Horizontal)

    160

  • Angle de vision (vertical)

    140

  • Uniformité de la luminosité

    ≥ 97 %

  • Uniformité des couleurs

    ± 0,015 Cx, Cy

  • Rapport de contraste

    6,000

  • Profondeur de traitement (en bits)

    16

CARACTERISTIQUES ELECTRONIQUES

  • Consommation électrique (Poids/unité, moy.)

    85

  • Consommation électrique (Poids/unité, max.)

    170

  • Consommation électrique (Poids/m², max.)

    1230

  • Alimentation électrique (en V)

    de 100 à 240

  • Fréquence d’image (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Taux de rafraîchissement (en Hz)

    1,920

CARACTÉRISTIQUES FONCTIONNELLES

  • Durée de vie (demi-luminosité)* * La spécification de la durée de vie (demi-luminosité) est liée à celle du boîtier LED.

    100,000

  • Température de fonctionnement (en °C)

    de 0 à +40

  • Humidité de fonctionnement

    10-80 % d’humidité relative (À déterminer)

CONTRÔLEUR

  • Contrôleur

    LCLG001

Pour accéder à une documentation et des ressources plus techniques, rendez vous sur Le portail des partenaires professionnels de LG.