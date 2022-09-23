About Cookies on This Site

Salon Interclima

Mondial du Bâtiment :LG Air Solution au Salon Interclima 2022

09/23/2022

Découvrez en avant première nos innovations présentes au Salon Interclima 2022

LG Air Solution s’expose à Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles, du 3 au 6 octobre prochains, l’occasion de découvrir les dernières innovations de la marque dans le hall 3 stand G112.


En effet, à l’occasion du Mondial du Bâtiment, la marque exposera ses quatre univers LG Air Solution (Résidentiel, Tertiaire, Qualité de l’air intérieur et Pompes à chaleur air-eau) sur son stand de 99m² lors du salon Interclima, salon historique de la filière du génie climatique dans la construction.

L’espace Résidentiel accueillera les trois modèles phares des gammes ARTCOOL et DUALCOOL de LG : le climatiseur réversible en forme de cadre, ARTCOOL Gallery ; le climatiseur réversible avec sa façade noire en verre, ARTCOOL Mirror ; le climatiseur réversible avec sa façade blanche brillante élégante, DELUXE.


La qualité de l’air intérieur est un sujet phare de cette édition 2022 avec un forum organisé autour de cette thématique. LG montrera notamment sur son espace Qualité de l’air intérieur le Deluxe Pure Air, climatiseur réversible avec capteur PM1.0 et purificateur d’air intégré. La marque exposera aussi la cassette Dual Vane avec son kit de purification de l’air en 5 étapes et le gainable haute pression avec son kit UVnanoTM permettant d’éliminer jusqu’à 99,99% de certaines bactéries1.

1 D’après les rapports n°0419267 001 et 0419268 001 publiés le 21 octobre 2020 suite à des tests effectués en Corée du Sud par le laboratoire indépendant TÜV Rheinland : 99,9% de bactéries Staphylococcus aureus, 99,99% de bactéries Staphylococcus epidermidis et 99,99% de bactéries Klebsiella pneumoniae éliminées dans le climatiseur après 4 heures d’exposition aux LED UV.

L’espace pompes à chaleur air-eau de LG présentera un choix de modèles de pompes à chaleur air-eau LG THERMA V dont la nouvelle Monobloc S et deux Hydrosplit.

L’espace Tertiaire exposera en première mondiale le nouveau DRV innovant MULTI V i, doté d’une intelligence artificielle avancée pour des performances et une expérience améliorées comparé au modèle précédent.

MULTI V i : la climatisation aux performances améliorées par l’intelligence artificielle

Le DRV MULTI V i, successeur du MULTI V 5, est la nouveauté mondiale LG Air Solution présentée à l’occasion du salon Interclima. Cette solution qui sera lancée début 2023 intègre des technologies de pointe LG déjà connues comme le compresseur Scroll R1, la gestion intelligente de l’huile et le traitement anticorrosion Ocean Black FinTM ; et voit ses performances améliorées grâce à son intelligence artificielle : mesure plus précise de la température et de l’humidité, contrôle de la consommation d’énergie, adaptation automatique du niveau sonore, diagnostic avancé et plus encore. De plus, le nouveau modèle est compact et puissant, avec un seul module en 2 et 3 tubes jusqu’à 26CV, bénéficie du maintien de 100% de sa puissance jusqu’à -10°C et ses limites de fonctionnement sont élargies jusqu’à -30°C extérieur en mode chauffage et jusqu’à 52°C extérieur en mode refroidissement. D’autres avantages et bénéfices seront partagés lors de son lancement mondial en 2023. Cette nouveauté sera disponible sur le stand LG n°G112 dans le Hall 3.

